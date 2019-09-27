Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Report: With Justin Jackson out, could Melvin Gordon play this weekend at Miami?

Before we get to the key situations you need to keep track of for your Fantasy rosters, here's a quick reminder of some other headlines around the NFL.

Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Calf Status Out

Jackson apparently strained his calf so badly in practice on Thursday that he was ruled out on Friday. It stinks for him since the matchup at Miami would have been a good one.

Austin Ekeler is poised to be the Chargers' top back in Week 4, but coach Anthony Lynn admitted that Jackson's injury potentially changed the plans for Melvin Gordon's return "a little bit."

"We understand that Melvin, he's been back for a day and a half, so we have to be careful with, if he plays, how much he plays, and if he even plays at all," Lynn said. "I've said all along that there's a chance."

Lynn said Gordon was in good shape but wasn't practicing to play football and isn't ready to "carry the load, but you never know, he may have to." Gordon will travel to Miami, as will practice squad back Detrez Newsome, but Lynn closed his Friday press conference with this ominous message: "Ideally, you don't want to play the guy this week."

Unless we hear differently on Sunday morning, expect Gordon to either not play or barely play. Troymaine Pope and Newsome figure to back up Ekeler, though neither are expected to help in your Fantasy exploits.

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Back Status Out

The Chargers will also be without Williams, who is suffering from lower back spasms, per Lynn. Teammate Travis Benjamin is doubtful, meaning the Chargers receiving corps beyond Keenan Allen will be gutted for their showdown with lowly Miami. Dontrelle Inman (100% available) figures to be the second receiver and is a desperation Fantasy option, though you'll read about some better choices when McLaurin is discussed below. In DFS, Inman's price is at the lowest possible value on DraftKings ($3000) and nearly the lowest price possible on FanDuel ($4500). Tight end Sean Culkin is also a cheap DFS play for the depleted Chargers.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Quad Status Doubtful

After missing practice all week, the Colts basically aren't expecting their star receiver to play. Expect the Colts' top four receivers to be Deon Cain, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and rookie Parris Campbell. Campbell saw a season-high in snaps last week, as did Cain. Also expect to see plenty of Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle and even some Mo Alie-Cox at tight end.

So who benefits? It's an absolute conundrum -- the Colts will use three tight ends on one play, then four receivers on the next. What we do know is that Doyle has consistenly played about 70% of the snaps while Ebron's lived around 50% so far. Cain (55%) and Campbell (45%) saw season-highs in snaps last week thanks to Hilton leaving at halftime. Rogers has played exactly 40% of the snaps weekly and Pascal has been below 50% each of the last two weeks.

If we're thinking like coaches, Oakland's biggest defensive liabilities this season have been all over the secondary but especially slot corner Lamarcus Joyner (93.3% catch rate allowed). But the Colts' coaches have rotated Pascal, Rogers and Campbell in and out of the slot. There's just no reliable recommendation to take advantage of this specific matchup.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring Status Questionable

McLaurin had "a little hamstring issue" in practice on Thursday, according to coach Jay Gruden. It obviously wasn't little enough to put him on the practice field on Friday -- he didn't work. Gruden claimed McLaurin's status "would come down to an hour before the game." A report from NBC Sports Washington suggests sitting out on Friday was precautionary.

If McLaurin somehow misses the game, look for Paul Richardson (24% owned) to pick up the slack in the passing game with one of Kelvin Harmon or Robert Davis working on the opposite side (Trey Quinn should stick to his slot role). McLaurin has averaged 8.0 targets per game through three weeks.

Hopefully McLaurin will be just fine. Hamstring injuries not only can rob a receiver of his natural speed, but they can be aggravated easily. Richardson would be a quick-fix waiver-wire replacement for McLaurin if he's ruled out, but better choices would be Phillip Dorsett (still 35% available), Diontae Johnson (87% available), Cole Beasley (84% available) and Adam Humphries (94% available), the last two best for PPR.

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Hip Status Questionable

Godwin got some limited practice reps in on Friday, giving him a shot to play late Sunday afternoon at the Rams. On the field he'd see a lot of Rams slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman, who has allowed a slim 50% catch rate and just 56 total yards over 12 targets this season. It's not a great matchup for Godwin, whose Bucs offense could struggle mightily.

Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Hamstring Status Questionable

Penny is considered a game-time decision despite practicing on Thursday and Friday. Coach Pete Carroll said the running back had a "particularly good practice" on Friday, per the News Tribune. It sounds like he has a decent chance to play, which would hamper the outlook of Chris Carson. It's best to consider Carson no better than a No. 2 running back while keeping Penny on the bench for their game at Arizona.