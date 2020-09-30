Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Quarterbacks ( 4:29 )

The bar keeps getting raised for Fantasy football at quarterback. Through three games in standard CBS Fantasy scoring, 20 are averaging 20 Fantasy points per game and five are above 30 points per game; last year, it was 15 and 1, respectively. Not everyone will keep that pace up, but that 20 doesn't even include Ryan Fitzpatrick, Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins, or Daniel Jones all of whom got close in 2019 and should have better days ahead.

Which is to say, the penalty for not hitting at QB every week is even higher than ever. If you've got Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes or Day Prescott, you don't even need to think about it, but outside of the highest end of the position, you can play matchups with pretty much everyone. If you've got someone listed as a start in Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for QB, that could be a tiebreaker between multiple useful options.

Here's who Jamey is suggesting for Week 4 at quarterback, and you can check out his running back calls here. Plus, don't miss out on Heath Cummings' Week 4 QB preview, with rankings, projections, matchups, and more to help you make the right decision.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL GB -7.5 O/U 58 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 887 RUYDS 26 TD 9 INT 0 FPTS/G 30.3 No Davante Adams? No problem for Rodgers in Week 3 at the Saints. With Adams out with a hamstring injury, Rodgers went off at New Orleans for 283 passing yards and three touchdowns. Hopefully, Adams is back in Week 4 against the Falcons, but Rodgers should be fine even without his No. 1 receiver. Atlanta allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks — Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Nick Foles all had at least three total touchdowns — and Rodgers should stay hot in this game at home. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CIN -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 24.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 821 RUYDS 64 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.7 Burrow should be coming into Week 4 against the Jaguars with three games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points, but he lost a touchdown — and a victory — in Week 1 against the Chargers when A.J. Green was called for offensive pass interference in the end zone on a touchdown catch. However, Burrow has consecutive games with at least 24 Fantasy points against Cleveland and Philadelphia the past two weeks, and he should have another strong showing this week. The Jaguars have struggled the past two games against opposing quarterbacks, with Ryan Tannehill and Ryan Fitzpatrick combining for seven total touchdowns, and Burrow has top-10 upside in Week 4. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 863 RUYDS 32 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 23 Goff has come alive as a quality Fantasy quarterback in the past two games against Philadelphia and Buffalo with 59 Fantasy points combined over that span. He has 588 passing yards, six total touchdowns and one interception, and he should continue to play well this week against the Giants. They just allowed Nick Mullens to pass for 343 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, and the Giants allowed five passing touchdowns in the first two weeks of the year against Ben Roethlisberger and Mitchell Trubisky. Safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle) could also be out, and the Rams offense should have their way with the Giants defense in Week 4 at home. Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN HOU -3.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 792 RUYDS 49 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.3 I've been down on Watson for the past two weeks given his tough matchups against the Ravens and Steelers, but things are about to improve for him in a big way in Week 4. The Vikings have not played well defensively this year — Rodgers in Week 1 and Tannehill in Week 3 each had at least 321 passing yards against them — and Watson is due for a standout performance. The schedule was not kind to Houston to open the season (the Texans also played at Kansas City in Week 1), but Watson is about to start playing at a high level. If you can, prior to Sunday, buy low on Watson given his upside moving forward. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 679 RUYDS 68 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 20 Fitzpatrick was a potential Start of the Week candidate given his matchup with the Seahawks, and I'm hopeful he stays hot for three weeks in a row. He's scored 28 Fantasy points in consecutive weeks against Buffalo and Jacksonville, and this Seattle defense has been bad against opposing quarterbacks. Granted, the Seahawks have faced Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Prescott, but those guys have combined for 1,319 passing yards, eight total touchdowns and four interceptions. And now standout safety Jamal Adams (groin) could be out. Fitzpatrick has top-10 upside in Week 4.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 787 RUYDS 60 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.7 I'm expecting Minshew to rebound in Week 4 against the Bengals after a huge letdown game in Week 3 against Miami when he scored just nine Fantasy points. D.J. Chark (chest) looks like he will return, and Minshew scored at least 25 Fantasy points in the first two games of the year. Don't give up on him yet. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 564 RUYDS 9 TD 5 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.7 Mayfield has attempted just 46 passes in his past two games, and he hasn't passed for more than 219 yards in a game this season. But he might have to throw more this week against the Cowboys if the Dallas offense shows up, and this is a secondary Mayfield can exploit. In their past two games, the Cowboys have allowed Ryan and Wilson to pass for 588 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 623 RUYDS 48 TD 5 INT 6 FPTS/G 16 Cousins found a second option in the passing game in Week 3 against the Titans with rookie Justin Jefferson's breakout performance. Now, if we can get Jefferson and Adam Thielen performing well in the same game then Cousins could have a big outing. I don't mind Cousins this week as a low-end starter since Minnesota could be chasing points, and Houston has allowed two quarterbacks to pass for multiple touchdowns in three games this year.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -PK O/U 47 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 809 RUYDS 35 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.3 Tannehill has made 13 starts with the Titans and failed to score at least 21 Fantasy points just twice. One of those was last week against Minnesota, and he could have another down game this week against the Steelers. Obviously, we're waiting to find out the status of the game after four Titans players reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. But if the game is played in Week 4 — and it sounds like it will be on Monday — then don't expect Tannehill to post big stats against a very talented Steelers defense. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 784 RUYDS 13 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.3 The Bills defense has struggled the past two weeks against Fitzpatrick and Goff, allowing 649 passing yards, five total touchdowns and one interception, so maybe Carr has the chance to be useful this week at home. So far, in his only game in Las Vegas, he went for 284 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Saints in Week 2. He also has yet to throw an interception this season. But he's without Bryan Edwards (ankle) and likely Henry Ruggs (hamstring) this week, and Buffalo is suffocating against tight ends, which is bad for Darren Waller. Carr is only an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 737 RUYDS 74 TD 5 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.7 Wentz has been a mess this season, and he needed overtime at home against the Bengals in Week 3 to get to 23 Fantasy points. He has two interceptions in each game, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson is fielding questions about benching Wentz three weeks into the year. His receiving corps is again beat up with DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Dallas Goedert (ankle) all hurt, although Alshon Jeffery (foot) could return this week. However, the Eagles offensive line is banged up, and I don't want to trust Wentz at San Francisco, even with the 49ers dealing with plenty of injuries on defense as well. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 699 RUYDS 92 TD 2 INT 4 FPTS/G 11.7 Like Wentz, Jones has been a disappointment so far this season, although his struggles have come against tougher opponents. Jones has combined for 35 Fantasy points on the season against Pittsburgh, Chicago and San Francisco, and that includes a 21-point outing against the Steelers in Week 1. It didn't help losing Saquon Barkley (ACL) and Sterling Shepard (toe) along the way, and I can't trust Jones this week, even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. While the Rams were torched in Week 3 by Josh Allen, he's playing at an MVP-level. Jones isn't close to Allen right now, but hopefully things will improve for him later in the year. For now, keep him on your waiver wire in all formats. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 13.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 641 RUYDS 33 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.5 We'll see if Tyrod Taylor (chest) is back this week, which would make this posting irrelevant. But if Herbert does start for the Chargers then you should try to avoid him, even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. The Buccaneers allow the fourth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks with only three touchdowns and four interceptions on the season, and this will be Herbert's first start on the road. He is averaging 19.5 Fantasy points in two games this year, but I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points in this matchup against Tampa Bay.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TB -7 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 753 RUYDS 9 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.7 Brady is playing without Chris Godwin (hamstring) this week, and he wasn't good in one game without Godwin this year. In Week 2 against Carolina, Brady scored just 10 Fantasy points with 217 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He should do better than that against the Chargers, who won't have standout cornerback Chris Harris (foot), but I don't expect Brady to play as well as he did last week when he scored 29 Fantasy points. Consider Brady a low-end starting option at best in all leagues.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.