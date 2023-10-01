Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR

Waddle is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills after he practiced in full all week following a Week 3 absence due to a concussion. Waddle's return is naturally a welcome sight for both Miami and fantasy managers despite the fact the team scored 70 points against the Broncos without him in Week 3, especially considering his 7-216-1 receiving line in two regular-season versus Buffalo in 2022.

Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel (knee/ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. Per early Sunday morning reports, Samuel is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If he were to reverse course, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle would likely be the primary beneficiaries in terms of increased targets, while Christian McCaffrey could also see his already solid pass-catching role expand some as well and rookie seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell would likely draw a start.

Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers WR

Aiyuk is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals and practiced in full all week following a Week 3 absence due to a shoulder injury. Aiyuk will slide back into his usual starting role and would be set for an uptick in work if fellow wideout Deebo Samuel (knee/ribs), who's expected to plays, were to have a setback.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is expected to play. If he were to have any setbacks, Rondale Moore would step into the No. 1 receiver role for Arizona, while impressive rookie Michael Wilson would bump up to No. 2 on the depth chart.

Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In Williams' absence, Joshua Palmer, who filled in capably for both Williams and Keenan Allen at times last season, will move into a No. 2 role beginning with Sunday's game against the Raiders, while rookie Quentin Johnston is also expected to see more opportunities while filling the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Allen should also be the beneficiary of even more targets, with some of those potentially coming more downfield than usual in Williams' absence and as a result of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's more aggressive overall approach.

Beckham Jr. (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Browns after once again missing practice all week. With fellow wideout Rashod Bateman (hamstring) also ruled out, veteran Nelson Agholor is expected to move all the way up to the No. 2 receiver role, while rookie Zay Flowers will once again serve as Lamar Jackson's top target on paper among the wideouts.

Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR

Bateman (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. in his absence, Nelson Agholor is expected to slot into the No. 2 role, while Devin Duvernay also bumps up a notch on the depth chart to the No. 3 spot. The combined absences of Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Bateman should also lead to more targets for tight end Mark Andrews.

Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR

Burks (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing the last two practices of the week. In his absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore are expected to move into larger roles and inherit Burks' downfield routes, although athletic, field-stretching tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo may also help some in that regard.

Ben Skowronek Los Angeles Rams WR

Skowronek (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Skowronek can't suit up, veteran offseason addition Demarcus Robinson is projected to move into the No. 4 receiver role in his stead.

Jonathan Mingo Carolina Panthers WR

Mingo (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Mingo can't pay, Terrace Marshall and Laviska Shenault could see bigger roles as complementary receivers behind starters Adam Thielen and DJ Chark in Bryce Young's return following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR

Jennings (shin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jennings isn't expected to play. In his likely absence, rookie seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell and veteran Ray-Ray McCloud are expected to see an increase in snaps and targets, with Bell potentially serving as the primary No. 3 receiver.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamal Agnew will bump up to the No. 3 receiver role, while Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and even tight end Evan Engram could see a bump in targets. .

Quez Watkins Philadelphia Eagles WR

Watkins (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Commanders but managed to practice in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. In his continued absence, offseason addition Olamide Zaccheaus, who caught two of three targets for 58 yards and a touchdown versus the Buccaneers in a Week 3 win over the Buccaneers, will once again fill Watkins' No. 3 role.

River Cracraft Miami Dolphins WR