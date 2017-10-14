Week 6 Fantasy Football DFS Rankings: Deshaun Watson is the chalk play, and don't sleep on C.J. Anderson in FanDuel and DraftKings
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers more contrarian plays at other positions.
We've talked in this space before about the importance of ownership in GPPs and why you don't want to play a lineup full of the highest owned players. So it may seem odd that I've got Deshaun "chalk" Watson at the top of my quarterback rankings. There are couple of reasons. One, is that Watson is in an absolutely perfect spot against a bad pass defense in a game that could turn into a shootout.
Also, there are a ton of contrarian plays I love this week. You don't have to field an entire lineup of guys below five percent ownership. You just have to play the right guys below five percent ownership. For my money, that's C.J. Anderson this week. Anderson isn't available on DraftKings, but on FanDuel he's mid-range in price in a great spot. He should get 20 touches at home against a tired and disgruntled defense. Pair him with his defense, find your favorite contrarian wide receiver and the rest can be as chalky as you like.
As always, ownership estimates are provided by @UFCollective. You can get all of the estimates here.
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Deshaun Watson HOU QB
|7,900
|21.55%
|6,700
|18.37%
Kevin Hogan CLE QB
|6,100
|7.25%
|4,600
|7.60%
Kirk Cousins WAS QB
|7,800
|10.27%
|6,800
|9.12%
Matt Ryan ATL QB
|8,100
|3.31%
|7,000
|2.36%
Drew Brees NO QB
|8,600
|7.17%
|7,200
|10.64%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
C.J. Anderson DEN RB
|7,000
|3.34%
|NA
|NA
Mark Ingram NO RB
|5,900
|8.11%
|4,400
|23.41%
Javorius Allen BAL RB
|5,800
|4.20%
|5,400
|7.40%
Le'Veon Bell PIT RB
|9,000
|13.38%
|9,600
|9.10%
Theo Riddick DET RB
|4,900
|0.65%
|4,300
|1.09%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Keenan Allen LAC WR
|7,200
|12.1%
|7,900
|7.84%
Adam Thielen MIN WR
|6,500
|4.16%
|6,000
|8.81%
Julio Jones ATL WR
|8,400
|13.93%
|8,300
|14.69%
DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR
|8,000
|26.46%
|8,100
|24.48%
Davante Adams GB WR
|7,200
|12.73%
|5,700
|18.61%
|Player Name
|FD Price
|FD Ownership
|DK Price
|DK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
|8,000
|12.95%
|6,800
|8.18%
Hunter Henry LAC TE
|5,400
|0.92%
|4,100
|4.24%
Kyle Rudolph MIN TE
|5,300
|0.97%
|3,800
|1.99%
Jordan Reed WAS TE
|6,500
|10.18%
|5,000
|12.49%
Travis Kelce KC TE
|7,200
|11.10%
|6,100
|8.08%
