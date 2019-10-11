Week 6 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara's statuses leave Fantasy managers scrambling

Before we get to the key situations you need to keep track of for your Fantasy rosters, here's a quick reminder of some other headlines around the NFL:

Offensive line injuries that matter: The Cowboys anticipate having one of Tyron Smith or La'el Collins to play at tackle, but neither one practiced at all this week and there's a chance both miss the matchup at the Jets. Cameron Fleming would protect Dak Prescott's blindside. ... Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher is still out, and now he'll be joined by left guard Andrew Wylie. Patrick Mahomes has been hit 17 times over his past two games.

Panthers rookie tackle Greg Little (concussion) and star right guard Trai Turner (ankle) have been ruled out, but they were out last week and Christian McCaffrey had himself a game. ... The right side of the Buccaneers' offensive line will be second-stringers with Alex Cappa (arm) and Demar Dotson (hamstring) out. ... Bengals second-string left tackle Andre Smith was ruled out for their matchup at Baltimore. One of their guards, potentially John Jerry or Alex Redmond, could replace him. Start the Ravens DST.

Defensive injuries that matter: Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back) is questionable. His presence would impact the Saints passing game. ... Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) should return to the lineup and help bolster the Panthers pass defense. ... The Texans' secondary could go from bad to worse if cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) doesn't play. He popped up on the injury report on Friday and is questionable.

Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle Status Questionable It's never good when a player suddenly pops up on an injury report. That's what happened to Kamara, who was listed as limited with an ankle injury on Thursday and then a non-participant on Friday. Teammate Latavius Murray (51% owned) would be the Saints' every-down back against the Jaguars. Murray didn't practice on Friday but that was because of personal reasons, per Sean Payton. Murray would be an easy (but saddening) switch for Fantasy managers to make for Kamara if he is ruled out by Sunday morning.

Todd Gurley RB LAR L.A. Rams • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Thigh Status Doubtful The Rams all but ruled Gurley out for their game versus the 49ers after he missed an entire week's worth of practice. Conventional wisdom suggests Malcolm Brown will replace Gurley as the lead runner for the Rams with rookie Darrell Henderson getting some playing time, potentially in passing situations. The 49ers run defense is among the best in football but is coming off of a Monday night game and on the road. Brown should serve as a No. 2 Fantasy rusher. Henderson is a low-end PPR flex since he could catch three or four passes and make a play or two.

David Johnson RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Back Status Questionable

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson will be a game-time decision after he got back to practice on Friday. The Cards have a late afternoon game on Sunday, so without some insight before the early games kick off, Fantasy managers could have some tough choices to make. Ideally, Chase Edmonds would be on the bench of everyone who has Johnson since he'd replace him in a great matchup. But if you're thin on desperation replacements who play late on Sunday/Monday, check out Darrell Henderson (22% owned), Ito Smith (39% owned), Jamaal Williams (30% owned), Raheem Mostert (37% owned), or Benny Snell (6% owned).

Tyreek Hill WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder Status Questionable Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media Friday that Hill is a game-time decision after he got in limited practice time all week with both the scout team and the offense. Speculation is already out there that he could be active but used on just a handful of snaps. Something to remember: Hill's been sidelined with a shoulder injury, not a leg or knee injury, so don't expect his speed to be compromised. With the Chiefs' receiving corps being stifled by man coverage and a lack of consistent talent combined with a desperation to score some points, one might assume Hill plays a good amount. If you have him, you should be inclined to start him unless you're incredibly rich at the receiver position.

Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Status Questionable The Chiefs listed Watkins as doubtful for Sunday, which isn't a surprise since he got hurt very early last week. Byron Pringle played a bunch in the slot as Watkins' replacement, but with Hill's return a possibility, nothing is truly promised in terms of workload for him. We could see Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman soak up most of the Chiefs' receiving snaps with Pringle a primary backup. Outside of Hill, no Chiefs receiver is considered a safe starting option.

Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle Status Questionable Kirk practiced all week on a limited basis and being referred to as a game-time decision. Chances are you already have a replacement for him on your roster already (if not, some suggestions are listed below with Marquise Brown). But if you're choosing between Kirk and someone else, consider the scoring format (Kirk is much more effective in PPR), and consider the upside since Kirk will probably not play at 100% and has three 20-plus-yard catches on the year over 24 receptions. He's best suited as a flex.