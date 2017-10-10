Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings: Tom Brady's shoulder injury not scaring off our experts yet
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have to say.
We learned Tuesday Tom Brady is dealing with an AC joint sprain suffered Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , though luckily, the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder. Brady has dealt with this injury before, notably in the 2012 playoffs, and all indications are he expects to play through it.
That's good enough for our trio of experts, all of whom still have sky-high expectations for the veteran signal caller. He has been as good as expected so far this season, and he should rack up big numbers yet again against the New York Jets in Week 6. Even if they try to limit his exposure to contact in what should be an easy win, expect Brady to dominate yet again.
