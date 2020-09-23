Watch Now: Name That Player: Wide Receiver ( 2:52 )

The injury situation at the wide receiver position might be even worse than at running back in Fantasy football, at least for Week 3. While there aren't any superstar wideouts dealing with the kind of significant injuries Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley are, there are plenty who may not be able to play in Week 3, which means it's going to be tougher than ever to set those spots in your lineup.

To start with, Michael Thomas is still dealing with his high-ankle sprain and is a long shot to play in Week 3; Julio Jones and Davante Adams were also both held out of practice Wednesday with hamstring injuries, putting their availability in question. That means there's a decent chance the first three wide receivers drafted in your league could be out this week.

And while Kenny Golladay is expected back in Week 3 from his own hamstring injury, A.J. Brown (knee), Jamison Crowder (hamstring), and D.J. Chark (chest/back) all failed to practice Wednesday; so did Steven Sims (toe), and Jalen Reagor (thumb) was placed on injured reserve. And that's hardly an exhaustive list.

Playing matchups and whittling down your list of options is going to be incredibly important in Week 3, and Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls are here to help you do just that at wide receiver. Once you're done here, check out Jamey's running back and quarterback picks, and don't miss Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for Week 3 with key matchup notes, projections, and more.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -5.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Golladay is expected to make his 2020 debut this week against the Cardinals after being out for the first two games with a hamstring injury, and there could be some rust. I don't care. I'm still starting him against the Cardinals, who just got torched by Terry McLaurin in Week 2 for seven catches, 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. I wouldn't be shocked if Golladay had a similar stat line. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 23 REYDS 149 TD 1 FPTS/G 16 It's troubling that Johnson isn't 100 percent because of a toe injury, but as long as he's playing you should start him with confidence. He leads the Steelers in targets through two games with 23, and he's converted that into 14 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. It's clear that Ben Roethlisberger loves the second-year receiver, and Johnson should continue to have success against the Texans this week. Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 236 TD 0 FPTS/G 18.5 I was concerned about Edelman this year without Tom Brady, but it's clear that Cam Newton can keep Edelman playing at a high level. In Week 2 at Seattle, Edelman had a career-high 179 yards on eight catches with 11 targets. He likely won't come close to that this week against the Raiders, but I'm still starting Edelman in this matchup. And N'Keal Harry is also on the radar as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues after he had eight catches for 72 yards on 12 targets at Seattle. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 18 REYDS 107 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Robinson has been a frustrating Fantasy option with his production through two games. He has 18 targets against the Lions and Giants, but he only has eight catches for 107 yards and no touchdowns to show for it. This week, Robinson will go off against the Falcons. Atlanta has been torched by Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb through two games, as all four receivers have at least 92 receiving yards against the Falcons. Anthony Miller should be considered a sleeper this week as well, but Robinson's best game of the season thus far will happen in Week 3. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.5 In the first game for Allen with Justin Herbert starting in Week 2 against Kansas City, Allen was back to playing at a high level. He had seven catches for 96 yards on 10 targets, and hopefully this is a connection that will be great for as long as Tyrod Taylor (chest) is out. The Panthers haven't been challenged much in the passing game with their run defense being so bad, but Carolina shouldn't slow down Allen if Herbert gives him enough chances to succeed.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN TEN -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 137 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 In two games with A.J. Brown (knee) either out or limited, Davis has 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He should continue to be a prime target for Ryan Tannehill, and I like Davis as a borderline starter in all leagues. The Vikings lead the NFL with five touchdowns allowed to receivers this year. Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Sterling Shepard (toe) is on injured reserve, and Tate should take advantage of additional targets. In 2019, Shepard missed five games from Weeks 6-10. Over that span, Tate averaged 17.2 PPR points, including four games with at least eight targets. Darius Slayton is also a quality play against the 49ers, who are down several key defenders this week. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 165 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Lamb looked great against the Falcons in Week 2 with six catches for 106 yards on nine targets, and he should stay hot this week. The Seahawks lead the NFL in receptions (50) and yards (731) allowed to opposing receivers, and it's not close. By comparison, no other team has allowed more than 40 receptions or 525 yards to opposing receivers, and Amari Cooper, Lamb and Michael Gallup, in that order, are all in play as starting options. Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 12 REYDS 105 TD 2 FPTS/G 16 D.J. Chark (chest) is banged up, although he's expected to play, but look for Cole and potentially Laviska Shenault to play well Thursday night against the Dolphins. Cole has been the Jaguars leader in targets through two weeks with 12, and he's finished with 11 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns over that span. Miami cornerback Byron Jones (groin) is out, so the Jacksonville receivers should have plenty of chances to succeed. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PHI -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Jalen Reagor (thumb) is out for several weeks, which will hopefully lead to better games ahead for Jackson, at least until Alshon Jeffery (foot) is back. We know the Eagles will use plenty of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, but Jackson showed signs of life in Week 2 against the Rams with six catches for 64 yards on nine targets. He's a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup at home.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 112 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Fuller appeared to be fighting through a hamstring injury in Week 2 against Baltimore, and he finished with no catches or targets against the Ravens. This is another tough matchup for him against the Steelers, and I don't want to trust Fuller this week. Like Deshaun Watson, better days are ahead for Fuller, so buy low if you can. But he's no better than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Steelers, and the same goes for Brandin Cooks. Robby Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 223 TD 1 FPTS/G 21 Anderson has been great for the Panthers so far with 15 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in two games against the Raiders and Buccaneers. But this should be a tough game for him against the Chargers and their standout secondary. Even though Tyreek Hill had five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers last week on 11 targets, I don't have the same faith in Anderson. Even D.J. Moore could struggle in this matchup, but I would start Moore over Anderson if I had to choose. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 93 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 It sounds like Watkins expects to play in Week 3 at Baltimore despite suffering a head injury in Week 2 at the Chargers. But even when healthy, it would be hard to trust Watkins in this spot. The Ravens secondary is exceptional, and Watkins will never post consistent enough production to start him in all leagues. He was great in Week 1 against Houston with seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, but it wouldn't be a surprise if that's his best game of the season. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 15 REYDS 118 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Jeudy is now the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos with Courtland Sutton (ACL) out, but I'm not starting Jeudy in Week 3 even in three-receiver leagues. Drew Lock (shoulder) is out, and Jeff Driskel will start for the Broncos. While the Panthers receivers of Anderson and Moore were great against Tampa Bay last week, this is a tough Bucs secondary for a young receiver and a backup quarterback to face. You should stash Jeudy for now, but don't start him in Week 3. Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB NO -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 33 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 Sanders was a total flop in the first game without Michael Thomas (ankle) on Monday night at the Raiders with one catch for 18 yards on three targets. He was outplayed by Tre'Quan Smith (five catches for 86 yards on seven targets), and Smith is the only New Orleans receiver to trust until Thomas returns. Sanders should be better this week against the Packers, but it likely won't be by much. Ignore him in all leagues, and you might consider dropping him as well.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Kupp has gotten off to a slow start this season, and it could be hard to trust him in a tough matchup at Buffalo. Through two games, he only has nine catches for 121 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. I'm fine with Robert Woods this week in a revenge game for the former Bills receiver, but Kupp could struggle for a third game in a row. I'd buy low on Kupp if you can because better days are ahead, but he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Bills on the road.

