Week 5 Fantasy football projections, tips, sit-start advice: Top-rated expert loving Tyler Boyd, fading Russell Wilson

Week 5 of the 2018 NFL Fantasy football season has plenty of injuries and mismatches. Finding the best Fantasy football projections and Fantasy football advice can be the difference between a win and a loss this week. If you're setting your lineup, looking for start 'em and sit 'em advice, or thinking about making any moves before Week 5, check out what Heath Cummings has to say. FantasyPros just named him the most accurate expert in the entire nation after his Week 4 projections were dead-on, so Cummings' Fantasy football tips can give you a massive edge.

Cummings is a CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer, former Footballguys staff writer, and host of "The Fantasy Football Show" on ESPN 1510 in Kansas City. He's one of the top Fantasy football minds in the nation and he specializes in detailed statistical analysis.

Now he has turned his attention to Week 5 and revealed his Fantasy football projections for every player for PPR and non-PPR leagues over at SportsLine.

One player Cummings loves this week: Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, saying he's a top-15 wide receiver in both formats this week against the Dolphins.

Boyd has 323 yards and two touchdowns over the past three weeks and is expected to be highly involved in the Bengals' passing game again in Week 5 after Tyler Eifert suffered a season-ending injury against the Falcons. The Over-Under for this game is almost 50 points, so expect Boyd to have plenty of opportunities to put up big numbers against a Miami secondary that was burned by the Patriots last week.

Another shocker in Cummings' Week 5 Fantasy football projections: He's fading Seahawks QB Russell Wilson against the Rams, ranking him outside his top 20 quarterbacks.

Wilson has failed to top 200 yards passing the past two weeks against Arizona and Dallas. And he has been a non-threat on the ground as well, recording just 42 rushing yards all season. The Rams, meanwhile, are fifth in the NFL in scoring defense (16.8 ppg) and ninth in total yardage given up (333.5 ypg).

Wilson is ranked behind QBs like Ryan Tannehill, Derek Carr and Joe Flacco, so he's a player who should be on your bench in Week 5.

Cummings has also put a running back you're not thinking about in the top 12 of his PPR rankings, and says one of the league's best receivers isn't a top 10 player in non-PPR leagues this week. Making the right call on players like these can make all the difference in Week 5.

