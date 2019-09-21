Play

Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Report: LeSean McCoy isn't the only running back you have to pay attention to before Sunday's kickoff

The Chiefs run game is in flux and a number of veteran pass-catchers could be in question for Sunday's games. Dave Richard has the latest injury info.

There's never a dull moment in the NFL and that includes Friday's injury report.

Before we get to the key situations you need to keep track of for your Fantasy rosters, here's a quick reminder of the bigger headlines around the NFL this week.

headshot-image
Damien Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Injury
Knee
Status
Out
headshot-image
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Injury
Ankle
Status
Questionable

After practicing in full on Friday, McCoy is expected to lead the Chiefs backfield but the team is "likely to be cautious about overloading" him, per ESPN. Damien Williams has already been ruled out. Darwin Thompson could be better suited to play a role in passing downs with Darrel Williams a replacement in running situations. McCoy qualifies as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy running back; Thompson is worth stashing.

headshot-image
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Injury
Calf
Status
Questionable

Mack practiced on Friday but could be limited for the Colts' home opener against the Falcons. Nyheim Hines could have a pronounced role in the passing game with Jordan Wilkins the fill-in if Mack can't hack it. The Colts have leaned heavily on their run game thanks to their powerful offensive line through two games.

headshot-image
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Injury
Quad
Status
Questionable

A limited participant in practice all week, Hilton should play for the Colts against the Falcons. He has three touchdowns over 15 targets through two games.

headshot-image
Greg Olsen TE
CAR Carolina • #88
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Injury
Back
Status
Questionable

Back-to-back nine-target weeks have firmly put Olsen back on the Fantasy radar. Even without Cam Newton, Olsen should play a bunch and pick up some numbers against the Cardinals' giving pass defense. T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews each had over 100 yards and a touchdown against Arizona this year. You may choose to carry an emergency tight end with a late-Week kickoff -- Vernon Davis, Gerald Everett, Demetrius Harris and Trey Burton -- if you're nervous about Olsen's availability.

headshot-image
Alshon Jeffery WR
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Injury
Calf
Status
Questionable

Earlier this week it seemed as though Jeffery wouldn't play against the Lions, but 94WIP in Philadelphia reported Friday that there's a "pretty good chance" he'll play. We'd wait until the inactives are announced on Sunday before committing to Jeffery. The Eagles play on Thursday so they might opt to rest Jeffery so he can make Week 4.

headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Injury
Hamstring
Status
Questionable

Penny came up hurting in practice on Friday and is now considered questionable for the Seahawks' home game against the Saints. If he's out, Chris Carson could re-establish himself as a workhorse running back. If Penny plays, he could begin cutting deeper into Carson's touches.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories