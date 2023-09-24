Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after sandwiching two limited practices around a missed Thursday session this week. Per Friday beat writer reports, Watson's one practice absence was part of a maintenance plan, and he could therefore suit up if he looks good in pregame workouts. However, if a third straight Watson absence to open the season does come to pass, Romeo Doubs would once again serve as the No. 1 receiver, while rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed and rookie fifth-round selection Dontayvion Wicks, who already have three touchdowns between them in the first two games, would slot into the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles.

DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

Metcalf (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but managed to upgrade to a full practice Friday after missing the first two practices of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Metcalf is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would serve as the starting wideout tandem for Geno Smith versus Carolina.

St. Brown (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but progressed from a missed Wednesday session to a limited practice Thursday and full participation Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is optimistic he'll be able to play versus Atlanta. If he were to reverse course or be limited, Jared Goff's overall Fantasy outlook would naturally be impacted negatively, but the prospects of Josh Reynolds (groin), Marvin Jones, and rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta would all brighten due to the extra targets that would be available.

Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR

Waddle (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. Waddle's absence naturally carries significant impact for Miami's passing game as a whole, and pushes offseason addition Braxton Berrios into a No. 2 role versus Denver. Tyreek Hill will be in line to see a bump in his already massive volume, while River Cracraft and even tight end Durham Smythe could also see some residual benefits in the form of a couple of extra targets.

Beckham Jr. (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. Per beat writer reports, Rashod Bateman is expected to slot into the No. 2 receiver role in Beckham's absence while impressive rookie Zay Flowers, who's produced a 13-140 line through his first two NFL games, will serve as Lamar Jackson's top wideout versus an Indianapolis defense that surrendered 287 passing yards per game in the first two weeks.

DeAndre Hopkins Tennessee Titans WR

Hopkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns and went from a full practice Wednesday to missing Friday's session altogether. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Hopkins, who played against the Chargers in Week 2 despite not practicing all in the week leading up to the game, is expected to suit up. If he were to have a setback, Treylon Burks would serve as Ryan Tannehill's top target versus Cleveland, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would bump up to the No. 2 receiver role.

Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams WR

Nacua (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals after upgrading from a missed practice Thursday to limited sessions Friday and Saturday. As per Saturday beat writer reports, head coach Sean McVay expects the standout rookie to play. If Nacua, who's racked up 25 receptions over his first two NFL games, were to reverse course, Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek would all benefit from the abundance of extra targets that he'd leave behind.

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions WR

Reynolds (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but upgraded to a full practice Friday after missing both Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. If Reynolds suits up as appears likely, he could be in for an elevated role if fellow wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is sidelined or limited.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Toney will be a true game-time decision. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, there will be more short-to-mid-range targets for the likes of Skyy Moore, while the likes of fellow wideouts Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice could also benefit.

Brandin Cooks Dallas Cowboys WR

Cooks is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing the Week 2 win over the Jets with an MCL sprain. With Cooks back in the fold, Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert will return to their respective No. 3 and No. 4 spots on the wideout depth chart.

Jakobi Meyers Las Vegas Raiders WR

Meyers is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after missing the Week 2 loss to the Bills while in concussion protocol. With Meyers – who recorded nine receptions, including two touchdowns, in his Week 1 Raiders debut as Jimmy Garoppolo's top target in that game – now back in action, Hunter Renfrow will return to his No. 3 role.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamal Agnew will bump up to the No. 3 receiver role, while Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and even tight end Evan Engram could see a bump in targets. .

Richie James Kansas City Chiefs WR

James (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for next four games at minimum. The veteran's absence could lead to a modest increase in opportunities for the likes of Justin Watson and Justyn Ross on the latter portion of Kansas City's wideout depth chart, while Montrell Washington is poised to take over both returner roles for the moment.

