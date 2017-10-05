Week 5 NFL DFS: Get Wilson and Ajayi out of your DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Whether you're entering daily fantasy football cash games or tournaments on DraftKings or FanDuel this week, you need to know which players DFS pro Mike McClure hates this week.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season. He's cashed multiple tournament lineups already and he's done it by staying away from massive busts.



In Week 4, he recommended avoiding Melvin Gordon and Brandin Cooks , both overpriced, and instead rostered value running back Ameer Abdullah . The result? Gordon and Cooks combined for just 71 yards from scrimmage and didn't score. Abdullah, who was just $4,200 on DraftKings last week, had 109 total yards and a touchdown.



Now, McClure has revealed a list of five players he absolutely hates for any daily fantasy football tournament, 50-50 cash game, or head-to-head contest for NFL Week 5. Avoid them all like the plague:



1. Russell Wilson - Wilson has been lights-out two consecutive weeks, but he has played some of the worst defensive teams in the league. The Los Angeles Rams are a tough matchup and McClure is projecting a similar performance to the dreadful numbers Wilson put up in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers .



2. Andy Dalton - Dalton is an easy fade this week after his big game versus the Cleveland Browns . The Buffalo Bills are a much better team that just beat the Atlanta Falcons . Dalton is in for a rough day against a solid Bills team.



3. Jay Ajayi - Ajayi has seen his workload cut in half the past two weeks and there isn't much to be excited about against the Tennessee Titans . Ajayi is an easy fade until he's back to 25+ touches per game.



4. A.J. Green - McClure is projecting a tough day for Andy Dalton, so that means A.J. Green is a clear fade on DraftKings, where he's priced at the same level as Antonio Brown and Jordy Nelson , who have much better matchups in Week 5.



5. Amari Cooper - It might be tough to ignore Cooper at just $5,700 on DraftKings, but McClure wants no part of E.J. Manuel in his first start for the Oakland Raiders . He's avoiding Amari Cooper until Derek Carr returns to action.



