Week 3 NFL DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Each week this season, I'll go through some tournament strategies for that week's slate, then give out some picks I like at each position. Let's start this week's article by discussing some strategies to consider to differentiate tournament lineups in Week 3.

Week 3 tournament strategy session

Injuries are a major theme of the Week 3 DFS slate. With so much uncertainty surrounding many offenses, players will likely gravitate toward what feels known. But of course, we still only have two games' worth of data at this point in the season, and it might not be all that instructive.

The latest from @adiwyner & @ZachDrapkin: Addressing which two consecutive games during the NFL season are most predictive of regular season win total.



Answer is surprising!



Weeks 1-2 are LEAST predictive. The most predictive is weeks 10-11.



🔊@BizRadio132🔊 pic.twitter.com/w1sHsTIta7 — Wharton Moneyball (@WMoneyball) September 18, 2019

This is a really interesting tweet because I wouldn't expect the first two games of the season to be the worst pairing for predicting success across the full season, even worse than the last two when good teams often shut down their best players and bad teams are trying new things and working in younger guys.

But I guess it kind of makes sense — every team is at full strength in Weeks 1 and 2, and as we're seeing, that doesn't last. What teams really are or will be isn't known yet; we're getting unfortunate indications for teams like the Steelers and Saints, but there will still be more to learn in the coming weeks.

There's also the reality that not every player gets significant snaps during the preseason, so it might take a little bit for teams to gel and get into "midseason form." There's no question this has an impact on the individual players we consider for Fantasy, and early-season overreactions can certainly create opportunity.

Take guys like Aaron Jones and Vance McDonald, two players who dramatically over-performed low ownership in DFS last week that was brought on at least partially by poor Week 1 performances. That they were hardly considered speaks to how much perception had changed in just one week — both Jones and McDonald were looked at favorably in seasonal drafts all offseason.

In this week's picks, you'll see my favorite bets to be the low-owned RB, WR and TE who can break out in Week 3, as well as some of the top plays on the slate. Let's get into it.

Week 3 DFS Picks Top players

Quarterbacks Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -5.5 O/U 52 DK salary $7000 FD salary $8500 This is the game everyone's going to want to stack, but for good reason. Jackson's priced up, but he's been phenomenal to start the season, and in a duel with Patrick Mahomes he'll have to keep the foot on the gas throughout. With the way he's been throwing this year and the 100-yard rushing upside he showed off again in Week 2, there's potential for a dual threat scoring line that blows out the rest of the quarterback field. You have to have some exposure. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA DAL -22.5 O/U 47.5 DK Salary $6500 FD Salary $8400 On the surface, this looks like a classic Ezekiel Elliott game, and Zeke is certainly in play. But this is a new offense with Kellen Moore running the show, and I expect the Cowboys to come out aggressive and throwing early to get out to a lead. Miami's secondary has been picked apart for two straight weeks, and the public probably hasn't quite caught up to just how high Dak's upside is in this offense this season. There's certainly concern the Cowboys will take their foot off the gas in the second half if this is a blowout, but I'm still considering Dak for a combination of a very high floor and an underrated ceiling. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2 O/U 44.5 DK Salary $4000 FD Salary $6000 Allen's $4000 DraftKings salary is incredibly enticing, especially given the matchup with a Cardinals team that has played incredibly fast so far, which should mean plenty of offensive plays. If Allen struggles and the Cardinals get out in front, he'll get the opportunity to throw it 35-plus times to a talented set of receiving weapons with strong after-the-catch ability. And without Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals defense isn't a menacing force. Allen's in a road game, but he actually grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona, so there's a bit of a homecoming narrative for him in this one as well.

Running Backs Projections powered by Sportsline Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2 O/U 44.5 DK Salary $8700 FD Salary $8900 With 10 days to rest up since an underwhelming performance on a short week last Thursday night, McCaffrey settles into an up-tempo game against a Cardinals team that I expect to put up points. Kyle Allen is mostly an unknown, but the Cardinals defense isn't great, and it might just mean more reliance on McCaffrey on safe underneath throws. If the Panthers trail, McCaffrey tends to post big receiving lines in those game situations. I love McCaffrey's receiving projection here; he's my top high-priced option on the slate. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LAC -3 O/U 48.5 DK Salary $7200 FD Salary $7600 I've written up Ekeler both weeks, and there's zero reason to stop playing him. He's still underpriced given his role, and he very easily could have had another 30-point performance in Week 2 if not for a 22-yard touchdown reception being called back and a later fumble at the 1-yard line while trying to dive over the pile. That fumble didn't deter the Chargers, who went back to Ekeler on their very next offensive play. Ekeler has been playing well ahead of Justin Jackson and is tied with Le'Veon Bell through two weeks for the most high-value touches among all backs. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET PHI -6 O/U 45.5 DK Salary $3900 FD Salary $5400 Sanders is the contrarian option this week, given that his production hasn't followed what has been a pretty solid role. In each game, Sanders has started, led the Eagles' backfield in touches and seen the most green-zone touches. For the season, he's run the most routes out of the backfield (though he splits the receiving work with Darren Sproles) and has four of five running back green zone touches. He also had a touchdown in Week 1 called by because of a hold. Sanders hasn't been very productive, but I don't see his role as all that dissimilar from Kerryon Johnson's, and yet on DraftKings he's priced at $3900. That makes him worth consideration in a game where the Eagles are down pass-catchers to injury.

Wide Receivers Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG TB -6.5 O/U 47.5 DK Salary $6600 FD Salary $7100 Evans entered the season with a sickness, was somewhat limited in Week 1, then played on Thursday night in Week 2. And just like that, with two subpar performances, he's now priced behind Chris Godwin, and Godwin is now being talked about as the new No. 1. And look, Godwin is good! We've used him before. But now it's time to go back to Evans, who will have had 10 days of rest come Sunday and be ready to put up a big total. Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs OAK MIN -9 O/U 43.5 DK Salary $6000 FD Salary $6700 Diggs had just one catch last week — a 47-yard touchdown — but his was a day of near misses. Just before half, Diggs had a different touchdown overturned by an offensive pass interference applied after review, a call there has been near unanimous disagreement with from observers. Later, Diggs got loose on multiple deep crosses, only to have Kirk Cousins miss him either on the read or the throw. Diggs also had an uncharacteristic drop himself. Cousins was vocal about his poor play this week, and while there's concern for Diggs in terms of whether Minnesota will throw enough for him to have a ceiling, I think there's an interesting contrarian case to be made that the Vikings need to throw a bit this week to get things straightened out. Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA DAL -22.5 O/U 47.5 DK Salary $7500 FD Salary $7700 Cooper has scored both weeks thus far, but as good as he's been, he's actually been second on the team in Weighted Opportunity Rating (WOPR), a metric that looks at team share of targets and air yards. The guy who has been first, Michael Gallup, is out this week. I've already noted being high on Dak this week, and Cooper's the clear top option in the passing game now with Gallup out. It could be a huge first-half performance, even if the downfield passing volume might not be heavy in the second half. Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET PHI -6 O/U 45.5 DK Salary $3600 FD Salary $4800 Barely above the minimum on both sites because the Eagles suffered all their injuries Sunday night, Agholor is about the most bankable cheap target you can imagine in DFS. DeSean Jackson has already been ruled out, and it's not looking great for Alshon Jeffery or Dallas Goedert, either. Zach Ertz will also be plenty involved, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins make for interesting contrarian options, but Agholor is the chalk play among cheap wide receivers, and he's the type of option who's too much of a value to overlook.