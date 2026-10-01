As we enter Week 4 of the Fantasy Football season, we do have some good news. Sean McVay has expressed an expectation that Puka Nacua will practice in full on Thursday and return to play this week. Nico Collins is also expected back for the Texans. The wide receiver position has been decimated by injury in September, but we may get two of the most talented pass catchers back to start October. The Fantasy Football impact should be obvious, if they start for their team, they start for your Fantasy team. This takes some of the shine off of Davanta Adams and Tyler Higbee, but I am still starting Adams as a WR2 as well. Unfortunately, not all the news heading into Week 4 is as positive. We may even lose another elite wide receiver. Let's start there.

In a note that is not related to Week 4, Zach Charbonnet was designated to return to practice on Thursday. He won't play this week but this move indicates the Seahawks believe Charbonnet will be ready in the next three weeks. Make sure he is rostered in your league.

DeVonta Smith not practicing Thursday

It wasn't that big of a deal when Smith missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. He missed the first practice of the week in Week 3 as well. Smith battled a hamstring injury in training camp as well, so this is something he has been able to manage so far. We're still ranking Smith, and will start him if he plays, but this should at the very least perk up the ears of anyone counting on him. For now, just make sure you have a backup plan, and watch Friday's injury report closely. If Smith does miss Week 4, Jalen Hurts will fall outside of the top 12 quarterbacks, and Dontayvion Wicks will become a high-end WR3.

Jalen Coker back at practice on Thursday

Coker battled an ankle injury last week and then left Week 3 with a quad injury. We aren't currently projecting him to play in Week 4, but an appearance at practice on Thursday gives some reason for hope. When Coker has been on the field, both Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan have been more productive, and the Panthers pass game has a fantastic matchup and projected game script in their Week 4 matchup against the Lions. If Coker is active, he will be ranked as a low-end WR2 at worst and Young will become an even more attractive starting option. The one guy who I would penalize if Coker returns is Darren Waller, who dominated targets after Coker went out in Week 3.

Justin Jefferson not seen at the open portion of practice

Jefferson left Week 3 with an ankle injury and while there was some optimism at the beginning of the week, it does not appear he is trending towards playing. Jordan Addison scored 20 Fantasy points in Week 3 and is a high-end WR3 at worst without Jefferson in a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins. As good as this matchup is, we do not want to trust Kyler Murray without Jefferson. It seems more likely the Vikings will go to a run-heavy approach in a positive game script, making Aaron Jones a must-start running back.

Jayden Daniels and Chigoziem Okonkwo remain limited

This is a difficult one to parse, at least at quarterback. We expect Marcus Mariota to start for Washington in an outstanding matchup against the Colts, but Daniels is certainly not ruled out. Thankfully, this is the first game on Sunday, because they are playing in London, so we should have the information when we need it. Whoever starts for the Commanders will be a borderline top 12 option, but as of Thursday afternoon, we don't know who that will be. As for Okonkwo, he had some sleeper appeal at the beginning of the season, but at this point, we are leaving him on the waiver wire until he gives us a reason not to.

Rachaad White misses another practice

White hasn't practiced this week after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3. The team also recently signed Austin Ekeler, which could be a sign of their concern. For now, we're ranking Jacory Croskey-Merritt as a mid-range flex, though this Colts defense could provide him with good opportunities. Even if White is healthy, we don't want to start him until we see what impact Ekeler has on his role.

D'Andre Swift a surprise DNP

Swift was a Thursday addition to the injury report with a knee injury. This is potentially alarming, but we are still waiting on more details. Swift has been an RB1 this year and we have him ranked as an RB1 in Week 4 against the Jets. This would be a massive swing in the rankings if he is unable to go because Kyle Monangai would leap into the top 12 at the position himself. In a limited role this season, Monangai has averaged 5.9 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per reception. Don't overreact yet, but do watch the Friday injury report closely. It is not unusual for Swift to take days off during the week, but we do need to pay attention here.

Mike Evans still not practicing Thursday

Evans suffered a painful rib injury in Week 3, so this isn't much of a surprise. It is apparently a pain-tolerance issue, and Evans has played through many injuries in his career. Ladd McConkey played through a chest injury earlier this season and the results weren't great, but that doesn't necessarily mean Evans will have the same result. As of now, we're expecting Evans to take the week off. Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle are all must-start options and Deebo Samuel is a high upside WR3 without Evans. If Evans attempts to play, I would be skeptical and treat him as a boom/bust flex.

Jaylen Wright says his foot injury is fine

Cover your eyes if you spent a bunch of FAB on Ollie Gordon. We're expecting Wright to return in Week 4, and this to be a full-blown committee with Wright handling passing downs and Gordon handling short yardage. In full PPR, we would rather start Wright, but in a difficult matchup against the Vikings, we don't want to start either. View Week 4 as information for how the rest of the season will go. If one of these backs can manage two-thirds of the snaps, then they could be a flex in better matchups moving forward.