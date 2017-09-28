Week 4 NFL DFS: Get Julio Jones, Melvin Gordon out of your DraftKings, FanDuel lineups
DFS pro Mike McClure says Julio Jones should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel lineups
Whether you're entering daily Fantasy Football cash games or tournaments where you're playing for a share of millions on DraftKings or FanDuel this week, you need to know about the players DFS pro Mike McClure hates this week.
McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season. He's cashed multiple tournament lineups this season already and he's done it by staying away from massive busts.
In Week 3, he avoided overpriced running backs such as Jay Ajayi and Marshawn Lynch and instead rostered Christian McCaffrey. The result? Ajayi and Lynch combined for just 51 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey, who was just $6,100 on DraftKings last week, had 117 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches.
Now, McClure has revealed a list of five players he absolutely hates for any DFS tournament, 50-50 cash game, or head-to-head contest for Week 4. Avoid them all like the plague:
1. Carson Palmer -- Palmer has a fine matchup on paper with the 49ers, but he doesn't project well in McClure's model with David Johnson off the field. Drop to Blake Bortles and use your salary cap on other positions.
2. Julio Jones -- Fading Julio Jones is never fun, but McClure knows this is the week to do it since he's dealing with a back injury. The team has reported that it's a minor injury, but there's no reason to pay for Jones when you can use Antonio Brown or Odell Beckham in plus matchups.
3. Larry Fitzgerald -- Week 4 is a great opportunity to fade Fitzgerald after watching him catch 13 of 15 targets on Monday Night Football. He will see seven to eight targets, but McClure is not projecting anywhere close to 30+ Fantasy points.
4. Brandin Cooks -- Cooks had a huge two-touchdown game last week, but there are still a lot of mouths to feed in New England. McClure strongly prefers Mike Evans in a similar price range this week.
5. Melvin Gordon -- Gordon suffered a minor knee injury last week, making it an easy decision to look to guys like Christian McCaffrey in a similar price range.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for tournaments this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 4 optimal lineup from a professional DFS player who has rostered multiple profitable lineups already this year and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.
