Who joined the ranks of the must-start running backs last week? James Robinson definitely did, as did Mike Davis, and Darrell Henderson probably did, too. It's always good when that list expands, but it still isn't enough to cover every spot in every Fantasy league — per our consensus expert ranks, Henderson is RB17 for Week 4.

There just aren't enough running backs for everyone to be satisfied, especially when you've got slow starters like Kenyan Drake and Joe Mixon — not to mention all of the injuries, plus guys like Leonard Fournette, Antonio Gibson, and Mark Ingram still stuck in playing time battles. Playing the waiver wire is always a must, and so is playing the matchups.

Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for running backs are here for Week 4 to help sort through it. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know, and more.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 210 REC 10 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.7 Robinson has been one of the best stories in 2020, and he continues to improve each week. He had a career-high six receptions for 83 yards in Week 3 against Miami, along with 11 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns. And that was after he ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Week 2 at Tennessee. He should have another big game in Week 4 against the Bengals, who allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 16.2 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 16 REYDS 119 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Davis held his own in starting for the injured Christian McCaffrey (ankle) in Week 3 at the Chargers with 13 carries for 46 yards, as well as eight catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He now has 16 catches for 119 yards on 17 targets in the past two games, and he should be starting in all PPR leagues. This week, Davis is facing a Cardinals defense that has already allowed two receiving touchdowns to running backs and three guys to score at least 12.0 PPR points this year. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG LAR -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 201 REC 3 REYDS 46 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 We'll see if Cam Akers (ribs) can return this week after being out in Week 3 at Buffalo. And maybe Malcolm Brown gets more work after just seven total touches against the Bills, but I'm still starting Henderson in all leagues. He's been awesome over the past two games with 32 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns, as well as three catches for 46 yards on six targets. The Giants have already allowed four running backs to either score or run for at least 100 yards in three games, and Henderson should stay hot this week. David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN HOU -3.5 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 134 REC 7 REYDS 71 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 Minnesota's run defense has been bad this season, and Johnson should be able to have a strong game this week at home. Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry have all scored against the Vikings, with Taylor and Henry each rushing for 100 yards in the past two weeks. Johnson has struggled his past two games against Baltimore and Pittsburgh with a combined 24 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 39 yards on seven targets. But most running backs would struggle against those defenses. Johnson should be thrilled with the easier matchup this week. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 204 REC 8 REYDS 42 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.7 If the Browns are chasing points this week on the road, we might see the best of Hunt, especially in the passing game. While he does have two receiving scores in the past two games against Cincinnati and Washington, he only has four catches for 33 yards on five targets over that span. However, in Week 1 at Baltimore, Hunt had four catches on six targets when the Browns were trailing. He will continue to work in tandem with Nick Chubb, which lowers the ceiling for Hunt in all leagues, but I expect his receiving stats to trend up this week at Dallas.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 152 REC 15 REYDS 91 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 He's from Washington and grew up in a suburb of Seattle, so this game should be exciting for Gaskin, even though it's in Miami. He's been great through three games in PPR with 15 catches on 16 targets, and he's had at least 82 total yards in each of the past two weeks against Buffalo and Jacksonville. Seattle is also top 10 in most receptions allowed to running backs this year. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI SF -7 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 3 REYDS 54 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 We'll see what happens with Raheem Mostert (knee) and Jerick McKinnon (ribs) this week, but if Mostert is out, I'll still like Wilson in this spot. He had a productive game in Week 3 at the Giants with 12 carries for 15 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, and the 49ers running backs just continue to help Fantasy managers no matter who is playing. Wilson is a low-end starter in all leagues if he's the lead rusher for San Francisco again in Week 4. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA SEA -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 0 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 157 REC 12 REYDS 93 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.7 Chris Carson (knee) is not expected to play this week, which should put Hyde in a big role, although he could share work with Travis Homer. Hyde should be the leader in touches, and he has the ability to be a low-end starter in all leagues. He will be better in non-PPR leagues than PPR, although Hyde does have three catches on three targets in his past two games. Miami has already allowed a running back to score in two of three games this year. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -7 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 11 REYDS 96 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.7 Burkhead should be considered a low-end starter in PPR this week if James White (personal) and Damien Harris (hand) remain out. Forget about the three total touchdowns last week against the Raiders, the thing to focus on is his receiving stats the past two games with White out. Burkhead has 11 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets over that span, and he could be a valuable weapon for Cam Newton in this matchup at Kansas City. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -PK O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 6.5 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 144 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7 Gore could be useful in Week 4 against Denver at home. The Broncos are traveling across the country on a short week, and they just lost defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (biceps). Gore is getting plenty of work since Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) went down with 36 carries in the past two games, but he only has 120 yards and no touchdowns to show for it, with just one catch for 5 yards. However, this could be a week he performs well if you need a flex option in deeper leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 4.6 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 167 REC 4 REYDS 58 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Kelley was obviously a letdown in Week 3 as the Start of the Week. Instead of beating up on Carolina, he had eight carries for 43 yards and a fumble, as well as two catches for 9 yards on two targets. He should continue to play well in tandem with Austin Ekeler moving forward, but I don't like him this week at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are tremendous against the run, and Kelley should struggle again. Ekeler, however, is worth trusting given his role in the passing game, so don't worry about starting him. Devonta Freeman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 We'll see if Freeman has a bigger role for the Giants this week after making his debut with the team in Week 3 against San Francisco. He only had five carries for 10 yards against the 49ers, and he can't be trusted yet by Fantasy managers heading into Week 4 at the Rams. Hopefully, the best is yet to come for Freeman, but I'm skeptical to trust him. Continue to stash him for now, but another bad game or two could send Freeman back to the waiver wire in most formats. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -13 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 140 REC 6 REYDS 16 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Gibson continues to do a nice job for the Washington Football Team and Fantasy managers, and he's scored 12 PPR points in each of the past two games. He has two touchdowns over that span, and he had a new career high with three catches in Week 3 at Cleveland. But this week he should be kept on your bench in most formats with a matchup against the Ravens, especially since Baltimore was embarrassed on national TV by Kansas City last week. This could get ugly for the Washington Football Team, and Gibson should struggle in this matchup. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -4 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 209 REC 4 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Peterson is coming off a strong game in Week 3 at Arizona with 22 carries for 75 yards, as well as one catch for 10 yards. We'll see if he can handle another heavy workload against the Saints, but I'm skeptical. Peterson could be in trouble if the Lions are chasing points this week since that's when D'Andre Swift has a bigger role. And Peterson has yet to score a touchdown this year. The Saints have allowed two rushing touchdowns in the past two games against Jalen Richard and Aaron Jones, but I expect Peterson to struggle in this matchup, even in a revenge game. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC TB -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 7 REYDS 34 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 Fournette didn't overtake Ronald Jones in Week 3 at Denver as I expected. Instead, Jones played 51 percent of the snaps to just 37 percent for Fournette. He only had seven carries for 15 yards against the Broncos, as well as two catches for 7 yards on two targets. We'll see if Fournette has a bigger role in Week 4 against the Chargers, but he's too risky to trust. I also would be skeptical of using Jones this week since the Chargers are one of just two teams yet to allow a rushing touchdown this year.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Todd Gurley RB ATL Atlanta • #21

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7.5 O/U 58 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 197 REC 3 REYDS 3 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Gurley did a nice job in Week 3 against Chicago with 14 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 2 yards, but I'm still concerned about calling him a must-start Fantasy option. He only has three catches for 3 yards on the season on seven targets, and he's starting to lose work to Brian Hill, who played 34 percent of the snaps against the Bears compared to 51 percent for Gurley. The Packers were crushed by Alvin Kamara in Week 3 in the passing game, but no running back has gained 60 rushing yards against Green Bay this year, including Dalvin Cook in Week 1. If Gurley doesn't score, his Fantasy production could be minimal, and he's a flex option at best this week.

