With the first round of byes in Week 5, we're going to start seeing more players moving on onto this list than off of it. Now, more than ever, it's important to check those waiver reports, not to see who won who, but who dropped who. This week, the most notable names are rookie wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston.

In the four categories below you'll find future streamers, rookie stashes, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories, I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes, I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

Week 6 streamers

QB Mac Jones (22%)

Jones will be facing a Raiders defense that has allowed the sixth-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Every quarterback who has faced them has scored at least 19 Fantasy points, including Kenny Pickett who scored 22 against them in Week 3.

TE Logan Thomas (28%)

The Falcons are Thomas' Week 6 opponent, and they haven't been great against tight ends, but this is more about usage than matchup. Thomas had 11 targets in Week 4 against the Bears, and eight in Week 1 against the Cardinals. He may just be a top-12 tight end when he's healthy.

DST Los Angeles Rams (12%)

The Rams are at home against the Cardinals in Week 6. While Joshua Dobbs has been much better than expected, I still don't really trust this offense. The Rams have only given up more than 23 points once this season and they have multiple sacks in three of four games. This will be the worst offense they've faced.

K Brett Maher (20%)

Maher is at home, in controlled conditions, and as a favorite over the Cardinals. The spot doesn't get much better than that. Maher has scored 44.9% of the Rams points this season, one of the highest marks in the leagues.

Rookie stashes

Rice is becoming a mainstay on this list, even as his roster rate clicks up each week. He's struggled with drops, but he's inching closer to a full-time player, he plays with the best QB in the NFL, and the rest of the receivers on this roster are floundering. Be patient with Rice; he still has top-20 upside.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (58%)

We are starting to see the first-round rookie get dropped, and I understand it with the bye weeks. But there is no better stash than Smith-Njigba, a guy who was the best wide receiver in college football two years ago and out produced both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. It's common for rookies to see increased roles after their byes. Don't wait until this rookie pops to try to add him; it will cost too much.

Quentin Johnston (57%)

Johnston is another first-round rookie heading into his bye. Unlike the Seahawks, there's already been an injury in Los Angeles that could open up targets. Just because Johnston didn't perform in Week 4, doesn't mean nothing changed. Johnston played a career-high 51% of the snaps and I would expect that to go up again in Week 6. It should be no surprise at all if Johnston breaks out after his bye.

I still believe Musgrave has a chance to be a top-12 tight end rest of season, and would like to have him on my roster if there is room.

Backup running backs

Miles Sanders is still battling a groin injury and Hubbard actually played more in Week 4. Hubbard has been the more efficient back and it is possible the team decides it would be better off resting Sanders until he's 100%. Hubbard would be a top 20 running back if that happens.

Alvin Kamara is back and he saw a full feature role in Week 4. That means Miller is just a handcuff, but with Jamaal Williams on IR, he's one of the top handcuffs.

It's been odd seeing Jaleel McLaughlin's roster rate spike due to Javonte Williams' injury while Perine's actually went the other way. I expect a near split between these two backs, and it's worth remembering that Williams is the only back in this trio Sean Payton didn't choose. I don't expect Perine to qualify for this list next week, one way or another.

Tank Bigsby (53%)

Bigsby was drafted in the vast majority of leagues, isn't on a bye, but his roster rate has fallen close to 50%. Jacksonville said at the beginning of the year that it would take it slow with Bigsby, increasing his role as the season goes on. One thing we know for sure is that he's already the team's goal-line back. That's a nice base to start with.

Deep-league stashes

It's been a rough stretch for Claypool, but I would at least like to see how he fits into this Dolphins offense. The talent is there and now he's in an elite offense with Tua Tagovailoa. In deep leagues he's worth an end or roster bench stash for a couple of weeks to see how he fits in in Miami,

Once again we've seen Josh Jacobs completely dominate touches in this backfield. But his extreme workload means more opportunities for injury, and White is the clear backup if Jacobs goes down. I wouldn't expect efficiency from White if Jacobs goes down, but I would expect more than 15 touches per game.

I still believe in McBride's talent. The Cardinals aren't showing any signs of turning to the young guys yet, so McBride may need an injury to pop, but he has immense upside if that injury happens.

Smith has once again struggled with injuries, but he was one of my favorite deep league tight end targets coming into the year and he's back to 100% heading into Week 5. He has a great matchup against Arizona, and Tee Higgins is hurt. Smith could be one of the top tight end targets next week if things go well against the Cardinals.