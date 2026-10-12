After a slow start to the early slate games, Week 5 of the Fantasy Football season kicked into a higher gear with more touchdowns in the witching hour of the early slate and the late games. As we move forward to Week 6, it's important to note several players who stood out in Week 5 and others who should be at the top of your priority waiver wire add list. But first, let's look at some players whose stock has risen in Week 5. These players are back on track to be weekly winners and must-start players, and may also find themselves featured on playoff and championship-winning rosters.

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

If you bought low on Maye, congratulations. Not only is he running again, but he's also finding his way as a passer by leaning on the vertical shot plays that made him an MVP candidate in 2025. Maye has adjusted better to his offensive line injuries than any other quarterback dealing with a similar slew in 2026. After a massive Week 4 performance, Maye put even more Fantasy points on the board in Week 5 with 374 yards passing, four passing touchdowns, and 25 yards rushing (plus another rushing score). He won you your week.

Mike Evans, WR, 49ers

It was a slow start to the 49ers debut for Evans as he dealt with multiple injuries. Even now, he is playing through two broken ribs, but that can't slow down the Hall of Fame wide receiver who is a perfect fit for Brock Purdy's style. Evans looked unguardable in Week 5 against a top-tier Seahawks defense. He racked up 113 yards on seven receptions with a touchdown and nearly scored a second touchdown. He also saw double-digit targets, and it was no surprise that the 49ers' offense woke up once they started designing the offense around him.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants

Likely continues to prove himself as one of the most impactful free agent signings by any team in 2026. He was targeted a whopping 13 times and turned those into 11 receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Likely is a clear-cut top-six tight end and weekly must-start player in all formats.

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

When Watson returned from injury last season, we saw a brand new role for him. He was finally being featured all over the field and formation, in different roles, and no longer being asked to just win as a vertical receiver. However, that doesn't mean he forgot how to do that. He's still one of the best in the NFL at winning on the vertical plane, and with years of rapport built in with Jordan Love, we saw what that could mean in Week 5. Watson racked up eight targets, 143 receiving yards, six catches and two touchdowns. He continues to be one of the breakout top-10 WR buys of the 2026 Fantasy season and a likely league winner.

Early Week 6 Waiver Wire Targets

Demario Douglas, WR, Patriots

All tides rise with the Patriots offense if Drake Maye is back to playing MVP football again. We'll see if that stands, but if it does, you'll want to add Douglas now. In a season where consistent wide receivers are exceedingly difficult to find in Fantasy, Douglas' role is an interesting one. He makes important catches and uncovers in the red zone and tight confined areas. In Week 5, that meant two touchdowns and a top-12 finish.

Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

On Beyond the Boxscore, Jacob and I haven't stopped mentioning how great Kyle Williams' All-22 film is. That has been the case since we saw his tape at Washington State and dates back to his rookie season in New England. All he does is make plays when given the opportunity. He caught three for 91 yards and an impressive quick-win vertical touchdown in Week 5. The issue is opportunity. He hasn't gotten much of it. Maybe this is a wake up call that he needs to.

Cooper continues to make big plays for an Eagles offense desperate for a spark without Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith. Cooper had a long touchdown on a beautiful connection with Jalen Hurts in Week 5. He finished with 71 yards and a touchdown on two receptions. He's a better add in non-PPR formats.

Don't look now, but this isn't the workhorse role managers who drafted him had hoped for with Chase Brown. Perine had a whopping 14 carries in Week 5. He turned those into 68 yards, but more importantly, he was used in the red zone and scored a touchdown reception with two catches on two targets for 10 yards. Perine is worth adding in all leagues.

The Marvin Harrison Jr. trade clouds Noel's outlook, but the second-year wide receiver showed he was capable of getting over the top of coverage once again in Week 5. Noel scored a touchdown and caught a season-high five receptions. The talent is there and he's a nice deep-league stash given Nico Collins' injury.