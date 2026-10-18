Coming into Week 6, we knew things were going to be rough. This is one of the toughest bye weeks of the season, with five of the top 20 players on Draft Day off. The injury situation isn't making things any easier. There is positive news around Caleb Williams' return and even better news on A.J. Brown. Both are expected to play and they will be ranked as starters. Most of the other news this week has not been good. Nowhere has the news been as bad as it has been in Philadelphia.

Update: Henderson 'good to go'

TreVeyon Henderson is 'good to go' according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and will be mixed in with the Patriots' backs in Week 6. He is someone best left on your bench as he has lost key red zone and passing down snaps to Rhamondre Stevenson of late.

A.J. Brown is ready to rock

Brown is back for the Patriots and apparently had an excellent week of practice without any limitations. He's expected to have a full workload in Week 6 and should be in all starting lineups.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley out, DeVonta Smith is back

The long-term prognosis is still very much in the air, but what we do know is that Hurts won't play Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. In his place will be Tanner McKee, who will play behind a makeshift line, possibly without Barkley, who was also ruled out. Smith was removed from the injury report and will make his return, but because of the absence of Hurts, he'll rank as a borderline WR2. The Eagles' implied total has fallen to 17.75, one of the lowest marks of the week. McKee has made two starts in his NFL career and thrown 88 career passes. Both of his starts were in Week 18, so it is hard to know what, if anything, to take from them. We mostly agree with the line movement that this is a significant downgrade. Dameon Pierce will replace Barkley and he projects as a low-end RB2 only because the position is so thin this week. Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon fall to desperation flex range with Smith back.

Quinshon Judkins limited, KC Concepcion clears concussion protocol

Judkins was in a walking boot on Sunday, and his backup, Raheim Sanders, was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the week. That leaves Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, who the team just signed. McLaughlin would be a mediocre flex if Judkins is out. Judkins would be a high-end flex if he plays. With Concepcion cleared, view him as a flex and Boston as a boom/bust WR3.

TreVeyon Henderson questionable

Henderson has a high ankle sprain, so we didn't think he had any chance to play. The fact that he practiced this week suggests otherwise. Rhamondre Stevenson will be ranked as a top 18 back either way, but he is a borderline top 12 option if Henderson is out. Henderson hasn't been startable for most of the season and we won't want to start him if he plays through the ankle injury.

Lamar Jackson ruled out

This is another downgrade to the passing game, but we are still starting Zay Flowers as a WR2. Mark Andrews should be left on your bench with Tyler Huntley starting. Ja'Kobi Lane is trying to get back from his IR stint and practiced in full this week. We don't have him ranked yet, but would love to see him back. Rashod Bateman was a limited participant on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday and was back in a limited capacity on Friday. Neither of these guys will be ranked as more than a desperation flex if they play, but Lane may be someone worth stashing in deeper leagues.

Tyjae Spears returns on Friday

Spears was a limited participant on Wednesday, sat out Thursday with a knee issue, and logged a full practice on Friday. We are expecting Spears to be active as the 1B back behind Tony Pollard. Pollard is a low-end RB2 this week and Spears is a low-end PPR flex.

Rico Dowdle logs full practice on Thursday and Friday

We are moving Dowdle into our rankings even though he was listed as questionable on the final injury report. This was close to an even split the first two weeks of the season but the Steelers have acknowledged that Jaylen Warren has been way too good to go back to an even timeshare. I am projecting 17 touches for Warren and 9 for Dowdle. That means Warren is still a top 12 running back while Dowdle is a decent flex.

Rashee Rice ruled out

Rice suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and the bye week was not enough to get him back to 100%. The Chiefs are already without Tyquan Thornton, so Patrick Mahomes will need Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen to play a major role against the Chargers. Xavier Worthy is an upside WR3 and both Royals and Allen are deep flexes. Mahomes falls just outside of the top 12, and I would rather start Kirk Cousins.

Kyle Monangai also out

It will be another week of D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson at running back for the Bears. Swift is an RB1 that should be started in all leagues, while Johnson is more of a low-end flex. They rotated drives last week, but Johnson was extremely inefficient as a rusher. If Monangai returns on Friday, he could be a high-end flex in Week 6.

Jacory Croskey-Merrit not practicing Friday

Croskey-Merritt has not missed two practices for the Commanders, who play San Francisco on Monday. This backfield is a mess right now with Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and Austin Ekeler all getting touches and all on the injury report. I don't really want to start any of them, especially against a good defense like the 49ers. That being said, Croskey-Merritt is our favorite if he plays. If he's out, then Rachaad White becomes much more appealing as a high-end flex, especially in PPR.

Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are off the injury report

Justin Herbert is finally getting some help. We still don't want to start him, but we do view McConkey as a WR3 with top 12 upside if he is truly 100%. Johnston is more of a boom/bust flex; he has had a very difficult time getting going. The Chargers' offensive line is still a massive problem and their implied total of 16.75 doesn't offer much reason for optimism.

Jeremiyah Love still not practicing

Love has an ankle injury, but he also sounds really run-down. The Cardinals are giving him the week off, which makes Tyler Allgeier is a high-end flex, right around RB25 in the rankings.. This is a bad matchup and the Cardinals will probably be chasing the score, so Allgeier will need work in the passing game to produce a good Fantasy day.

David Montgomery not traveling to London

Woody Marks will be the lead back for the Texans in an uneven matchup. The Jaguars are arguably the best run defense in football, but they are also giving up six catches per week to opposing running backs. It's a statement on this week's position that Marks is a top-20 back because we are very concerned about his rushing efficiency, but he should catch enough passes to be startable in PPR.

Tyler Warren suffered groin injury at Friday's practice

Warren is listed as questionable, but we never like it when a guy picks up a new injury this late in the week. Be prepared to replace Warren if he is your only tight end. If he does miss Week 6, that would be a boost in targets for Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. Downs would be a borderline WR2 without Warren and Allen would be a solid WR3.