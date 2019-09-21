Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Report: LeSean McCoy isn't the only running back you have to pay attention to before Sunday's kickoff

There's never a dull moment in the NFL and that includes Friday's injury report.

Before we get to the key situations you need to keep track of for your Fantasy rosters, here's a quick reminder of the bigger headlines around the NFL this week.

Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Knee Status Out LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Injury Ankle Status Questionable

After practicing in full on Friday, McCoy is expected to lead the Chiefs backfield but the team is "likely to be cautious about overloading" him, per ESPN. Damien Williams has already been ruled out. Darwin Thompson could be better suited to play a role in passing downs with Darrel Williams a replacement in running situations. McCoy qualifies as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back; Thompson is worth stashing.

Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Calf Status Questionable

Mack practiced on Friday but could be limited for the Colts' home opener against the Falcons. Nyheim Hines could have a pronounced role in the passing game with Jordan Wilkins the fill-in if Mack can't hack it. The Colts have leaned heavily on their run game thanks to their powerful offensive line through two games.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Quad Status Questionable

A limited participant in practice all week, Hilton should play for the Colts against the Falcons. He has three touchdowns over 15 targets through two games.

Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Injury Back Status Questionable

Back-to-back nine-target weeks have firmly put Olsen back on the Fantasy radar. Even without Cam Newton, Olsen should play a bunch and pick up some numbers against the Cardinals' giving pass defense. T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews each had over 100 yards and a touchdown against Arizona this year. You may choose to carry an emergency tight end with a late-Week kickoff -- Vernon Davis, Gerald Everett, Demetrius Harris and Trey Burton -- if you're nervous about Olsen's availability.

Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Calf Status Questionable

Earlier this week it seemed as though Jeffery wouldn't play against the Lions, but 94WIP in Philadelphia reported Friday that there's a "pretty good chance" he'll play. We'd wait until the inactives are announced on Sunday before committing to Jeffery. The Eagles play on Thursday so they might opt to rest Jeffery so he can make Week 4.

Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Hamstring Status Questionable

Penny came up hurting in practice on Friday and is now considered questionable for the Seahawks' home game against the Saints. If he's out, Chris Carson could re-establish himself as a workhorse running back. If Penny plays, he could begin cutting deeper into Carson's touches.