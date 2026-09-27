Fantasy Football managers will have to make some very difficult decisions following Week 3. If you've fallen to 0-3 or 1-2, it might be time to make a major trade to shake up your roster. However, not every player is worth panicking over. Some players are not worth selling because they have an opportunity to bounce back and you're going to want to be there for it.

Do you sell low when your player puts up consecutive duds in the scoring column? Is it even selling low if that player's outlook has changed so much that the forward-looking expectation should be adjusted? These are the burning questions Fantasy managers are asking themselves as they get ready to turn the page on Week 3 while looking ahead to Week 4 and the rest of their Fantasy football seasons.

Let's take a look at several players who are on our radar by first taking a look at the panic meter, a few players that stood out in Week 3 and some early Week 4 waiver wire additions.

Brian Thomas, WR, Jaguars

Panic Meter? 77%

The biggest concern we had with Brian Thomas Jr. heading into the 2026 season was his early-season schedule. As an outside wide receiver, Thomas was due to face the toughest slate of outside cornerbacks for nearly the first half of the 2026 season. However, the Jaguars have mixed him in the slot and in Week 2 it looked like he was starting to earn a real role -- he had a nearly 25% target share and was No. 2 behind Parker Washington. However, Thomas has consistently come off the field in two-wide receiver personnel groupings. In Week 3, Thomas bottomed out with just one target (one reception for eight yards). Jakobi Meyers finished with a touchdown and eight targets. We've officially reached panic mode with Thomas. You likely won't get much back in a trade and if you need the roster space we wouldn't blame you for dropping him.

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Panic Meter? 42%

Herbert made our panic meter last week and things didn't get much better in Week 3. The issue right now is a stale offensive scheme that seemingly doesn't fit Herbert's skill set. This is odd, considering the praise heaped on Mike McDaniel as an offensive playcaller this preseason, but there is now more buzz about the Chargers possibly making a change at 0-3. Herbert doesn't have a true deep threat in this offense; the wide receivers aren't creating much post catch, and Quentin Johnston is dropping too many passes. Herbert is also not running -- at least not on designed runs. At this point, there are many better options in one-QB leagues.

Standouts and Early Waiver Wire Options

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

Check to make sure Fannin wasn't dropped in your leagues, as his roster rate plummeted prior to Week 3. Fannin benefited from the revival of Cleveland's passing game. Over the last two weeks, Deshaun Watson has looked more than capable as Todd Monken continues to be one of the better play designers in the NFL. Fannin had nine targets and turned them into 51 yards on seven receptions with two key red zone touchdowns. He is becoming Watson's go-to red zone option which is a valuable role in Fantasy.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

Sadiq is a first-round draft pick for a reason and he fully announced himself to the Fantasy Football world in Week 3 with a breakout performance that included seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He is a must-add in all leagues and will be one of the most expensive waiver wire add in leagues that use free agent budget.

Wandale Robinson, WR, Titans

Robinson might've been dropped in your league and if it's a PPR format, he should be added again after racking up 11 targets in Week 3. He was only able to turn those targets into 57 yards and seven receptions, but one of those was a touchdown. Robinson is Ward's go-to receiver and just about the only route working for the Titans pass game is the out route right now -- Robinson's specialty.

Brycen Tremayne, WR, Panthers

If you're playing in a deeper league, Tremayne is worth adding now that Panthers starter Jalen Coker is dealing with an injury that could linger for multiple weeks. Tremayne racked up 83 yards on four receptions and totaled six targets in Week 3 after stepping in for Coker, who was injured mid-game.