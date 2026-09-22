Last week in this space, I told you not to panic. At the wide receiver position that is getting increasingly difficult to do. Nico Collins and Zay Flowers missed last week, A.J. Brown is out for another month, George Pickens and Drake London still haven't shown up, and now at least three more teams will be playing with their backup quarterback. If you didn't draft Parker Washington or Jalen Coker, then there is a good chance you are panicking about at least one of your wide receivers.

There may be some temptation to think that of all the receivers playing with a backup QB in Week 3, Malik nabers has it best. After all, in past years Jameis Winston has printed Fantasy points, both for his receivers and for the opposing defense. That is hard to believe after watching Monday night. Nabers is clearly not healthy after his shoulder injury, and he's still getting fully comfortable on his repaired ACL. Winston did not look like the guy who threw 30 touchdowns in a season once upon a time. And I think this coaching staff will be far less willing to just let him sling it. Because of the state of the position, I still have Nabers as a start in three receiver leagues, but if I could get away from him, I would.

That being said, not panicking about rest-of-season value does not mean blindly walking into Week 2. Drake London was a victim of the Falcons trying to build a functional attack around Cooper Rush. Rush averaged four air yards per attempt and threw half of his passes to Bijan Robinson. That is not an environment any wide receiver can produce in. If anyone other than Rush starts in Week 2, I will consider London a must-start wide receiver once again. If Rush starts, then London is more of a low-end WR2 at best. That's frustrating to hear about your Round 2 pick, but just know it is temporary. I fully expect London to meet Draft Day expectations once either of his top two QBs is healthy.

The two biggest risers from preseason rankings are the aforementioned Washington and Coker. Washington is a consensus top 12 receiver in Week 2, and Coker is in the top 24 for everyone. We are buying these breakouts and personally, I would start both over Nabers in Week 3.

Here is the rest of the Week 3 WR Preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds (WR Preview) Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.2 Boston is currently the number one rookie wide receiver, not just on his own team, but in the league. He's caught a pair of deep touchdowns from Deshaun Watson and has twelve targets in two games. I am not sure you want to start him as more than a boom or bust flex in Week 3, but he should be rostered in all leagues in case he's earned Deshaun Watson's trust and his target share increases. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.8 Tucker's roster rate shouldn't have gone down after one bad week. You should expect bad weeks like Week 1 and blowup weeks like Week 2. Brock Bowers is expected to return, which could cut into Tucker's targets, but could also free him up in coverage. You don't have to start Tucker this week, but any time you need to throw a dart to replace an injured receiver or player on a bye, Tucker's upside is exactly what you should be looking for. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -11.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 96 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Washington was dominating targets already; now he'll get to play without Caleb Douglas. There probably isn't a huge amount of upside here, but he could easily see eight targets and score double-digit PPR Fantasy points. With the way the receiver position looks on some teams, that's valuable.

Stashes (WR Preview) Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 123 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.7 I don't believe we'll see Mitchell repeat his target volume from last week, but you can't just leave a guy with 12 targets in Week 2 on the waiver wire. He did have at least nine targets in three games last year and topped sixteen points in two of those games. Mitchell is outstanding at getting open and lacking at just about everything else. But like I said, it's hard to leave a guy with 12 targets on the waiver wire.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NO -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 16.5 WR RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 268 TD 1 FPTS/G 25.4 Olave remains the best DFS value at the wide receiver position. He's an alpha WR1 in a fast-paced, pass-heavy offense. He should be priced closer to CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson than he is, and he will remain my top wide receiver play each week until that changes. He leads all receivers in air yards after Week 2 and has outscored all but two of the receivers who are priced higher than him this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 117 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.9 The Bills defense has been abysmal so far and McConkey has been about the only good thing going for the Chargers offense. He'll be another week recovered from his rib injury and hopefully, a full-time player. His roster rate should be low because of all the bad vibes in Los Angeles and his price is low because of his partial participation last week. It's a great contrarian blowup spot.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 3 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 3. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are updated throughout the week, so make sure you check back in later in the week for changes.