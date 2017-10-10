Play

Week 6 Fantasy Football QB Rankings: Tom Brady's shoulder injury not scaring off our experts yet

We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have to say.

Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 6 Rankings Review piece.  

We learned Tuesday Tom Brady is dealing with an AC joint sprain suffered Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , though luckily, the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder. Brady has dealt with this injury before, notably in the 2012 playoffs, and all indications are he expects to play through it.

That's good enough for our trio of experts, all of whom still have sky-high expectations for the veteran signal caller. He has been as good as expected so far this season, and he should rack up big numbers yet again against the New York Jets in Week 6. Even if they try to limit his exposure to contact in what should be an easy win, expect Brady to dominate yet again. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2:30 pm EST Tuesday.    

Week 6 QB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ)
2Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN)
3Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Drew Brees NO (vs DET)
4 Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE)
5 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA)
6Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Matthew Stafford DET (at NO)
7Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) Derek Carr OAK (vs LAC) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI)
8 Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF)
9 Alex Smith KC (vs PIT) Alex Smith KC (vs PIT) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB)
10Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK)
11Derek Carr OAK (vs LAC) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI)
12Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR)
13 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at KC) Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at KC)
14Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR) Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) Alex Smith KC (vs PIT)
15Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Jacoby Brissett IND (at TEN) Derek Carr OAK (vs LAC)
16Jacoby Brissett IND (at TEN) Case Keenum MIN (vs GB) Jacoby Brissett IND (at TEN)
17Case Keenum MIN (vs GB) Josh McCown NYJ (vs NE) Trevor Siemian DEN (vs NYG)
18Josh McCown NYJ (vs NE) Brian Hoyer SF (at WAS) Kevin Hogan CLE (at HOU)
19Brian Hoyer SF (at WAS) Joe Flacco BAL (vs CHI) Case Keenum MIN (vs GB)
20Trevor Siemian DEN (vs NYG) Trevor Siemian DEN (vs NYG) Josh McCown NYJ (vs NE)
21Joe Flacco BAL (vs CHI) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at KC) Brian Hoyer SF (at WAS)
22 Mitchell Trubisky CHI (at BAL) Blake Bortles JAC (vs LAR) Jared Goff LAR (at JAC)
23Jared Goff LAR (at JAC) Kevin Hogan CLE (at HOU) Jay Cutler MIA (at ATL)
24Blake Bortles JAC (vs LAR)Jay Cutler MIA (at ATL) Mitchell Trubisky CHI (at BAL)
