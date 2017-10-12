Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Will Cam Newton and Carson Wentz have a shootout? Who should you start on Thursday Night Football?

More Week 6: Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Trade Values – Things To Know (Friday) – Rankings – Streaming Options – Waiver Wire

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

Another week, and another big shakeup at the top of the rankings. We got Julio Jones back at wide receiver, but lose Odell Beckham for the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle. It's just been that kind of season, and with bye weeks here for Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Seattle, some of the biggest names are once again unavailable.

You'll have to lower your expectations for your starters this week due to attrition, though the good news is your opponent probably has some key pieces missing. For most people, this week is just about surviving. If you get through it unscathed, you'll be in great shape.

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 6 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) 2 Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) 3 Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) 4 Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) 5 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) 6 Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) 7 Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) 8 Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Derek Carr OAK (vs LAC) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) 9 Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) Alex Smith KC (vs PIT) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) 10 Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR) Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) 11 Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) 12 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at KC) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR)

Thursday Night Notables: Heath is on the fence about Wentz as a starting-caliber option this week, despite his strong play to date. Dave feels a little better about him, while Jamey views him as more of a No. 2 option as well... After two strong weeks, we've mostly put our concerns about Cam Newton to rest -- He's a top-seven player at the position across the board, so don't think about benching him.

Heath is on the fence about Wentz as a starting-caliber option this week, despite his strong play to date. Dave feels a little better about him, while Jamey views him as more of a No. 2 option as well... After two strong weeks, we've mostly put our concerns about Cam Newton to rest -- He's a top-seven player at the position across the board, so don't think about benching him. First three out... Jamey: Alex Smith, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz; Dave: Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jacoby Brissett; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, Derek Carr

Jamey: Alex Smith, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz; Dave: Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jacoby Brissett; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, Derek Carr Time to give up? Coming off a five-interception game, Ben Roethlisberger isn't a No. 1 Fantasy QB for anyone this week. The matchup against Kansas City hurts, sure, but he also has just six touchdowns to seven interceptions, while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt for the season. He's in the midst of his worst season ever.

Coming off a five-interception game, Ben Roethlisberger isn't a No. 1 Fantasy QB for anyone this week. The matchup against Kansas City hurts, sure, but he also has just six touchdowns to seven interceptions, while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt for the season. He's in the midst of his worst season ever. Watch the injury report... Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota are both trending toward playing in Week 6, and have said all the right things you're hoping to hear. However, it's going to be tough to trust either, even if we know they're playing well before kickoff. Mariota's running is a big part of his success, and he may be less effective as a strict pocket passer. And Carr's chances of putting up huge numbers will be limited if the team opts to lean heavily on the running game.

Week 6 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) 2 Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) 3 Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) 4 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) 5 Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) 6 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) 7 C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) 8 Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) 9 Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) 10 Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) 11 Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) 12 Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) 13 Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) 14 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) 15 DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) 16 Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) 17 Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at CAR) 18 Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) 19 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) 20 Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) 21 Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) 22 Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE) 23 Chris Thompson WAS (vs SF) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) Andre Ellington ARI (vs TB) 24 Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU)

Thursday Night Notables: Christian McCaffrey is viewed as a No. 2 Fantasy RB in standard and PPR formats by Dave and Jamey, while Heath views him as more of a No. 3 in standard. He's still a solid starting option, even as he continues to be a non-factor in the running game... With Wendell Smallwood likely out, LeGarrette Blount should continue to get plenty of work, but only Heath views him as a starting-calibert option in standard Fantasy leagues.

Christian McCaffrey is viewed as a No. 2 Fantasy RB in standard and PPR formats by Dave and Jamey, while Heath views him as more of a No. 3 in standard. He's still a solid starting option, even as he continues to be a non-factor in the running game... With Wendell Smallwood likely out, LeGarrette Blount should continue to get plenty of work, but only Heath views him as a starting-calibert option in standard Fantasy leagues. First three out... Jamey: Christian McCaffrey, Carlos Hyde, LeGarrette Blount; Dave: Chris Thompson, Alex Collins, Andre Ellington; Heath: Andre Ellington, Duke Johnson, Tevin Coleman

Jamey: Christian McCaffrey, Carlos Hyde, LeGarrette Blount; Dave: Chris Thompson, Alex Collins, Andre Ellington; Heath: Andre Ellington, Duke Johnson, Tevin Coleman Peterson trade fallout: None of our trio has Adrian Peterson ranked inside the top 48. So, the move to Arizona doesn't change much for him. However, Alvin Kamara is in the top-24 for Jamey and Heath, and Mark Ingram is a top-24 guy for all three as well.



None of our trio has Adrian Peterson ranked inside the top 48. So, the move to Arizona doesn't change much for him. However, Alvin Kamara is in the top-24 for Jamey and Heath, and Mark Ingram is a top-24 guy for all three as well. Buying the breakout? Jerick McKinnon was a star for the Vikings on Monday, making them forget the loss of Dalvin Cook for at least four quarters. Can he keep it up? He's a top-20 option across the board, so our experts think you have to get him in your lineup, at least.



Jerick McKinnon was a star for the Vikings on Monday, making them forget the loss of Dalvin Cook for at least four quarters. Can he keep it up? He's a top-20 option across the board, so our experts think you have to get him in your lineup, at least. Time for a turnaround? Marshawn Lynch has been a major disappointment to date, with just two games over 10 Fantasy points, and none with more than 76 rushing yards. Dave and Jamey are buying a solid showing from Lynch against the Rams, but Heath is less bullish, ranking him 20th.



Week 6 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) 2 Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) 3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) 4 Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) 5 Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) 6 Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) 7 T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) 8 Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) 9 Golden Tate DET (at NO) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) 10 Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) 11 Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) 12 Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) Golden Tate DET (at NO) 13 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) 14 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) 15 Mike Evans TB (at ARI) DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) 16 Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) 17 Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) 18 Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) 19 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) 20 Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NYG) 21 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) 22 Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Randall Cobb GB (at MIN) 23 Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) 24 DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Golden Tate DET (at NO) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC)

Thursday Night Notables: We're buying Devin Funchess' breakout, and both he and Kelvin Benjamin are viable Fantasy starters this week -- Heath is lower on them, for what it's worth... We aren't ready to give up on Alshon Jeffery yet, either. Dave is highest on him, ranking him all the way at No. 7, but he's a consensus top-20 option either way. Chalk his slow start up to tough matchups.

We're buying Devin Funchess' breakout, and both he and Kelvin Benjamin are viable Fantasy starters this week -- Heath is lower on them, for what it's worth... We aren't ready to give up on Alshon Jeffery yet, either. Dave is highest on him, ranking him all the way at No. 7, but he's a consensus top-20 option either way. Chalk his slow start up to tough matchups. First three out... Jamey: Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb, Demaryius Thomas; Dave: DeVante Parker, Demaryius Thomas, Larry Fitzgerald; Heath: Michael Crabtree, Marvin Jones, DeSean Jackson

Jamey: Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb, Demaryius Thomas; Dave: DeVante Parker, Demaryius Thomas, Larry Fitzgerald; Heath: Michael Crabtree, Marvin Jones, DeSean Jackson Buying the breakout? With touchdowns in each of his first two games of the season (four total), Will Fuller has been fantastic since returning from injury. That's enough to get him into the WR2 discussion, though Heath remains skeptical; he has him ranked 28th. Fuller having nine targets undoubtedly plays a role.



With touchdowns in each of his first two games of the season (four total), Will Fuller has been fantastic since returning from injury. That's enough to get him into the WR2 discussion, though Heath remains skeptical; he has him ranked 28th. Fuller having nine targets undoubtedly plays a role. Giving up the ghost? Jamey and Heath have Amari Cooper ranked as a No. 3 wide receiver, which Dave has to think is generous; he doesn't even have Cooper in the top-48. Cooper is obviously more talented than that, but he hasn't shown it this season, averaging just 23.6 yards per game. He hasn't even reached 10 yards in any of his last three, and has just 15 targets. I love Cooper as a buy-low target, but he has to show more before you buy him as a starter in the short term.



Jamey and Heath have Amari Cooper ranked as a No. 3 wide receiver, which Dave has to think is generous; he doesn't even have Cooper in the top-48. Cooper is obviously more talented than that, but he hasn't shown it this season, averaging just 23.6 yards per game. He hasn't even reached 10 yards in any of his last three, and has just 15 targets. I love Cooper as a buy-low target, but he has to show more before you buy him as a starter in the short term. Worried about Jordy? Touchdowns have saved his day on more than one occasion this season, but if you look under the hood, Jordy Nelson doesn't look quite like an elite receiver. Even taking away Week 2, when he left early with an injury, Nelson is averaging just 57.5 yards per game, his lowest total since 2010. He is dealing with injuries, and Heath dropped him to No. 8 at the position. Dave still has faith, ranking him third. Oh, and he's dealing with a back injury, though it didn't limit him in practice Wednesday.



Week 6 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) 3 Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) 4 Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) 5 Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) 6 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) 7 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) 8 Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) 9 Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) George Kittle SF (at WAS) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) 10 Evan Engram NYG (at DEN) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) 11 Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI) George Kittle SF (at WAS) 12 George Kittle SF (at WAS) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) Evan Engram NYG (at DEN)