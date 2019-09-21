Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Report: LeSean McCoy isn't the only running back you have to pay attention to before Sunday's kickoff
The Chiefs run game is in flux and a number of veteran pass-catchers could be in question for Sunday's games. Dave Richard has the latest injury info.
There's never a dull moment in the NFL and that includes Friday's injury report.
Before we get to the key situations you need to keep track of for your Fantasy rosters, here's a quick reminder of the bigger headlines around the NFL this week.
- Antonio Brown is no longer a Patriot -- and the fallout is significant.
- James Conner seems over the knee injury that sidelined him last Sunday. He should play.
- Raiders Josh Jacobs (illness, hip) and Tyrell Williams (hip) are expected to play after being limited in practice.
- Browns tight end David Njoku (wrist) was placed on Injured Reserve.
- Mark Andrews (foot) is listed as questionable, but he was last week as well and is counted on to take the field.
- After popping up on the injury report this week, Courtland Sutton (ribs) is no longer on it.
- DeSean Jackson (abdominal) and Michael Gallup (knee) are out. So is Tevin Coleman (ankle).
- And now, the quarterbacks: Cam Newton (foot) is out at least this week, Drew Brees (hand) and Sam Darnold (illness) will miss several weeks and Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) is done for the year.
- Offensive line woes: The Jets could be without three starters -- Kelechi Osemele, Brian Winters and Kelvin Beachum are all questionable. Not to be outdone, the Patriots could be down to backup tackles with Isaiah Wynn out for the year and Marcus Cannon questionable. Three Bengals -- Cordy Glenn, Michael Jordan and Andre Smith -- are at risk of missing Week 3 (Glenn is definitely out). Lions left tackle Taylor Decker was limited all week and is questionable. Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and 49ers blindside tackle Joe Staley (broken leg) are out for a while. Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) is out.
- Significant defensive injuries: Top run-stoppers Darius Leonard (concussion) and Jabaal Sheard (knee) are out for the Colts. Panthers defensive beast Kawaan Short is out. The Jets figure to be without rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker C.J. Mosley. Browns cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, both with hamstring problems suffered this week, are questionable. Finally, Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald (back) is questionable but expected to play.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
After practicing in full on Friday, McCoy is expected to lead the Chiefs backfield but the team is "likely to be cautious about overloading" him, per ESPN. Damien Williams has already been ruled out. Darwin Thompson could be better suited to play a role in passing downs with Darrel Williams a replacement in running situations. McCoy qualifies as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back; Thompson is worth stashing.
Mack practiced on Friday but could be limited for the Colts' home opener against the Falcons. Nyheim Hines could have a pronounced role in the passing game with Jordan Wilkins the fill-in if Mack can't hack it. The Colts have leaned heavily on their run game thanks to their powerful offensive line through two games.
A limited participant in practice all week, Hilton should play for the Colts against the Falcons. He has three touchdowns over 15 targets through two games.
Back-to-back nine-target weeks have firmly put Olsen back on the Fantasy radar. Even without Cam Newton, Olsen should play a bunch and pick up some numbers against the Cardinals' giving pass defense. T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews each had over 100 yards and a touchdown against Arizona this year. You may choose to carry an emergency tight end with a late-Week kickoff -- Vernon Davis, Gerald Everett, Demetrius Harris and Trey Burton -- if you're nervous about Olsen's availability.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Earlier this week it seemed as though Jeffery wouldn't play against the Lions, but 94WIP in Philadelphia reported Friday that there's a "pretty good chance" he'll play. We'd wait until the inactives are announced on Sunday before committing to Jeffery. The Eagles play on Thursday so they might opt to rest Jeffery so he can make Week 4.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Penny came up hurting in practice on Friday and is now considered questionable for the Seahawks' home game against the Saints. If he's out, Chris Carson could re-establish himself as a workhorse running back. If Penny plays, he could begin cutting deeper into Carson's touches.
