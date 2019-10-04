Week 5 NFL DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Each week this season, I'll go through some tournament strategies for that week's slate, then give out some picks I like at each position. Let's start this week's article by discussing some strategies to consider to differentiate tournament lineups in Week 5.

Week 5 tournament strategy session

This week's strategy session is about process over results. We hear this concept thrown around a lot, but what does it mean?

To me, it's all about biases. I've talked about biases like recency bias or anchoring in some articles, but you may not know just how many there are. There's a list on Wikipedia that is probably more than 100 long.

But while it's interesting — at least to me, but I'm weird — to read through various biases and contemplate the deficiencies of my lizard brain, it's not necessary to know every single bias that's been identified and might potentially impact your decision-making. Because regardless of how they are classified, what's important to understand is they exist and they are unavoidable and they do impact your thinking.

And they certainly impact DFS.

Themes that emerge each week become talking points the next. DFS is a puzzle, and each week the answers to that puzzle are different. Sticking to a consistent process over a large sample is how good players deal with that weekly variance and consistently stay above the fray. And that might mean that while most of the playing field is overreacting to a noisy trend, those players are focusing on a separate important DFS lesson that recent results haven't reminded us of yet.

I was reminded of this when reviewing my results from last week, particularly at tight end. In my article last week, I picked Darren Waller and Will Dissly as two tight ends to watch, and I did play both of those guys in plenty of lineups. But as I approached Sunday, I started to consider Vernon Davis more heavily, given Terry McLaurin was out, Washington was facing a Giants team that can certainly gets hit by the tight end position and Davis was a cheap option at a volatile position.

I wound up playing a pretty decent amount of Davis, and my initial takeaway upon review was something along the lines of, "I always do this with tight end. Next week, I'm just going to stick with my top options in all my lineups."

But that's a bias. Davis wasn't a terrible play, just an uncertain one. Case Keenum could have played better, or perhaps if he was destined to get benched Dwayne Haskins could have had a better debut much like the quarterback he was facing, Daniel Jones, had the week before. There was plenty of uncertainty with Washington's signal-callers, but them combining for just 15 completions, 144 passing yards and four interceptions with no touchdowns against a Giants team that had been getting hit pretty hard in the passing game was by no means a preordained result, even considering the effect not having a player like McLaurin in the lineup might have.

But in my head, I took that a step further, beyond just that one week, and thought I had a habit of getting off my core options at a specific position. That would likely be an example of what's called the clustering illusion — "the tendency to erroneously consider the inevitable 'streaks' or 'clusters' arising in small samples from random distributions to be non-random."

Regardless of whether I've identified the correct bias, it's silly analysis from me. There might be a case that using too many options at a position is spreading out my lineups too much overall, but applying that specifically to tight ends is an overreaction to a small sample of a few weeks, especially since in a larger sample tight end does have plenty of volatility and is a great position to try to differentiate off chalk options.

Catching this bias so I don't overreact to how I select tight ends in future weeks is helpful, but there are undoubtedly several more mistakes I'm not aware of. And the key point here is not that you should never try to change or improve — if your process isn't working, you should absolutely adjust. But be aware of why you're adjusting, and be aware of how biases work, so that you're not just compounding things by trying to fix a problem that never really existed.

(Relatedly, this is why I suck at golf — I've never hit a bad shot I didn't think I could fix with a simple tweak. But sometimes you just hit a bad shot.)

On to the Week 5 picks:

Week 5 DFS Picks Top players

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL HOU -4 O/U 50 DK salary $6700 FD salary $8000 2019 stats PAYDS 938 RUYDS 75 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.5 Watson's been up and down this year, but he's thrown three touchdowns twice already and has added value with his legs by rushing for scores in three of four games. His upside is still apparent any week, and this week sets up very nicely as a home favorite in a game with a high total against a Falcons pass defense that got hit hard by Marcus Mariota in the first half last week before the Titans slowed things down, and gave up more than 300 yards to Jacoby Brissett two weeks ago. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3 O/U 47.5 DK Salary $6300 FD Salary $7400 2019 stats PAYDS 1071 RUYDS 113 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 I've written about Murray's declining aDOT for a couple of weeks in Stealing Signals, and I'm not totally sure what to make of it. But the reasoning behind picking him here is he maintains a huge Fantasy ceiling because of his dual-threat ability, much like Watson and others like Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott. In a road game against a weaker pass rush, I'm hopeful Murray will be able to find the time to press downfield more like he did in Weeks 1 and 2, and if the Cardinals trail, he could be forced into plenty of volume. It sets up nicely for his first career monster game. Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BAL -3.5 O/U 44 DK Salary $7100 FD Salary $8300 2019 stats PAYDS 1110 RUYDS 238 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 31.3 This slate frankly doesn't have a lot of intriguing quarterback plays, and while it's often a mistake to pay up at the position, I'm going to make sure to have some Jackson. I've established I'm a fan of the upside dual threat quarterbacks provide, and Jackson's is high enough that he can tip the scales of any tournament. His salary is more affordable when you consider the top options to stack him with are reasonably-priced.

Running Backs Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DAL -3.5 O/U 47 DK Salary $8300 FD Salary $8800 2019 stats RUYDS 324 REC 11 REYDS 63 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.8 I still love Christian McCaffrey this week, and he should always be in your player pool. But Elliott is in a great spot against a Packers defense that doesn't even try to defend the run as it focuses on stopping the pass. A week after Dallas got back to its roots, and without Dak Prescott's blindside protector Tyron Smith (whose absence hurts Elliott too, but as a left tackle is more important to the passing game), I expect another run-heavy game plan and for Zeke to gobble up yardage. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3 O/U 47.5 DK Salary $6100 FD Salary $7100 2019 stats RUYDS 149 REC 11 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 A big leverage point on this slate is what to do with the Bengals, who face a Cardinals defense that has struggled to stop anybody. Tyler Eifert and Auden Tate will be popular cheaper options, but a week after Andy Dalton took eight sacks, I could see the Bengals using this opportunity to get their running back going. Mixon has had a tough go of it so far in 2019 behind a poor offensive line, but this is a great spot to be on him to have him best game of the season. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -6 O/U 44.5 DK Salary $6700 FD Salary $7200 2019 stats RUYDS 220 REC 24 REYDS 270 TD 6 FPTS/G 25.8 With Melvin Gordon back, Ekeler's price dropped at least $900 on both sites. If he's the clear No. 2, he's still probably overpriced. But in tournaments, he's now an option at this reduced salary on the hope the Chargers won't rush Gordon, and it will instead be something like a 50/50 split or perhaps Ekeler will lead the backfield in touches. We know Ekeler is in line for plenty of high-value touches in the passing game and perhaps the green zone, so there's tournament upside if Gordon's not featured in his first game back.

Wide Receivers Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CIN -3 O/U 47.5 DK Salary $6500 FD Salary $6700 2019 stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 283 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.5 I already referenced Mixon, and I probably wouldn't play the top two Bengals' skill position players in the same lineup. Boyd will be popular, but he still provides some leverage on the cheaper Bengals, Tate and Eifert. It would not be at all surprising to see Boyd rack up double-digit targets, perhaps as many as 15, and dominate the passing game for the Bengals. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL HOU -4 O/U 50 DK Salary $4500 FD Salary $5700 2019 stats REC 14 TAR 23 REYDS 183 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Fuller's price is almost comical at this point, especially since it's widely known how close he's been to his typical big plays. Even with the addition of Kenny Stills, Fuller has still been playing a full snap share, and while he's in an extended slump and it feels like the splash game is never going to come, it absolutely will. That Stills is a game-time decision with a hamstring injury just makes Fuller more appealing as a deep threat, even if Stills does suit up. Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS NE -15.5 O/U 42 DK Salary $6100 FD Salary $6200 2019 stats REC 14 TAR 27 REYDS 221 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 When you step back and take a big-picture look at this slate, it's hard not to see the Patriots as an important spot. There are so many players on this roster that can hit, and that will drive down ownership, but it kind of has to be someone. I like Gordon, but I'll have a variety of Patriots this week and probably try to get one in as many lineups as I can. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CAR -3.5 O/U 40 DK Salary $4500 FD Salary $5500 2019 stats REC 16 TAR 31 REYDS 208 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CAR -3.5 O/U 40 DK Salary $5200 FD Salary $5900 2019 stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 261 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 I like both Samuel and Moore this week. From a numbers perspective, Samuel makes a little more sense, as he's coming off a game with 151 air yards, third-most last week. His production wasn't there, which makes him a solid option at a depressed salary. But I'm also on Moore, and both of these guys can have big days against a Jacksonville secondary that will again be without Jalen Ramsey, after it got torched by Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton last week without him.