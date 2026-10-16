Coming into Week 6, we knew things were going to be rough. This is one of the toughest bye weeks of the season, with five of the top 20 players on Draft Day off. The injury situation isn't making things any easier. There is positive news around Caleb Williams' return and at least some hope of an A.J. Brown return. If either of them plays, they will be ranked as starters. Most of the news early in the week has not been good. Nowhere has the news been as bad as it has been in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts out with superficial blood clot, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith not practicing

The long-term prognosis is still very much in the air, but what we do know is that Hurts won't play Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. In his place will be Tanner McKee, who will play behind a makeshift line, possibly without Barkley and Smith, who are both dealing with hamstring issues. The Eagles' implied total has fallen to 17.75, one of the lowest marks of the week. McKee has made two starts in his NFL career and thrown 88 career passes. Both of his starts were in Week 18, so it is hard to know what, if anything, to take from them. We mostly agree with the line movement, that this is a significant downgrade, and if you have the luxury, the safest move may be to avoid Eagles not named Dallas Goedert. He's still a top 10 tight end and should be the team's leading target earner. Dameon Pierce is the next man up if Barkley can't go, and he projects as a low-end RB2 only because the position is so thin this week. Dontayvion Wicks is the top Eagles receiver if Smith is out, but he is a boom-bust WR3 who may not have much boom potential. If you don't like your DST, the Panthers have suddenly emerged as a legitimate starting option.

Quinshon Judkins not practicing, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston both limited on Thursday

Of these three, Boston is the only one we are currently projecting to play in Week 6. He's a WR3 with top 12 upside but a profile that suggests volatility. Concepcion is trying to work his way through the concussion protocol. It is a positive sign he got a limited session in on Wednesday but we won't rank him until he's cleared to play. If he's active, view him as a flex with upside. Judkins was in a walking boot on Sunday, and his backup, Raheim Sanders, was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the week. That leaves Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, who the team just signed. McLaughling would be a mediocre flex if Judkins is out. Judkins would be a high-end flex if he plays. One guy who could complicate matters is Dylan Sampson, who logged his first limited practice on Thursday. We don't expect him to play, but keep an eye on what he does Friday.

TreVeyon Henderson logs back-to-back limited sessions

Henderson has a high ankle sprain, so we didn't think he had any chance to play. The fact that he practiced on Wednesday and Thursday suggests otherwise.Rhamondre Stevenson will be ranked as a top 18 back either way, but he is a borderline top 12 option if Henderson is out. Henderson hasn't been startable for most of the season and we won't want to start him if he plays through the ankle injury.

Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Ravens wide receivers in flux

We are hoping for Jackson's return but are currently ranking Tyler Huntley as the starter. Watch Friday's injury report, because if Jackson plays, we're obviously starting him. Ja'Kobi Lane is trying to get back from his IR stint and practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday. We don't have him ranked yet, but would love to see him back. Rashod Bateman was a limited participant on Wednesday and then did not practice on Thursday. Neither of these guys will be ranked as more than a desperation flex if they play, but Lane may be someone worth stashing in deeper leagues. Zay Flowers was also listed as limited on Thursday, but he is expected to play.

Tyjae Spears sits on Thursday

Spears was a limited participant on Wednesday, then sat out Thursday with a knee issue. The Titans have a good matchup against the Colts and Tony Pollard would be much easier to stomach as a starter if Spears wasn't cutting into his work. Either way, Pollard is an RB2, but he has real upside if Spears is out. If Spears plays, view him as a low-end PPR flex.

Rico Dowdle logs full practice on Thursday

We are moving Dowdle into our rankings on Thursday afternoon. This was close to an even split the first two weeks of the season but the Steelers have acknowledged that Jaylen Warren has been way too good to go back to an even timeshare. I am projecting 17 touches for Warren and 9 for Dowdle. That means Warren is still a top 12 running back while Dowdle is a decent flex.

Rashee Rice not practicing again on Thursday

Rice suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and it appears the bye week was not enough to get him back to 100%. The Chiefs are already without Tyquan Thornton, so Patrick Mahomes could need Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen to play a major role against the Chargers. We aren't ruling Rice out yet, and rank him as a high-end WR3 due to injury risk. If Rice is out, Xavier Worthy would be a borderline WR2 and both Royals and Allen would have deep flex appeal. Mahomes could fall outside of our top 12 if Rice is out, and Kirk Cousins may be a better start.

Kyle Monangai also out on Thursday

It looks like it will be another week of D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson at running back for the Bears. Swift is an RB1 that should be started in all leagues, while Johnson is more of a low-end flex. They rotated drives last week, but Johnson was extremely inefficient as a rusher. If Monangai returns on Friday, he could be a high-end flex in Week 6.

Jacory Croskey-Merrit not practicing Thursday

This was the first practice of the week for the Commanders, who play San Francisco on Monday. This backfield is a mess right now with Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and Austin Ekeler all getting touches. I don't really want to start any of them, especially against a good defense like the 49ers. That being said, Croskey-Merritt is our favorite if he plays. If he's out, then Rachaad White becomes much more appealing as a high-end flex, especially in PPR.

Almost all of the Chargers' receivers appear to be questionable

Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Brenen Thompson were all limited on Thursday. The only notable name who wasn't questionable is Tre Harris, who is out for multiple weeks. Even if all these guys return, we wouldn't want to start Justin Herbert against the Chiefs with the current state of his offensive line. The one guy who could become a Fantasy starter this week is Ladd McConket, but I would like to see a full practice first.

Jeremiyah Love still not practicing

Love missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He has an ankle injury, but he also sounds like he's really run-down. The Cardinals may choose to give him a week to heal up, but he hasn't been ruled out yet. If Love is out, then Tyler Allgeier is a high-end flex, right about where Love is ranked between RB25 and RB30. This is a bad matchup and the Cardinals will probably be chasing the score.

David Montgomery not traveling to London

Woody Marks will be the lead back for the Texans in an uneven matchup. The Jaguars are arguably the best run defense in football, but they are also giving up six catches per week to opposing running backs. It's a statement on the position this week that Marks is a top-20 back because we are very concerned about his rushing efficiency, but he should catch enough passes to be startable in PPR.