Week 3 NFL DFS: Get Kareem Hunt, LeSean McCoy out of your DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Whether you're entering daily Fantasy Football cash games or major GPPs (prize tournaments) where you're playing for a share of millions on DraftKings or FanDuel this week, you need to know about the players DFS pro Mike McClure hates this week.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season. His lineups easily cashed in Week 1 and he was all over several breakout players in Week 2.

He avoided overpriced running backs such as LeSean McCoy and Ezekiel Elliott and instead rostered Ty Montgomery. The result? McCoy and Elliott had a combined 21 carries for 17 yards. Montgomery, who was just $5,800 on DraftKings last week, had 110 total yards and scored twice.



Now McClure has revealed a list of five players he absolutely hates for any DFS tournament, 50-50, or head-to-head contest for Week 3. Avoid them like the plague:



1. Kareem Hunt -- Hunt has been the best running back in the NFL through two weeks, but his level of play isn't sustainable. McClure is projecting an average game on the road against the Chargers in Week 3. At $8,000, he won't meet value.



2. LeSean McCoy -- McCoy has a tough matchup with the Broncos, who held Elliott to just 8 rushing yards last week. McCoy also received only 12 carries in Week 2 after having three touchdowns vulched in Week 1, so take a wait-and-see approach on his workload and output going forward.



3. Amari Cooper -- Cooper is likely going to be shadowed by Josh Norman, making life significantly more difficult this week in Washington. Carr is more than capable of connecting with Michael Crabtree, so avoid Cooper.



4. Keenan Allen -- It's hard to recommend fading a player receiving double-digit targets, but McClure doesn't like Allen this week against a stellar Chiefs secondary. He fully expects Philip Rivers to use tight ends and running backs more this week against the Chiefs, so avoid Allen.



5. Rob Gronkowski -- Gronk suffered a groin injury in Week 2, but he's indicated it's nothing serious. Instead, avoid him because the Patriots won't need Gronkowski to cruise past the Texans with a rookie quarterback. Don't waste your salary cap on a player who could simply be a decoy in Week 3.

