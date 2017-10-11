Play

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Injuries dominate the headlines, as Ty Montgomery, Marcus Mariota, Tom Brady improve

With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.   

Another week, and another big shakeup at the top of the rankings. We got Julio Jones back at wide receiver, but lose Odell Beckham for the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle. It's just been that kind of season, and with bye weeks here for Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Seattle, some of the biggest names are once again unavailable. 

You'll have to lower your expectations for your starters this week due to attrition, though the good news is your opponent probably has some key pieces missing. For most people, this week is just about surviving. If you get through it unscathed, you'll be in great shape. 

Quarterback Rankings

Week 6 QB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ)
2Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN)
3Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Drew Brees NO (vs DET)
4Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE)
5Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA)
6Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Matthew Stafford DET (at NO)
7Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI)
8Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Derek Carr OAK (vs LAC) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF)
9Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) Alex Smith KC (vs PIT) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB)
10Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK)
11Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI)
12Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at KC) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR)
  • First three out... Jamey: Alex Smith, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz; Dave: Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jacoby Brissett; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, Derek Carr
  • Buying the breakout? Still prone to bouts of inconsistency, it's hard to argue with what Carson Wentz has done overall. He has multiple touchdowns in three of five games, putting him on pace for 30-plus. He has taken a big step forward, and that's without Alshon Jeffery doing much so far. He's a borderline No. 1 Fantasy QB for Thursday night. 
  • Time to give up? Coming off a five-interception game, Ben Roethlisberger isn't a No. 1 Fantasy QB for anyone this week. The matchup against Kansas City hurts, sure, but he also has just six touchdowns to seven interceptions, while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt for the season. He's in the midst of his worst season ever. 
  • Watch the injury report... Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota are both trending toward playing in Week 6, and have said all the right things you're hoping to hear. However, it's going to be tough to trust either, even if we know they're playing well before kickoff. Mariota's running is a big part of his success, and he may be less effective as a strict pocket passer. And Carr's chances of putting up huge numbers will be limited if the team opts to lean heavily on the running game. 

Running Back Rankings

Week 6 RB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT)
2Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC)
3Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC)
4Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR)
5Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK)
6Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA)
7Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG)
8Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL)
9C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN)
10Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE)
11Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL)
12Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET)
13Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO)
14Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at CAR)
15DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) Doug Martin TB (at ARI)
16Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI)
17Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND)
18Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ)
19Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB)
20Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC)
21Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS)
22Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE)
23Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI)
24Chris Thompson WAS (vs SF) Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET)
  • First three out... Jamey: Christian McCaffrey, Carlos Hyde, LeGarrette Blount; Dave: Chris Thompson, Alex Collins, Andre Ellington; Heath: Andre Ellington, Duke Johnson, Tevin Coleman
  • Peterson trade fallout: None of our trio has Adrian Peterson ranked inside the top 48. So, the move to Arizona doesn't change much for him. However, Alvin Kamara is in the top-24 for Jamey and Heath, and Mark Ingram is a top-24 guy for all three as well. 
  • Buying the breakout? Jerick McKinnon was a star for the Vikings on Monday, making them forget the loss of Dalvin Cook for at least four quarters. Can he keep it up? He's a top-20 option across the board, so our experts think you have to get him in your lineup, at least. 
  • Time for a turnaround? Marshawn Lynch has been a major disappointment to date, with just two games over 10 Fantasy points, and none with more than 76 rushing yards. Dave and Jamey are buying a solid showing from Lynch against the Rams, but Heath is less bullish, ranking him 20th. 

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 6 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA)
2Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC)
3DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE)
4Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK)
5Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET)
6Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Davante Adams GB (at MIN)
7T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN)
8Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN)
9Golden Tate DET (at NO) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB)
10Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Mike Evans TB (at ARI)
11Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) Golden Tate DET (at NO)
12Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB)
13Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI)
14Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB)
15Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT)
16Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Randall Cobb GB (at MIN)
17Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR)
18Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ)
19Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ)
20Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NYG)
21Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG)
22Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL)
23Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS)
24DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Golden Tate DET (at NO) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI)
  • First three out... Jamey: Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb, Demaryius Thomas; Dave: DeVante Parker, Demaryius Thomas, Larry Fitzgerald; Heath: Michael Crabtree, Marvin Jones, DeSean Jackson
  • Buying the breakout? With touchdowns in each of his first two games of the season (four total), Will Fuller has been fantastic since returning from injury. That's enough to get him into the WR2 discussion, though Heath remains skeptical; he has him ranked 28th. Fuller having nine targets undoubtedly plays a role. 
  • Giving up the ghost? Jamey and Heath have Amari Cooper ranked as a No. 3 wide receiver, which Dave has to think is generous; he doesn't even have Cooper in the top-48. Cooper is obviously more talented than that, but he hasn't shown it this season, averaging just 23.6 yards per game. He hasn't even reached 10 yards in any of his last three, and has just 15 targets. I love Cooper as a buy-low target, but he has to show more before you buy him as a starter in the short term. 
  • Worried about Jordy? Touchdowns have saved his day on more than one occasion this season, but if you look under the hood, Jordy Nelson doesn't look quite like an elite receiver. Even taking away Week 2, when he left early with an injury, Nelson is averaging just 57.5 yards per game, his lowest total since 2010. He is dealing with injuries, and Heath dropped him to No. 8 at the position. Dave still has faith, ranking him third. Oh, and he's dealing with a back injury, though it didn't limit him in practice Wednesday. 

Tight End Rankings

Week 6 TE Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ)
2Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR)
3Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF)
4Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND)
5Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK)
6Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE)
7Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI)
8Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE)
9Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) George Kittle SF (at WAS) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB)
10Evan Engram NYG (at DEN) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN)
11Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI) Evan Engram NYG (at DEN)
12George Kittle SF (at WAS) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI)
  • First three out... Jamey: A.J. Derby, Zach Miller, Ed Dickson; Dave: David Njoku, Austin Hooper, A.J. Derby; Heath: Jared Cook, Zach Miller, Benjamin Watson
  • Buying the breakout? Dickson has been remarkably productive over the last two weeks, totaling 237 yards on just eight catches. He's definitely starting TE material, though he cracks the top-10 in just one list here, for a good reason – he has just one game this season with more than four targets.
  • Buying the breakout, Pt. 2? Has Hunter Henry turned his season around? He had just 42 yards in Week 5, but was targeted a season-high eight times. We know he's a touchdown machine when he gets the work, and if he's going to get five-plus targets per week, he's a starting TE.
