Week 5 Fantasy Football DFS: Top values, contrarian lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 5.
This is the last week for a while that won't be significantly impacted by bye weeks and it's our first main DFS slate without Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. My assumption is that will lead to one of the more diverse weeks of ownership, which is a nice change after last week.
Yes, Christian McCaffrey will still be chalk, most of the studs will be. And Auden Tate is going to be very popular. But I don't expect the same amount of chalk we saw in Week 4. That can make it slightly more difficult to find very contrarian plays, because there are more people in that 5-15% range of ownership. But I've got four options below I feel very good about. Just not as good as a feel about the cash plays, of course.
*All ownership projections courtesy of UFCollective.
DFS Picks
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jackson is the No. 1 quarterback by DFS scoring this season, and he's my top projected player on the main slate. The combination of his rushing floor and passing ceiling makes him a great cash or GPP play. He has at least 247 yards passing in every game and he's averaged 77 yards per game on the ground in his past three.
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It feels boring to keep listing McCaffrey as the top play this week, but the way he's being used makes it impossible to view anyone else above him. They'd have to price him at least $1,000 more than any other player for me to consider fading him. McCaffrey has 10% more carries than any other back while also leading the position in receptions. The absence of Cam Newton means he's also dominating red-zone touches. Right now the game has changed to "who can build the best lineup around McCaffrey?"
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
I like Fitzgerald on both sites, but he's an absolute steal on FanDuel. He's averaged nine targets per game with Christian Kirk in the lineup and now he faces a bad Bengals defense without Kirk. He's a top-10 receiver for me this week and he's priced like a No. 3. This is a game I'll have a lot of at all positions.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There's not a tight end I view as a lock on this slate, but I do expect a bounceback from Engram even though he's got a touch matchup. The Vikings have actually given up plenty of production in the passing game and both Austin Hooper and Darren Waller had big Fantasy days against them. As a bonus, Engram's ownership should be low as well.
PIT Pittsburgh • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mason Rudolph has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his past three outings. The Baltimore Ravens have surrendered 1,065 yards through the air in their past three games. Rudolph is dirt cheap and projected below 1% ownership on both sites.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Think maybe Baltimore has been better against the run? Nope. The Ravens are allowing 5.4 yards per carry and have allowed six running back touchdowns in their past two games. This game has sneaky shootout potential.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Sutton has played like a different receiver in 2019, averaging 10 yards per target and catching 71% of the balls thrown his way. This Chargers secondary doesn't scare me and I anticipate the Broncos playing from behind. It looks like more people are going to play Sanders, but Sutton has been almost as good for Fantasy.
WAS Washington • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Colt McCoy has targeted tight ends at a 28% clip in his last two seasons as a starter. Even if you go back to his Cleveland days and his rookie year, McCoy's most-targeted option was Ben Watson. Sprinkle is the starter in Washington with both Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis in the concussion protocol. I expect a busy day in a game where the Redskins are three-score underdogs.
FanDuel Contrarian Lineup
QB Mason Rudolph $6,500
RB James Conner $6,900
RB Christian McCaffrey $9,100
WR Courtland Sutton $5,700
WR Keenan Allen $7,500
WR Tyler Boyd $6,700
TE Jeremy Sprinkle $4,500
FLEX Alvin Kamara $8,200
DST Philadelphia Eagles $4,900
DraftKings Contrarian Lineup
QB Mason Rudolph $5,100
RB James Conner $6,200
RB Christian McCaffrey $8,700
WR Courtland Sutton $4,900
WR Keenan Allen $7,300
WR Tyler Boyd $6,500
TE Jeremy Sprinkle $2,500
FLEX Larry Fitzgerald $6,000
DST Carolina Panthers $2,600
