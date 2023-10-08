Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders WR

Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers after only getting a limited Saturday practice in this week. Despite the sparse activity in recent days, the prevailing thought is Adams will be able to suit up for his first opportunity to face his former Packers squad. If he were to reverse course, Jakobi Meyers' already robust role would expand further, while Hunter Renfrow would bump up to the No. 2 receiver spot.

Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR

Kupp (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will play Sunday against the Eagles. Kupp's 21-day practice window was opened Wednesday and he was a limited participant that day before finishing the week with back-to-back full sessions. Head coach Sean McVay lauded how well Kupp moved around in practice this week, and as per early Sunday reports, the star receiver isn't expected to have any playing time limitations in his first game since Week 10 of last season. However, what his target share will be in an offense that's seen Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell emerge as productive options for Matthew Stafford remains to be seen.

St. Brown (abdomen) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, and as per Saturday night reports, the star wideout isn't expected to play. In his expected absence, the likes of Josh Reynolds (groin), tight end Sam LaPorta, Kalif Raymond, Marvin Jones and even the debuting Jameson Williams are all candidates to see some extra work in the passing game.

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Higgins (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after entering the weekend with a questionable tag. One Saturday report already labeled Higgins as being ruled out, and an early Sunday one notes he isn't expected to play but doesn't confirm any change in his official designation yet. Higgins suffered the injury in Cincinnati's Week 4 loss to the Titans and only managed a limited Friday practice this past week. In his likely absence, Tyler Boyd will bump up to the No. 2 receiver role, and the likes of Trenton Irwin and rookie sixth-round pick Andrei Iosivas should be prime candidates for complementary snaps behind him.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions WR

Williams (not injury related) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but practiced in full all week after seeing his six-game season-opening suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy rescinded to four games. As per early Sunday reports, Williams will make his season debut versus Carolina following his activation from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list Saturday. However, even with fellow wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) not expected to play, Williams reportedly will be limited to about 20 snaps in his debut.

Beckham Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports and Beckham's own statements, the veteran wideout is expected to suit up. If he does return, he'll move back to a starting role alongside rookie Zay Flowers.

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions WR

Reynolds (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after back-to-back limited sessions to open the week. With Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) listed as doubtful and not expected to play, Reynolds should be in line for an elevated role if he's able to suit up.

Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR

Bateman is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in full all week following a Week 4 absence due to a hamstring injury. Bateman should slide back into a No. 3 role upon his return if Odell Beckham is able to suit up as expected following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR

Burks (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore should share Burks' downfield routes, with athletic, field-stretching tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo also a candidate to help in that regard.

Metchie III (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but worked back to a full practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday reports, Metchie is expected to play and serve in his usual No. 4 receiver role.

Jonathan Mingo Carolina Panthers WR

Mingo is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in full all week following a Week 4 absence due to a concussion. In his return, Mingo should resume No. 3 receiver duties behind Adam Theilen and DJ Chark and push Terrace Marshall back to a No. 4 role.

Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR

Jennings is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in full Friday following two limited sessions in the wake of a Week 4 absence due to a shin injury. In his return, Jennings should resume No. 3 receiver duties behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and bump Ray-Ray McCloud back to a No. 4 role.

Quez Watkins Philadelphia Eagles WR