Last week this article featured De'Von Achane, Tank Dell, and Quentin Johnston. They're no longer available due to a variety of circumstances, which is kind of the point. Stash the players on this list and next week hopefully someone in your league will be heading to the waiver wire only to find out their target is already on your team.

One guy who doesn't quite fit the categories below, but definitely deserves the stash moniker is Jameson Williams, after Williams' suspension was reduced to four games. He'll be eligible to play as soon as Week 5, but the reason he's a stash is because you'll need to be patient. He had one catch in six games last year, he missed most of camp with a hamstring injury, and he hasn't been practicing with the team. I wouldn't expect him to make a big impact in Week 5 but he has immense upside in the second half of the season.

In the four categories below you'll find future streamers, rookie stashes, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes, I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

Week 5 streamers

QB Sam Howell (31%)

Last week was rough for Howell, but in Week 5 he'll face a Chicago Bears defense that has allowed at least 19 Fantasy points every week and 28 points in two of three weeks. Howell showed two weeks ago that he can take advantage of a great matchup when he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos.

TE Hayden Hurst (23%)

The Lions have given up a ton of catches and yards to tight ends this season and have an offense that should put Carolina in catch-up mode early on. Hurst had seven targets in a good matchup in Week 1 against the Falcons and could come close to that chasing the score in Week 5 against Detroit.

DST Indianapolis Colts (49%)

The Titans offensive line has been just as bad as we feared. Ryan Tannehill has a 13.5% sack rate and Derrick Henry is averaging 3.2 yards per carry. This team only scored a combined 18 points in the two games that were not against the Chargers.

K Riley Patterson (52%)

Patterson is at home, in controlled conditions, and as a big favorite over the Panthers. The spot doesn't get much better than that. He's also 18/18 on kicks this season.

Rookie stashes

Rice is the only rookie from last week's list who didn't see his roster rate spike above 90%. That may happen this week since he's in an island game on Sunday Night Football. He just played a season-high 51% of the snaps and has elite per-route data. If he becomes a full-time player for the Chiefs, he will become a must-start player for Fantasy managers.

Mingo is questionable in Week 4 and we wouldn't want to start him even if he does play. But he is worth a bench spot due to Adam Thielen's age and the fact that Mingo saw eight targets in Week 2.

Mims only has a 9.5% target share this season, but he's responsible for 24.7% of the Broncos' receiving yards. At some point that type of production has to earn him more playing time. Russell Wilson said the rookie doesn't have a ceiling, but when I watch him play I see Tyler Lockett, which would be a fantastic ceiling to aim for.

With Musgrave in the concussion protocol we should probably assume he won't play Week 5, which means he's more likely to get added than dropped in the next week. I still believe he has a chance to be a top-12 tight end rest of season and would like to have him on my roster if there is room.

Backup running backs

Miles Sanders is questionable with a groin injury after sitting out much of camp with a groin injury. Hubbard has averaged 6.5 yards per carry in limited action, and would be a top 20 running back if Sanders misses time.

Alvin Kamara is back and all eyes will be one him in Week 4. If he looks like himself, Miller is probably just a handcuff. But if Kamara looks like he's lost a step, Miller could see 10-plus touches on a weekly basis now.

Dowdle graduated from deep-league status after producing 46 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. Tony Pollard is on pace to set a career-high in touches around Week 9. If he breaks down, Dowdle is the next man up and probably a must-start running back.

Bigsby is going the other direction, falling to 60% roster rate this week. Jacksonville said at the beginning of the year that it would take it slow with Bigsby, increasing his role as the season goes on. One thing we know for sure is that he's already the team's goal-line back. That's a nice base to start with.

Deep-league stashes

There's a reason Evans is only rostered in 4% of leagues. Kyren Williams owns this backfield and he isn't sharing. And the No. 2 for now is Ronnie Rivers. Still, if something happens to Williams, I would expect Evans to get a shot and I would expect he'll beat out Rivers for the majority of the touches.

Once again we've seen Josh Jacobs completely dominate touches in this backfield. But his extreme workload means more opportunities for injury, and White is the clear backup if Jacobs goes down. I wouldn't expect efficiency from White if Jacobs goes down, but I would expect more than 15 touches per game.

I still believe in McBride's talent. The Cardinals aren't showing any signs of turning to the young guys yet, so McBride may need an injury to pop, but he has immense upside if that injury happens.

Slayton leads Giants' wide receivers in targets over the first three weeks of the season and gets a better matchup in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. This is another situation like Rashee Rice where the extra eyeballs on Monday Night Football might make his roster rate spike next week.