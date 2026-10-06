The injury list continues to grow, which means the waiver wire will remain active. And now we have two teams on a bye in Week 5 with Kansas City and Carolina.



The new ailments to monitor coming out of Week 4 include Lamar Jackson (ankle), Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Kyle Monangai (thumb), Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (groin), Rashee Rice (hamstring), Tyquan Thornton (ankle), D.J. Moore (shoulder) and Ladd McConkey (foot), among others. It's so bad that even backups are getting hurt with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) out in Philadelphia.



We have a lot to cover with the injury replacements, and the best player to add this week might not even be on an NFL team yet, in Tyreek Hill. There are also some players to add who are playing well without an injury, and we'll have our usual streamers at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Patrick Mahomes and Bryce Young

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (ankle), Baker Mayfield (thumb), Caleb Williams (hamstring), Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Marcus Mariota (knee)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: C.J. Stroud (80 percent rostered) and Sam Darnold (79 percent). Stroud has played two games with Nico Collins this season and is averaging 23.8 Fantasy points in those outings. This week, he faces the Titans, and he scored at least 19.7 Fantasy points in his last two full games against Tennessee going back to 2024. ... Darnold only scored 17.3 Fantasy points in Week 4 against the Chargers, but he now has 547 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in his past two games. He doesn't have an easy upcoming schedule against San Francisco, Denver, Kansas City and Chicago in his next four games, but Darnold is still worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.



Drop candidates: Bo Nix (83 percent rostered), Justin Herbert (83 percent) and Kyler Murray (80 percent). Nix has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once this season, and his rushing production has disappeared with only 25 yards in four games. It's hard to trust him in one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 5 at the Chargers, and then he faces Seattle in Week 6. ... Herbert's season-high is 15.3 Fantasy points in Week 1. He might not have Ladd McConkey (foot), Joe Alt (neck) or Rashawn Slater (ankle) heading into Week 5 against Denver. Herbert then faces Kansas City in Week 6 before a bye in Week 7. He is not worth keeping on your roster in one-quarterback leagues. ... It's probably not fair to judge Murray without seeing him play a full game with Justin Jefferson (ankle). Still, Murray is averaging just 11.9 Fantasy points in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Miami. Jefferson could return in Week 5 at New Orleans, but the Vikings also have a bye in Week 6. It's OK to drop Murray in one-quarterback leagues for now.

Add in this order:

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -4.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats PAYDS 818 RUYDS 43 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.7 The positives for Brissett are he has at least 35 pass attempts in three of four games this season, he has consecutive games with two touchdown passes heading into Week 5 against Detroit and he gets to face the Lions, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The negatives for Brissett are that he has just one game with more than 20 Fantasy points, and he had only 166 passing yards against the Giants in Week 4 with three interceptions. I like Brissett as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 5, and he could be a borderline starter all season given his expected volume on a weekly basis. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 1026 RUYDS -2 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.4 I don't love Cousins' matchup in Week 5 at New England since the Patriots are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. That said, Cousins has been awesome so far this season, scoring at least 19.8 Fantasy points in all four games, including three in a row with at least 26.2 points. I would consider him a low-end No. 1 quarterback against New England, and then he gets a great matchup against Buffalo in Week 6 if you're looking ahead. Cousins is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats PAYDS 999 RUYDS 12 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 Rodgers has scored at least 27.9 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and Cleveland, and he gets a favorable matchup in Week 5 against Indianapolis. The Colts are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Rodgers should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 5. He then gets Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Cleveland before a bye in Week 9 if you're looking ahead. Rodgers is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 479 RUYDS 15 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.9 We got a positive Winston game in Week 4 against Arizona, where he passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions for 24 Fantasy points. He should have the chance for another quality Fantasy performance in Week 5 at Washington, and he's worth adding in all one-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. He then faces New Orleans in Week 6 and Houston in Week 7 before a bye in Week 8 if you're looking ahead. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats PAYDS 855 RUYDS 127 TD 6 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.7 Watson has scored at least 23.7 Fantasy points in two of four games this season, and he's rushed for at least 22 yards in each outing. His upcoming schedule isn't ideal, with the Jets, Baltimore, Tennessee and Pittsburgh in his next four games, and the Jets, Titans and Steelers are among the top 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. That said, Watson has performed well to start the season, and he's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyler Huntley QB BAL Baltimore • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 63 RUYDS 16 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 4.1 If Lamar Jackson (ankle) can't play in Week 5 at Atlanta, then Huntley will start in his place, and he should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Jackson's absence shouldn't be "crazy long-term," but you never know with ankle sprains. Huntley filled in for Jackson in Week 4 against Tennessee and was 8-of-9 passing for 63 yards and added 16 rushing yards. He appeared in five games for the Ravens in 2025 when Jackson was injured, but Huntley had just one outing with at least 20 Fantasy points (26.2 in Week 17 at Cleveland). He did rush for at least 20 yards in three of five games. Tyson Bagent QB CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB CHI -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 322 RUYDS 1 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Bagent will start in Week 5 at Green Bay, and he should be added in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. We don't know when Caleb Williams (hamstring) will return for the Bears, and Bagent can be an emergency Fantasy starter if needed. He didn't have a great game in Week 4 against the Jets with 8.8 Fantasy points, and the Packers aren't an easy matchup. But with injuries and two teams on a bye, Fantasy managers might need to start Bagent in deeper formats.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Kenneth Walker III, Emmett Johnson and Chuba Hubbard

Injuries: Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Breece Hall (quadriceps), Kyle Monangai (thumb), Travis Etienne (hamstring), Jadarian Price (chest), Rico Dowdle (toe), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Jordan Mason (thumb), Rachaad White (shoulder), Christopher Brooks (ankle), Jonah Coleman (ankle), Zach Charbonnet (knee), Dylan Sampson (knee), Isiah Pacheco (back), Jaylen Wright (neck) and James Conner (foot)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Alvin Kamara (83 percent rostered), Zach Charbonnet (82 percent), Kaelon Black (82 percent), Jordan Mason (79 percent), Mike Washington Jr. (79 percent), Ollie Gordon II (78 percent) and Woody Marks (73 percent). Kamara had a big Fantasy game in Week 4 against Atlanta in the first game without Etienne, with seven carries for 23 yards and five catches for 35 yards on seven targets. Kendre Miller also fumbled, so Kamara should be the lead Saints running back heading into Week 5 against Minnesota. ... Charbonnet isn't expected to play in Week 5, but he could make his 2026 debut soon. We'll see what happens with his role in tandem with Emanuel Wilson, and then, once Price is healthy and potentially Joe Mixon, who was signed to the practice squad, is healthy. It could be a crowded backfield in Seattle, but Charbonnet should have a valuable role in his return from last year's torn ACL. ... Black and Washington are lottery tickets to stash in all leagues.

If an injury occurred to Christian McCaffrey or Ashton Jeanty, then Black or Washington would be must-start Fantasy running backs in all leagues. ... Mason has to miss one more game on injured reserve, and Minnesota has a bye in Week 6, so he can't return to action until Week 7. When healthy, we'll see what kind of role he has in tandem with Aaron Jones, but Mason should help the Vikings and Fantasy managers. He's worth stashing in all leagues where available, especially if you have an IR spot. ... Gordon was Miami's best running back in the first game without De'Von Achane in Week 4 at Minnesota with nine carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two catches for no yards on two targets. We'll see what happens moving forward in tandem with Jaylen Wright, but Gordon should be added in all leagues where available. ... Marks has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games, and ESPN reported prior to Week 4 against Dallas that he should start getting more work over David Montgomery. We'll see if that happens, but Marks is worth using as a flex option in tandem with Montgomery heading into Week 5 at Tennessee and should be added in all leagues.



Drop candidates: Rico Dowdle (83 percent rostered), Rachaad White (74 percent) and Tyjae Spears (47 percent). Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said Dowdle could return in Week 5 against Indianapolis after missing the past two games. However, it's hard to envision him having a prominent role after the way Jaylen Warren played against Cincinnati and Cleveland. You can stash Dowdle as a handcuff, but Warren should remain Pittsburgh's best running for the foreseeable future. ... White missed Week 4 against the Colts in London, but he could return to practice ahead of Week 5 against the Giants. We'll see what happens with his role in tandem with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but the Commanders also have Austin Ekeler now in the mix. I'll feel better about White if he plays against the Giants, but if he remains out of practice, then you can drop him in most formats. ... Spears is playing through an ankle injury in the past two games, and he has struggled with his production with a combined five carries for 12 yards and no touchdowns and one catch for minus-1 yard on one target. He has limited Fantasy appeal when healthy while playing behind Tony Pollard, and you can drop Spears in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Emanuel Wilson RB SEA Seattle • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SEA -3 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 19th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 3 REYDS 39 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 There's a lot going on with Seattle's backfield heading into Week 5 against San Francisco. Wilson just had a career game in Week 4 against the Chargers with 21 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on four targets for 27 PPR points. Joe Mixon was signed to the practice squad Monday, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) is close to a return, although it won't happen against the 49ers. And first-round rookie Jadarian Price (chest) was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 4. Long-term, this could be messy, especially once Charbonnet and Price are healthy, with Mixon as a wild card. For Week 5, Wilson should be considered a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAAB. Wilson could eventually tumble down the depth chart when everyone is healthy, but he could also be a league-winner if he remains in the lead role for the Seahawks. Let's hope for another big game in Week 5. Keaton Mitchell RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 9 REYDS 34 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 For the first time all season, Mitchell played more snaps than Omarion Hampton in Week 4 at Seattle (26-25), and Mitchell finished with 10 carries for 39 yards and five catches for 24 yards on six targets. He has now scored at least 11.3 PPR points in back-to-back games against the Bills and Seahawks. Mitchell's role in the passing game could expand with Ladd McConkey (foot) injured, but it appears that Chargers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel wants to lean on Mitchell as much as possible, no matter what. He's worth using as a flex option in all leagues in Week 5 against Denver, and Mitchell should be added for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Will Shipley RB PHI Philadelphia • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 4 REYDS 24 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 Shipley is the last running back left on the Titanic -- I mean the Eagles -- after Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) are expected to miss several weeks. Philadelphia is falling apart due to injury, with six of 11 starters expected to be out in Week 5 against Jacksonville in London (Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson). That doesn't bode well for Shipley, and the Jaguars have allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL this season. That said, Shipley is headed for a big role, and he could have the starting job for easier matchups in Week 6 against Carolina and Week 7 against Dallas. He has flex appeal even in a terrible situation, and Shipley should be added in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Just keep an eye on Philadelphia adding another running back or two with Barkley and Bigsby both out. Brian Robinson Jr. RB ATL Atlanta • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL ATL -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats RUYDS 194 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Brian Robinson has done a nice job in tandem with Bijan Robinson, and Brian Robinson is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. He has scored at least 8.7 PPR points in three games in a row against Carolina, Green Bay and New Orleans, and he has 24 carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns and one catch for 5 yards on one target in his past two games against the Packers and Saints. Brian Robinson is a lottery ticket to stash in case Bijan Robinson ever misses any time, and Brian Robinson could be a flex in deeper leagues with the way he's played of late. Austin Ekeler RB WAS Washington • #30

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 29 REC 1 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Ekeler had four carries for 29 yards and one catch for 11 yards on two targets in his first game back with Washington in Week 4 against the Colts in London. Rachaad White (shoulder) missed Week 4, and he could return in Week 5 against the Giants. But Washington might want to give Ekeler a bigger role with the way Jacory Croskey-Merritt has struggled, especially if White remains out. It could be messy, but Ekeler is worth stashing in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jaylen Wright RB MIA Miami • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 17 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.6 Wright was terrible in Week 4 at Minnesota in the first game without De'Von Achane (knee), while Ollie Gordon II was a star. Gordon had nine carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and two targets for no catches, and Wright had five carries for 7 yards and no targets. Gordon played 22 snaps compared to just 12 for Wright, and Gordon should be considered Miami's best running back heading into Week 5 against Cincinnati. That said, I'm not convinced Wright will just be an afterthought, and you can stash him on your bench for at least one more week for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. If Gordon has another big game, then you can drop Wright in the majority of leagues.

Handcuffs to stash: These are handcuffs to stash on your bench if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.

Emmett Johnson - 63 percent rostered

Tyler Allgeier - 53 percent rostered

Chris Rodriguez Jr. - 54 percent rostered

Tyler Goodson - 2 percent rostered

Seth McGowan - 7 percent rostered

Samaje Perine - 12 percent rostered

Justice Hill - 19 percent rostered

Najee Harris - 19 percent rostered

Ty Johnson - 6 percent rostered

Kimani Vidal - 6 percent rostered

On a bye: Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker

Injuries: Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Tee Higgins (groin), Rashee Rice (hamstring), Tyquan Thornton (ankle), D.J. Moore (shoulder), DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (foot), Terry McLaurin (hamstring), Keenan Allen (groin), Justin Jefferson (ankle), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), A.J. Brown (ankle), Alec Pierce (heel), Caleb Douglas (ankle), Adonai Mitchell (finger), Mack Hollins (calf), Jalen Nailor (concussion), Pat Bryant (ankle), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Tank Dell (knee), Jalen McMillan (knee) and Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Devaughn Vele (78 percent rostered), Tre Tucker (74 percent), Xavier Worthy (74 percent), Wan'Dale Robinson (72 percent) and Romeo Doubs (70 percent). Vele had a solid game in Week 4 against Atlanta with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he scored 17.4 PPR points. He now has at least 11.4 PPR points in three of four games this season, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver moving forward until Tyson is healthy. ... Tucker only has one productive game this season, which was Week 2 at the Chargers with 22.9 PPR points. Otherwise, he has combined for 21.4 PPR points in his other three games. That said, he just had eight targets in Week 4 against Kansas City and is worth stashing in all leagues.

The Chiefs lost Rice and Thornton in Week 4 at Las Vegas, and Thornton will miss most of the season. Kansas City is on a bye in Week 5, and Rice could return in Week 6. The Chiefs could also sign Tyreek Hill, so keep that in mind. But Worthy is still worth adding in all leagues, and he had four catches for 70 yards on seven targets against the Raiders. Worthy could be the No. 1 receiver for Patrick Mahomes in Week 6 if Rice is out, even if Hill is on the roster by then. ... Robinson has 16 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Ravens for 10 catches, 76 yards and two touchdowns. He could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues heading into Week 5 against the Texans, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. ... Doubs had his best game of the season in Week 4 at Buffalo with six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. Hopefully, that's a sign of things to come, at least until Brown is healthy. Doubs should be added in all leagues where available, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Raiders in Week 5.

Drop candidates: Marvin Harrison Jr. (84 percent rostered), Brian Thomas Jr. (80 percent), Chris Godwin (80 percent), Rashod Bateman (67 percent) and Michael Pittman (65 percent). Harrison caught a touchdown in Week 4 at the Giants, but it was his lone catch for 12 yards on four targets. He now has five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown for the season on 13 targets. ... Thomas caught a touchdown in Week 4 at Cincinnati, but he finished with just two catches for 17 yards on two targets. He now has nine catches for 105 yards and one touchdown for the season on 15 targets. ... Godwin had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Green Bay with six catches for 31 yards on seven targets, and he scored 9.1 PPR points. That should tell you what kind of season Godwin is having, and he's not worth trusting with Baker Mayfield (thumb) out. ... In three games with Zay Flowers healthy, Bateman has combined for four catches for 83 yards and no touchdowns on six targets. He is only worth using if Flowers were to miss any time. Aaron Rodgers doesn't appear fond of Pittman, who has four catches for 31 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets in his past two games. He's behind DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson, and it's safe to drop Pittman in the majority of leagues.



Add in this order:

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Tyreek Hill WR MIA Miami • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Monday that Hill could sign with a team soon, and the Chiefs make the most sense. Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Tyquan Thornton (ankle) were both injured in Week 4, and Hill played the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City from 2016 to 2021. He's 32 now and coming off a brutal knee injury in 2025 with the Dolphins. He also averaged 12.8 PPR points per game in 2024 and 13.4 PPR points in 2025 before getting hurt, so don't expect elite production. That said, we know what Hill is capable of when healthy, and being reunited with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid would be a fun story if it happens. He could also have a valuable role with Rice and Thornton both hurt. Hill is worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAAB. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 16 REYDS 217 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4 Coleman was awesome in Week 4 against New England with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he scored 23.6 PPR points. He also had 12.3 PPR points in Week 2 against Detroit with six catches for 63 yards on six targets. D.J. Moore (shoulder) was injured early in both of those games, and Moore could miss Week 5 at the Rams. Coleman is worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Moore is out. I also like Khalil Shakir (47 percent rostered) as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Moore is out, and Shakir should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Shakir had seven catches for 82 yards on eight targets in Week 4 against the Patriots for 13.2 PPR points, which was his best game of the season. Dohnte Meyers WR CIN Cincinnati • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 31st ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 129 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.2 Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) were both injured in Week 4 against Jacksonville, and we don't know if either will play in Week 5 at Miami. If both are out, then Meyers would be a borderline starter in all leagues. Additionally, if one of Chase or Higgins is out, then Meyers is worth using in three-receiver leagues. Meyers had seven catches for 82 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars, and he should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Mitchell Tinsley (1 percent rostered) is also worth a look in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB if Chase and Higgins are both out against the Dolphins, and Tinsley had three catches for 49 yards on seven targets against Jacksonville. Roman Wilson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 188 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Wilson has six targets in every game this season, and he appears to be the preferred No. 2 receiver for the Steelers behind DK Metcalf. Wilson has six catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in his past two games against Cincinnati and Cleveland, and he should be added in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. I like Wilson as a starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 5 against Indianapolis. Tre Harris WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 209 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Harris could be a starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 5 against Denver if Ladd McConkey (foot) is out, and Harris is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. He had three catches for 60 yards on five targets in Week 4 at Seattle, in the game in which McConkey was injured and Harris also had six catches for 76 yards on seven targets in Week 3 at Buffalo. Patrick Surtain II (ankle) is expected to be out for the Broncos in Week 5, which is a boost for Harris if McConkey can't play. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 219 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.5 Washington doesn't have the upside of Caleb Douglas or Chris Bell, but Washington has been a steady option in Fantasy and reality for the Dolphins. Washington has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in each of his past two games against Kansas City and Minnesota, and he is averaging seven targets per game. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all PPR leagues heading into Week 5 against Cincinnati, and he is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Darius Cooper WR PHI Philadelphia • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 59 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 Cooper had a great Fantasy game in Week 4 against the Rams with three catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and he scored 18.3 PPR points. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was out in Week 4, and we'll see if he plays against the Jaguars in Week 5 in London. Dontayvion Wicks (three catches for 18 yards on five targets in Week 4) could also have a bigger role against Jacksonville, and Makai Lemon (three catches for 27 yards on six targets) is also in the mix. It's tough to trust the Eagles right now with a slew of injuries on offense, especially against a tough Jaguars defense. But it's worth taking a flier on Cooper, who also scored a touchdown in Week 2 at Tennessee, for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Keenan Allen WR IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 100 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 We don't know if Allen (groin) will play in Week 5 at Pittsburgh after missing Week 4 at Washington in London, but you can still stash Allen on your bench in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. In Week 3 against Houston, in the first game without Alec Pierce (heel), Allen had six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and Allen should remain a prominent part of the Colts' offense when healthy. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NYJ -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 123 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.7 Mitchell (finger) has missed the past two games against Detroit and Chicago but hopefully, he'll return to action in Week 5 against Cleveland. In Week 2 against Green Bay, Mitchell had six catches for 63 yards on 12 targets, and he should have a prominent role for the Jets when healthy. He is worth stashing in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Antonio Williams WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 19 REYDS 124 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Williams had a quiet game in London in Week 4 against Indianapolis with just three catches for 21 yards on eight targets. However, we had higher expectations for him with Terry McLaurin (hamstring) out. Marcus Mariota (knee) was injured in that game and replaced by third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis. I'd like to see what Williams can do with Jayden Daniels (elbow), who should return in Week 5 against the Giants. If McLaurin remains out, then Williams will be the No. 2 receiver for the Commanders opposite Stefon Diggs, and I hope Williams gets eight targets again. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB and can be a starter in three-receiver leagues if McLaurin remains out.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Travis Kelce and Darren Waller

Injuries: Dallas Goedert (knee), Terrance Ferguson (ankle), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), David Njoku (leg), Charlie Kolar (forearm), Mason Taylor (thumb) and Eli Raridon (thigh)

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Mark Andrews (82 percent rostered), Kenyon Sadiq (79 percent) and Jake Ferguson (79 percent). Andrews scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 against Tennessee and finished with five catches for 27 yards on six targets. He should have had another touchdown, but Lamar Jackson overthrew him. We don't know how long Jackson (ankle) will be out. Hopefully, Tyler Huntley will continue to lean on Andrews, who has scored at least 10.9 PPR points in two of his past three games. ... Sadiq had no catches on four targets in Week 4 at Chicago, but I still want to roster him in the majority of leagues. He scored 23.5 PPR points in Week 3 at Detroit, and I like his matchup in Week 5 against the Browns, who have allowed four tight ends to score at least 10.1 PPR points this season. ... Ferguson has the chance to make plays against Tampa Bay in Week 5 since the Buccaneers will be without safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ribs). Tampa Bay has also allowed three tight ends to score at least 10.4 PPR points this season, and Ferguson has three touchdowns on the year.

Drop candidates: Dalton Schultz (84 percent rostered) and Darren Waller (56 percent). Schultz will have plenty of positive moments this season, but he's struggled so far in two games with Nico Collins, combining for six catches for 44 yards in 10 targets in those two outings. Overall, Schultz has scored 7.5 PPR points or less in three of four games this year. You can find other streaming options instead of Schultz on the waiver wire heading into Week 5. ... Waller was a disappointment in Week 4 against Detroit with three catches for 36 yards on six targets. I had higher expectations for him since the Lions were No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, as well as Jalen Coker (quadriceps) being out. Waller can still be a streaming option this season, but the Panthers are on bye in Week 5, so you can cut Waller in most formats.

Add in this order:

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Mike Gesicki TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA CIN -7.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 155 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin) were both injured in Week 4 against Jacksonville, and we don't know if either will play in Week 5 at Miami. If one or both are out, then Gesicki becomes a potential top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Jaguars, and he has scored a touchdown in three of four games this season. This is also a revenge game for Gesicki, who started his career with the Dolphins in 2018. And Miami has already allowed four tight ends to score at least 9.2 PPR points this season. Gesicki is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF LAR -2.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 141 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Even though Puka Nacua returned in Week 4 at Philadelphia from his groin injury, Higbee still managed a solid stat line against the Eagles with five catches for 67 yards on six targets. With Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) out, Higbee was still a priority in the passing game along with Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams. That should continue, and Higbee is worth adding in all leagues heading into Week 5 against Buffalo for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO MIN -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 26 REYDS 195 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 Justin Jefferson (ankle) was out in Week 4 against Miami, and Hockenson stepped up with 13 catches for 119 yards on 13 targets. It will be hard to trust Hockenson as a starter in all leagues if Jefferson is healthy, since Hockenson combined for nine catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in the first three games of the season. But if Jefferson remains out in Week 5 at New Orleans, then consider Hockenson a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Henry had his best game to date in Week 4 at Buffalo with five catches for 62 yards on five targets. It coincided with Drake Maye's best game and hopefully, this is a sign of things to come, at least until A.J. Brown (ankle) is healthy. Henry should be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 5 against Las Vegas, and the Raiders have allowed three tight ends to score at least 9.8 PPR points this season. Henry is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI JAC -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 I thought Strange would play well in Week 4 at Cincinnati, and he delivered with seven catches for 95 yards on eight targets. The Bengals are terrible against tight ends, so keep that in mind, along with Strange combining for just seven catches for 72 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets in his first three games. That said, he does have the potential to be a significant contributor for Trevor Lawrence, and Strange is worth adding in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 24 REYDS 169 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Mayer may end up being the No. 2 receiving option for the Raiders for the rest of this season behind Brock Bowers, and Mayer is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. He just had eight catches for 82 yards on 10 targets in Week 4 against Kansas City, and Mayer now has 11 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in two games with Bowers on the field.

DST streamers

Jaguars (58 percent rostered) vs. PHI

Cowboys (17 percent rostered) vs. TB

Bengals (36 percent rostered) at MIA

Browns (32 percent rostered) at NYJ

Kicker streamers