Week 2 is in the books and Fantasy football managers now have two weeks of results to work with heading into Week 3, but that doesn't necessarily make decision-making for lineups any easier. Do you trust early breakouts like Jalen Coker, Denzel Boston and Parker Washington over proven options who have started slow, while stars like Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ja'Marr Chase remain some of the safest plays on the board?

If you have some start/sit decisions that are close enough that you want the advice of an experienced fantasy football analyst, you're in the right place. Welcome to Dave Richard's Week 3 PPR cheat sheet, with rankings for every player in the mix for a starting gig on your Fantasy teams.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is listed, so if you do not see a player named, do not start them start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Green Bay Packers
Thu, Sep 24 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -4.5, O/U 43
Falcons
Packers
Michael Penix Jr.4.3Jordan Love6.7
Bijan Robinson9.6MarShawn Lloyd5.4
Drake London7.3Kaleb Johnson4.52
Kyle Pitts5.8Christian Watson7.62
Falcons DST3.0Matthew Golden7.15


Tucker Kraft6.24


Packers DST6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -7, O/U 50
Chargers
Bills
Justin Herbert6.5Josh Allen9.9
Omarion Hampton7.6James Cook8.6
Keaton Mitchell2.8DJ Moore7.48
Ladd McConkey7.74Khalil Shakir4.7
Quentin Johnston5.78Dalton Kincaid7.52
Tre Harris4.18Bills DST6.9
Oronde Gadsden II4.32

Chargers DST3.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +2.5, O/U 42.5
Panthers
Browns
Bryce Young7.3Deshaun Watson4.7
Chuba Hubbard7.7Quinshon Judkins6.4
Tetairoa McMillan7.32Denzel Boston6.15
Jalen Coker7.1KC Concepcion4.58
Darren Waller4.9Harold Fannin Jr.5.55
Panthers DST5.6Browns DST5.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -6.5, O/U 47.5
Jets
Lions
Geno Smith5.4Jared Goff7.7
Breece Hall7.72Jahmyr Gibbs10.0
Braelon Allen2.95Amon-Ra St. Brown9.68
Garrett Wilson7.9Jameson Williams6.35
Adonai Mitchell5.5Sam LaPorta7.02
Isaiah Williams3.1Lions DST5.8
Kenyon Sadiq3.6

Jets DST3.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +1.5, O/U 42.5
Texans
Colts
C.J. Stroud4.5Daniel Jones4.0
David Montgomery6.65Jonathan Taylor8.8
Woody Marks4.55Josh Downs6.85
Xavier Hutchinson4.38Keenan Allen3.8
Kayshon Boutte3.4Tyler Warren6.52
Dalton Schultz6.5Colts DST6.0
Texans DST7.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -3, O/U 45.5
Patriots
Jaguars
Drake Maye5.9Trevor Lawrence6.6
Rhamondre Stevenson6.26Bhayshul Tuten6.28
TreVeyon Henderson5.38Chris Rodriguez Jr.2.9
Romeo Doubs5.0Parker Washington7.5
Mack Hollins3.35Brian Thomas Jr.4.5
Demario Douglas2.6Jakobi Meyers3.56
Hunter Henry4.36Brenton Strange3.46
Patriots DST5.9Jaguars DST6.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +10.5, O/U 46
Chiefs
Dolphins
Patrick Mahomes8.7Malik Willis4.4
Kenneth Walker III9.3De'Von Achane7.45
Emmett Johnson3.38Malik Washington4.42
Rashee Rice6.8Chris Bell3.65
Tyquan Thornton4.3Dolphins DST2.1
Xavier Worthy3.9

Travis Kelce6.45

Chiefs DST8.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
New York Giants
Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -2.5, O/U 38.5
Titans
Giants
Cam Ward3.8Jameis Winston5.5
Tony Pollard5.68Cam Skattebo7.22
Tyjae Spears5.22Devin Singletary2.7
Carnell Tate4.4Malik Nabers7.12
Wan'Dale Robinson3.58Isaiah Likely6.3
Titans DST4.3Giants DST7.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +3.5, O/U 42.5
Bengals
Steelers
Joe Burrow7.1Aaron Rodgers2.4
Chase Brown8.32Jaylen Warren6.82
Ja'Marr Chase9.5DK Metcalf6.05
Tee Higgins7.18Roman Wilson3.95
Mike Gesicki3.5Germie Bernard3.82
Bengals DST7.3Pat Freiermuth4.46


Steelers DST6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +7.5, O/U 40.5
Seahawks
Commanders
Drew Lock4.2Marcus Mariota8.0
Jadarian Price5.75Rachaad White5.62
Emanuel Wilson3.42Jacory Croskey-Merritt5.35
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.7Stefon Diggs6.2
Rashid Shaheed3.52Terry McLaurin6.18
Cooper Kupp3.0Antonio Williams4.28
AJ Barner2.6Commanders DST3.3
Seahawks DST8.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 27 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -8.5, O/U 47.5
Cardinals
49ers
Jacoby Brissett5.6Brock Purdy9.0
Jeremiyah Love5.65Christian McCaffrey8.95
Tyler Allgeier3.08Kaelon Black2.98
Michael Wilson5.82Mike Evans7.4
Kendrick Bourne4.0Deebo Samuel6.12
Marvin Harrison Jr.3.98George Kittle6.08
Trey McBride8.4849ers DST6.8
Cardinals DST2.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 27 at 4:05 pm ET •
TB +1.5, O/U 42.5
Vikings
Buccaneers
Kyler Murray6.4Baker Mayfield4.6
Aaron Jones7.0Bucky Irving7.65
Justin Jefferson9.45Kenneth Gainwell3.75
Jordan Addison5.88Emeka Egbuka6.7
Vikings DST7.2Chris Godwin4.6


Ted Hurst3.54


Cade Otton3.32


Buccaneers DST4.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 27 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL +3.5, O/U 52.5
Ravens
Cowboys
Lamar Jackson7.9Dak Prescott7.8
Derrick Henry8.9Javonte Williams7.68
Rashod Bateman6.88CeeDee Lamb9.05
Chris Moore2.78George Pickens7.76
Mark Andrews6.1Jake Ferguson5.42
Ravens DST4.4Cowboys DST3.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 27 at 4:25 pm ET •
NO -3, O/U 43.5
Raiders
Saints
Kirk Cousins5.0Tyler Shough7.5
Ashton Jeanty8.42Travis Etienne6.48
Tre Tucker5.48Alvin Kamara2.65
Brock Bowers8.45Chris Olave9.25
Raiders DST5.4Devaughn Vele6.38


Juwan Johnson5.9


Saints DST4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 27 at 8:20 pm ET •
DEN +2.5, O/U 44.5
Rams
Broncos
Matthew Stafford6.8Bo Nix4.8
Kyren Williams7.42J.K. Dobbins5.25
Blake Corum5.18Jaylen Waddle7.2
Davante Adams7.8Courtland Sutton4.82
Terrance Ferguson5.58Pat Bryant3.62
Rams DST7.1Evan Engram3.48


Broncos DST6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Chicago Bears
Mon, Sep 28 at 8:15 pm ET •
CHI +4.5, O/U 41
Eagles
Bears
Jalen Hurts8.6Case Keenum2.0
Tank Bigsby5.45D'Andre Swift7.58
Will Shipley3.35Kyle Monangai5.28
DeVonta Smith8.4Luther Burden III5.7
Dontayvion Wicks5.12Rome Odunze5.3
Makai Lemon2.75Kalif Raymond4.48
Eagles DST7.7Colston Loveland5.32


Bears DST4.0
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