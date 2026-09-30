It was a wild September, but then again, isn't every first month of the season? While the injuries seemed worse, and they may have been, every year we have major injuries in September, October, and every other month of the season. That's not to discount the impact of injuries on Dynasty values. De'Von Achane, Jayden Daniels, A.J. Brown, and Jonathon Brooks absolutely did lose Dynasty value because of their injuries this month. I'm just not sure that is very interesting. It's obvious. What is more interesting is the guys who lost value without an injury.

At the quarterback position, Justin Herbert, Cam Ward, and Malik Willis slid a few spots after slow starts. Herbert is still a top 10 quarterback, but just barely. Same for Ward and the top 20. I wouldn't say I am giving up on either living up to their potential, but it feels less likely right now. Willis is a major concern, partly because of his placement but mostly because this Dolphins team looks even more certain to gain a top-three pick than they did before the season. If that happens, there is a very good chance that Willis is one-and-done as a Fantasy starter.

More interested in risers? On a recent episode of Fantasy Football Today Dynasty, I talked about my Dynasty rankings risers in the month of September. Check them out:

The big non-injury fallers at the skill positions were Kenneth Gainwell, Tyrone Tracy, Marvin Harrison Jr., Travis Hunter, and Kyle Pitts. Gainwell and Tracy haven't had the roles we were hoping for and it is getting hard to believe they ever will after this. There is still hope one of them gets traded if their team falls out of contention, but even then, they will probably be traded into a depth role. Harrison and Pitts are not unfamiliar to the bust title they are earning for the first three weeks and they are threatening to become roster cloggers, too talented to drop and to uninvolved to start. Hunter is someone I am still trying to hold as well, he hasn't failed in his role, he's just not getting the opportunity because he's playing too much defense.

The rankings below are for full PPR leagues and the quarterback rankings are specifically for Superflex leagues. In one-QB leagues, the upside QBs with future uncertainty are more valuable and the low-end starters who are all but guaranteed to keep their jobs are worth less. For example, Sam Darnold is worth more in Superflex leagues than he is in one-QB leagues, while Malik Willis and Kyler Murray are worth more in one-QB leagues. One final note: Contenders should value older stars more than these rankings do and rebuilders should value young players, particularly those who may be a year away.

These rankings will be updated more often throughout the year than the article itself, so bookmark this page and check back weekly to see who is moving before the next official rankings update in late October.

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings:

Dynasty Running Back Rankings:

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings:

Dynasty Tight End Rankings: