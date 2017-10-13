Week 6 Fantasy Football: Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Hogan top streaming options with choices for tight end, kicker and DST too

More Week 6: Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Trade Values – Things To Know – Rankings – Streaming Options – Waiver Wire

So you waited until the end of the week to pick up a streamer? Well then, you're likely getting the leftovers.

Earlier in the week this list included Austin Seferian-Jenkins , the Atlanta Falcons , the New England Patriots and Dustin Hopkins . I've removed them because they're all owned in more than 70 percent of leagues, but before you go looking for any of the guys below you should at least double check.

The one position where all of the top options are still less than 70 percent owned is quarterback. When you see the names, you'll see why. These are mostly bye-week replacement guys, the only starters I would start them over is Eli Manning or Jared Goff .

Quarterback 1 Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB Jacoby Brissett was decent in Week 5, scoring 17 Fantasy points, with his third rushing touchdown of the year. I expect him to be even better in Week 6, with a juicy matchup on primetime against the Tennessee Titans . Brissett's rushing production gives him a decent floor and the matchups helps his ceiling. 2 Kevin Hogan Cleveland Browns QB We don't know for sure Kevin Hogan is starting, but boy should he. Hogan has averaged 9.9 yards per pass attempt in limited action this year. The Houston Texans are allowing 7.9 Y/A this season. They just lost J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus . Hogan will be forced to throw a ton chasing the scoreboard. If he's anywhere close to as efficient as he's been so far he'll be a great streamer. 3 Trevor Siemian Denver Broncos QB Earlier in the week I was a little concerned the New York Giants defense may bring some fight with them to Denver. The Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie incident doesn't exactly instill confidence though. Now Siemian only has one corner to avoid on this defense. He should have an efficient, if not spectacular day with a floor around 14 Fantasy points.

Tight End 1 Ryan Griffin Houston Texans TE It's Ryan Griffin turn to take advantage of the Cleveland Browns . While this is a good matchup for the entire passing game, it's especially juicy for Griffin. Every tight end but Jack Doyle has feasted on this defense. Griffin will do the same. 2 Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE Yep, I'm back on the Miller bandwagon. No, not because of the fluky touchdown he caught on Monday. It's the seven targets he saw from new quarterback Mitchell Trubisky . Trubisky is an upgrade for the whole offense, but if Miller is his favorite target we could see his production soar. The matchup against Baltimore isn't great, but I'm still trying to get him. 3 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle gets a Washington defense that has been gashed by tight ends this year and a game script that leads to a lot of pass attempts. It wouldn't be all that surprising if Kittle ends up second on this team in targets behind Pierre Garcon the rest of the way. If that's the case in Week 6 he'll be a top ten tight end.

DST 1 Buccaneers Arizona's offensive line is having a terrible time blocking right now. Gerald McCoy is playing like a man man. I still think the Arizona Cardinals win this game but I like Tampa Bay's chances of getting multiple sacks and a turnover or two. Adrian Peterson doesn't make a difference here. 2 Rams I know the Jacksonville Jaguars have (so far) allowed the fewest points to opposing DSTs. I also know they're still employing Blake Bortles as their quarterback. If you missed out on DST earlier in the week the pickings are slim and we've seen a lot of defenses hit value on just one Bortles dropback.