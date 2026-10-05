On Beyond the Boxscore, Jacob and I love to joke, "we're never wrong, just early!" on our calls. Maybe that will be the case for Dave with Coleman. With Moore on the mend and Coleman starting to realize his potential, there's no reason he shouldn't be rostered in every league. Coleman was likely scooped up in some leagues last week but will be a popular waiver wire add for Week 5 in leagues that have shallower benches. Make sure he's rostered and if not he is worth bidding up to a fifth of your free agent budget on if Moore is forced to miss some time.

You might want to get to know the name Meyers..

Ja'Marr Chase left Sunday's game with a concussion. The Bengals' offense was forced to adjust on the fly in the middle of the first quarter and a surprising wide receiver stepped up. Dohnte Meyers racked up 82 yards receiving on seven receptions fromn Joe Burrow and nearly reached the double-digit target mark with 10. Meyers showed off the ability to win against zone and man coverage in addition to providing a sure-handed solution for Burrow. Chase could return as soon as Week 5 or the concussion could linger, but what makes Meyers' emergence more interesting is the fact that Tee Higgins also left this game with an injury. If both of the Bengals' star wide receivers are out in Week 5 and beyond, Meyers could emerge as a weekly starter at a wide receiver position that sometimes fails to go 15 players deep when it comes to consistent and reliable weekly production.

Panic Meter

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Panic-meter: 89%

It's officially past the time to panic on Herbert. My friend texted me today and asked me if he could drop him in his one-quarterback league. If you play in one of those formatted leagues with short benches then the answer is yes. This Mike McDaniel scheme is not clicking for Herbert, his offensive line is not blocking and the wide receivers are not creating big plays. Ladd McConkey may now be dealing with an injury as well. Herbert is looking like one of the bigger busts at the position and a crushing draft pick for anyone who invested in him in their Superflex formats.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

Panic-meter: 71%

On Beyond The Boxscore this past week I told Jacob that Egbuka should be ranked outside the top-36 wide receivers until further notice and nothing I saw in Week 4 has changed my opinion. The offense without Baker Mayfield is hardly an offense. There is no rhythm in the passing game. That will improve over the next 5-6 weeks until Mayfield returns, but by how much? I'm not expecting Egbuka to build a rapport with a backup quarterback he spent no time this summer catching passes from. In Week 4 Egbuka turned in 13 yards on two receptions and four targets. He belongs on your benches for now.

Other Week 4 standouts and waiver possibilities

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

The Bears leaned on the run game in Week 4 as a key component to their game plan against the Jets. Monangai racked up 146 rushing yards on 30 carries and scored twice. He also caught his only target for four yards. The Bears will continue to lean on the ground game with Caleb Williams on the sidelines, and Monangai will have an opportunity to put up more games like Sunday's if the game script calls for it.

Emmanuel Wilson, RB, Seahawks

If your league was slow to the trigger on Wilson following the surprising news of Jadarian Price being placed on injured reserve, then you most likely cashed in! Wilson broke out in his first real opportunity to showcase his talent with Seattle. He finished with 81 yards rushing and a touchdown in addition to three receptions for 39 yards and a score. Until Zach Charbonnet returns, Wilson will be an every-week RB2.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Patriots

Don't look now but the rapport between Drake Maye and Romeo Doubs is improving on a weekly basis. Some managers may have moved on from Doubs after a slow start to the 2025 season coupled with a ba drop, but he should be rostered in all leagues. Doubs was targeted nine times in Week 4 and scored two touchdowns on six catches for 58 yards.

Carnell Tate, WR, Titans

Tate was one of the best players on film in Week 3 and it didn't matter because Cam Ward couldn't find him. Ward missed him on a wide-open touchdown when he did see him in Week 3, and it's clear that a point of emphasis from this week's film review was to get the rookie involved early and often in Week 4. Tate racked up 145 yards receiving on nine catches and 12 targets. He could emerge as an every-week WR2 very soon.

Roman Wilson, WR, Steelers

Wilson continues to be Aaron Rodgers' go-to target on the vertical plane. Rodgers loves to throw the slot verticals and Wilson is taking advantage of that. Wilson racked up 74 yards and a touchdown on three receptions in Week 4 and six targets. Wilson is worth adding as a back-end bench player and can be fired up as a flex on a weekly basis.