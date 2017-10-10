Week 6 Fantasy Football: Jacoby Brissett, Austin Seferian-Jenkins top streaming options, with choices for K and DST too

More Week 6: Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Trade Values – Things To Know – Rankings – Streaming Options – Waiver Wire

Anyone who has seen kids off to college knows the feeling of both pride and sadness. I haven't, but I imagine it feels something like when Deshaun Watson graduated from a fixture in this column to a universally-owned quarterback. I'm so proud of what he's done; I want him to spread his wings and fly. But it feels awfully empty around here without him.

It also makes the quarterback section look...interesting. Who are you actually starting these guys over? If you streamed Jay Cutler last week, definitely him. Also, Eli Manning and Jared Goff . And of course, anyone you have on a bye. Don't worry, the rest of the positions are a little more enticing.

Quarterback 1 Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB Jacoby Brissett was decent in Week 5, scoring 17 Fantasy points, with his third rushing touchdown of the year. I expect him to be even better in Week 6, with a juicy matchup on primetime against the Tennessee Titans . Brissett's rushing production gives him a decent floor and the matchups helps his ceiling. 2 Kevin Hogan Cleveland Browns QB We don't know for sure Kevin Hogan is starting, but boy should he. Hogan has averaged 9.9 yards per pass attempt in limited action this year. The Houston Texans are allowing 7.9 Y/A this season. They just lost J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus . Hogan will be forced to throw a ton chasing the scoreboard. If he's anywhere close to as efficient as he's been so far he'll be a great streamer. 3 Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB It's pretty clear that Sam Bradford is not healthy, so this is Case Keenum job for some time. Like Hogan, he'll be chasing the scoreboard against a good matchup in the Green Bay Packers . I expect Keenum, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen to all get back on track in Week 6.

Tight End 1 Austin Seferian-Jenkins New York Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins paid off last week against the Cleveland Browns and gets another excellent matchup this week against New England. If he continues to see the eight targets he saw in Week 6 he's going to be much more than a streamer. 2 Ryan Griffin Houston Texans TE It's Ryan Griffin turn to take advantage of the Cleveland Browns. While this is a good matchup for the entire passing game, it's especially juicy for Griffin. Every tight end but Jack Doyle has feasted on this defense. Griffin will do the same. 3 Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE Yep, I'm back on the Miller bandwagon. No, not because of the fluky touchdown he caught on Monday. It's the seven targets he saw from new quarterback Mitchell Trubisky . Trubisky is an upgrade for the whole offense, but if Miller is his favorite target we could see his production soar. The matchup against Baltimore isn't great, but I'm still trying to get him.

DST 1 Falcons Have you watched the Miami Dolphins this year? They've scored 22 points in their last three games against the Titans, New Orleans Saints and Jets. They're on the road against a team coming off a bye. The Atlanta Falcons should absolutely destroy this offense. 2 Patriots Yes, we dropped the New England Patriots last week. It was a good decision. But now they get Josh McCown and the New York Jets . I liked the improvements I saw in New England's defense last week and expect their first good Fantasy performance of the season. 3 Buccaneers Arizona's offensive line is having a terrible time blocking right now. Gerald McCoy is playing like a man man. I still think the Arizona Cardinals win this game but I like Tampa Bay's chances of getting multiple sacks and a turnover or two. Adrian Peterson doesn't make a difference here.