Week 2 is in the books and Fantasy football managers now have two weeks of results to work with heading into Week 3, but that doesn't necessarily make decision-making for lineups any easier. Do you trust early breakouts like Jalen Coker, Denzel Boston and Parker Washington over proven options who have started slow, while stars like Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ja'Marr Chase remain some of the safest plays on the board?
If you have some start/sit decisions that are close enough that you want the advice of an experienced fantasy football analyst, you're in the right place. Welcome to Dave Richard's Week 3 PPR cheat sheet, with rankings for every player in the mix for a starting gig on your Fantasy teams.
What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is listed, so if you do not see a player named, do not start them start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!