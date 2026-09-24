Week 2 is in the books and Fantasy football managers now have two weeks of results to work with heading into Week 3, but that doesn't necessarily make decision-making for lineups any easier. Do you trust early breakouts like Jalen Coker, Denzel Boston and Parker Washington over proven options who have started slow, while stars like Jahmyr Gibbs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ja'Marr Chase remain some of the safest plays on the board?

If you have some start/sit decisions that are close enough that you want the advice of an experienced fantasy football analyst, you're in the right place. Welcome to Dave Richard's Week 3 PPR cheat sheet, with rankings for every player in the mix for a starting gig on your Fantasy teams.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is listed, so if you do not see a player named, do not start them start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

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Falcons

Packers

Michael Penix Jr. 4.3 Jordan Love 6.7 Bijan Robinson 9.6 MarShawn Lloyd 5.4 Drake London 7.3 Kaleb Johnson 4.52 Kyle Pitts 5.8 Christian Watson 7.62 Falcons DST 3.0 Matthew Golden 7.15



Tucker Kraft 6.24



Packers DST 6.4

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Chargers

Bills

Justin Herbert 6.5 Josh Allen 9.9 Omarion Hampton 7.6 James Cook 8.6 Keaton Mitchell 2.8 DJ Moore 7.48 Ladd McConkey 7.74 Khalil Shakir 4.7 Quentin Johnston 5.78 Dalton Kincaid 7.52 Tre Harris 4.18 Bills DST 6.9 Oronde Gadsden II 4.32



Chargers DST 3.5





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Panthers

Browns

Bryce Young 7.3 Deshaun Watson 4.7 Chuba Hubbard 7.7 Quinshon Judkins 6.4 Tetairoa McMillan 7.32 Denzel Boston 6.15 Jalen Coker 7.1 KC Concepcion 4.58 Darren Waller 4.9 Harold Fannin Jr. 5.55 Panthers DST 5.6 Browns DST 5.0

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Jets

Lions

Geno Smith 5.4 Jared Goff 7.7 Breece Hall 7.72 Jahmyr Gibbs 10.0 Braelon Allen 2.95 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.68 Garrett Wilson 7.9 Jameson Williams 6.35 Adonai Mitchell 5.5 Sam LaPorta 7.02 Isaiah Williams 3.1 Lions DST 5.8 Kenyon Sadiq 3.6



Jets DST 3.6





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Texans

Colts

C.J. Stroud 4.5 Daniel Jones 4.0 David Montgomery 6.65 Jonathan Taylor 8.8 Woody Marks 4.55 Josh Downs 6.85 Xavier Hutchinson 4.38 Keenan Allen 3.8 Kayshon Boutte 3.4 Tyler Warren 6.52 Dalton Schultz 6.5 Colts DST 6.0 Texans DST 7.0





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Patriots

Jaguars

Drake Maye 5.9 Trevor Lawrence 6.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.26 Bhayshul Tuten 6.28 TreVeyon Henderson 5.38 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 2.9 Romeo Doubs 5.0 Parker Washington 7.5 Mack Hollins 3.35 Brian Thomas Jr. 4.5 Demario Douglas 2.6 Jakobi Meyers 3.56 Hunter Henry 4.36 Brenton Strange 3.46 Patriots DST 5.9 Jaguars DST 6.3

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Chiefs

Dolphins

Patrick Mahomes 8.7 Malik Willis 4.4 Kenneth Walker III 9.3 De'Von Achane 7.45 Emmett Johnson 3.38 Malik Washington 4.42 Rashee Rice 6.8 Chris Bell 3.65 Tyquan Thornton 4.3 Dolphins DST 2.1 Xavier Worthy 3.9



Travis Kelce 6.45



Chiefs DST 8.3





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Titans

Giants

Cam Ward 3.8 Jameis Winston 5.5 Tony Pollard 5.68 Cam Skattebo 7.22 Tyjae Spears 5.22 Devin Singletary 2.7 Carnell Tate 4.4 Malik Nabers 7.12 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.58 Isaiah Likely 6.3 Titans DST 4.3 Giants DST 7.4

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Bengals

Steelers

Joe Burrow 7.1 Aaron Rodgers 2.4 Chase Brown 8.32 Jaylen Warren 6.82 Ja'Marr Chase 9.5 DK Metcalf 6.05 Tee Higgins 7.18 Roman Wilson 3.95 Mike Gesicki 3.5 Germie Bernard 3.82 Bengals DST 7.3 Pat Freiermuth 4.46



Steelers DST 6.5

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Seahawks

Commanders

Drew Lock 4.2 Marcus Mariota 8.0 Jadarian Price 5.75 Rachaad White 5.62 Emanuel Wilson 3.42 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 5.35 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.7 Stefon Diggs 6.2 Rashid Shaheed 3.52 Terry McLaurin 6.18 Cooper Kupp 3.0 Antonio Williams 4.28 AJ Barner 2.6 Commanders DST 3.3 Seahawks DST 8.9





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Cardinals

49ers

Jacoby Brissett 5.6 Brock Purdy 9.0 Jeremiyah Love 5.65 Christian McCaffrey 8.95 Tyler Allgeier 3.08 Kaelon Black 2.98 Michael Wilson 5.82 Mike Evans 7.4 Kendrick Bourne 4.0 Deebo Samuel 6.12 Marvin Harrison Jr. 3.98 George Kittle 6.08 Trey McBride 8.48 49ers DST 6.8 Cardinals DST 2.9





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Vikings

Buccaneers

Kyler Murray 6.4 Baker Mayfield 4.6 Aaron Jones 7.0 Bucky Irving 7.65 Justin Jefferson 9.45 Kenneth Gainwell 3.75 Jordan Addison 5.88 Emeka Egbuka 6.7 Vikings DST 7.2 Chris Godwin 4.6



Ted Hurst 3.54



Cade Otton 3.32



Buccaneers DST 4.1

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Ravens

Cowboys

Lamar Jackson 7.9 Dak Prescott 7.8 Derrick Henry 8.9 Javonte Williams 7.68 Rashod Bateman 6.88 CeeDee Lamb 9.05 Chris Moore 2.78 George Pickens 7.76 Mark Andrews 6.1 Jake Ferguson 5.42 Ravens DST 4.4 Cowboys DST 3.8

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Raiders

Saints

Kirk Cousins 5.0 Tyler Shough 7.5 Ashton Jeanty 8.42 Travis Etienne 6.48 Tre Tucker 5.48 Alvin Kamara 2.65 Brock Bowers 8.45 Chris Olave 9.25 Raiders DST 5.4 Devaughn Vele 6.38



Juwan Johnson 5.9



Saints DST 4.5

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Rams

Broncos

Matthew Stafford 6.8 Bo Nix 4.8 Kyren Williams 7.42 J.K. Dobbins 5.25 Blake Corum 5.18 Jaylen Waddle 7.2 Davante Adams 7.8 Courtland Sutton 4.82 Terrance Ferguson 5.58 Pat Bryant 3.62 Rams DST 7.1 Evan Engram 3.48



Broncos DST 6.6

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Eagles

Bears

Jalen Hurts 8.6 Case Keenum 2.0 Tank Bigsby 5.45 D'Andre Swift 7.58 Will Shipley 3.35 Kyle Monangai 5.28 DeVonta Smith 8.4 Luther Burden III 5.7 Dontayvion Wicks 5.12 Rome Odunze 5.3 Makai Lemon 2.75 Kalif Raymond 4.48 Eagles DST 7.7 Colston Loveland 5.32



Bears DST 4.0