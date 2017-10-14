Play

Week 6 Fantasy Football DFS Rankings: Deshaun Watson is the chalk play, and don't sleep on C.J. Anderson in FanDuel and DraftKings

Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers more contrarian plays at other positions.

We've talked in this space before about the importance of ownership in GPPs and why you don't want to play a lineup full of the highest owned players. So it may seem odd that I've got Deshaun "chalk" Watson at the top of my quarterback rankings. There are couple of reasons. One, is that Watson is in an absolutely perfect spot against a bad pass defense in a game that could turn into a shootout.

Also, there are a ton of contrarian plays I love this week. You don't have to field an entire lineup of guys below five percent ownership. You just have to play the right guys below five percent ownership. For my money, that's C.J. Anderson this week. Anderson isn't available on DraftKings, but on FanDuel he's mid-range in price in a great spot. He should get 20 touches at home against a tired and disgruntled defense. Pair him with his defense, find your favorite contrarian wide receiver and the rest can be as chalky as you like.

As always, ownership estimates are provided by @UFCollective. You can get all of the estimates here

Quarterback
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Deshaun Watson HOU QB
7,900 21.55% 6,700 18.37%
Kevin Hogan CLE QB
6,100 7.25% 4,600 7.60%
Kirk Cousins WAS QB
7,800 10.27% 6,800 9.12%
Matt Ryan ATL QB
8,100 3.31% 7,000 2.36%
Drew Brees NO QB
8,600 7.17% 7,200 10.64%
Running Back
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
C.J. Anderson DEN RB
7,000 3.34% NA NA
Mark Ingram NO RB
5,900 8.11% 4,400 23.41%
Javorius Allen BAL RB
5,800 4.20% 5,400 7.40%
Le'Veon Bell PIT RB
9,000 13.38% 9,600 9.10%
Theo Riddick DET RB
4,900 0.65% 4,300 1.09%
Wide Receiver
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Keenan Allen LAC WR
7,200 12.1% 7,900 7.84%
Adam Thielen MIN WR
6,500 4.16% 6,000 8.81%
Julio Jones ATL WR
8,400 13.93% 8,300 14.69%
DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR
8,000 26.46% 8,100 24.48%
Davante Adams GB WR
7,200 12.73% 5,700 18.61%
Tight End
Player NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
Rob Gronkowski NE TE
8,000 12.95% 6,800 8.18%
Hunter Henry LAC TE
5,400 0.92% 4,100 4.24%
Kyle Rudolph MIN TE
5,300 0.97% 3,800 1.99%
Jordan Reed WAS TE
6,500 10.18% 5,000 12.49%
Travis Kelce KC TE
7,200 11.10% 6,100 8.08%
DST
Team NameFD PriceFD OwnershipDK PriceDK Ownership
DEN
5,400 13.78% NA NA
ATL
5,000 14.31% 3,500 19.83%
JAC
4,900 11.66% 3,600 9.26%
ARI
4,200 1.11% 2,800 0.56%
NE
4,600 8.17% 3,300 3.46%
