Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Injuries dominate the headlines, as Ty Montgomery, Marcus Mariota, Tom Brady improve

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

Another week, and another big shakeup at the top of the rankings. We got Julio Jones back at wide receiver, but lose Odell Beckham for the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle. It's just been that kind of season, and with bye weeks here for Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Seattle, some of the biggest names are once again unavailable.

You'll have to lower your expectations for your starters this week due to attrition, though the good news is your opponent probably has some key pieces missing. For most people, this week is just about surviving. If you get through it unscathed, you'll be in great shape.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 6 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) 2 Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) 3 Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) 4 Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) 5 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) 6 Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) 7 Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) 8 Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Derek Carr OAK (vs LAC) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) 9 Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) Alex Smith KC (vs PIT) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) 10 Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) 11 Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) 12 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at KC) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR)

First three out... Jamey: Alex Smith, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz; Dave: Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jacoby Brissett; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, Derek Carr



Buying the breakout? Still prone to bouts of inconsistency, it's hard to argue with what Carson Wentz has done overall. He has multiple touchdowns in three of five games, putting him on pace for 30-plus. He has taken a big step forward, and that's without Alshon Jeffery doing much so far. He's a borderline No. 1 Fantasy QB for Thursday night.

Time to give up? Coming off a five-interception game, Ben Roethlisberger isn't a No. 1 Fantasy QB for anyone this week. The matchup against Kansas City hurts, sure, but he also has just six touchdowns to seven interceptions, while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt for the season. He's in the midst of his worst season ever.

Watch the injury report... Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota are both trending toward playing in Week 6, and have said all the right things you're hoping to hear. However, it's going to be tough to trust either, even if we know they're playing well before kickoff. Mariota's running is a big part of his success, and he may be less effective as a strict pocket passer. And Carr's chances of putting up huge numbers will be limited if the team opts to lean heavily on the running game.

Week 6 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) 2 Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) 3 Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) 4 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) 5 Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) 6 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) 7 Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) 8 Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) 9 C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) 10 Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) 11 Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) 12 Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) 13 Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) 14 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at CAR) 15 DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) 16 Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) 17 Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) 18 Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) 19 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) 20 Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) 21 Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) 22 Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE) 23 Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) 24 Chris Thompson WAS (vs SF) Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET)

First three out... Jamey: Christian McCaffrey, Carlos Hyde, LeGarrette Blount; Dave: Chris Thompson, Alex Collins, Andre Ellington; Heath: Andre Ellington, Duke Johnson, Tevin Coleman

Peterson trade fallout: None of our trio has Adrian Peterson ranked inside the top 48. So, the move to Arizona doesn't change much for him. However, Alvin Kamara is in the top-24 for Jamey and Heath, and Mark Ingram is a top-24 guy for all three as well.



Buying the breakout? Jerick McKinnon was a star for the Vikings on Monday, making them forget the loss of Dalvin Cook for at least four quarters. Can he keep it up? He's a top-20 option across the board, so our experts think you have to get him in your lineup, at least.



Time for a turnaround? Marshawn Lynch has been a major disappointment to date, with just two games over 10 Fantasy points, and none with more than 76 rushing yards. Dave and Jamey are buying a solid showing from Lynch against the Rams, but Heath is less bullish, ranking him 20th.



Week 6 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) 2 Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) 3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) 4 Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) 5 Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) 6 Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) 7 T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) 8 Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) 9 Golden Tate DET (at NO) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) 10 Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) 11 Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) Golden Tate DET (at NO) 12 Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) 13 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) 14 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) 15 Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) 16 Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Randall Cobb GB (at MIN) 17 Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) 18 Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) 19 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) 20 Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NYG) 21 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) 22 Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL) 23 Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) 24 DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Golden Tate DET (at NO) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI)

First three out... Jamey: Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb, Demaryius Thomas; Dave: DeVante Parker, Demaryius Thomas, Larry Fitzgerald; Heath: Michael Crabtree, Marvin Jones, DeSean Jackson

Buying the breakout? With touchdowns in each of his first two games of the season (four total), Will Fuller has been fantastic since returning from injury. That's enough to get him into the WR2 discussion, though Heath remains skeptical; he has him ranked 28th. Fuller having nine targets undoubtedly plays a role.



Giving up the ghost? Jamey and Heath have Amari Cooper ranked as a No. 3 wide receiver, which Dave has to think is generous; he doesn't even have Cooper in the top-48. Cooper is obviously more talented than that, but he hasn't shown it this season, averaging just 23.6 yards per game. He hasn't even reached 10 yards in any of his last three, and has just 15 targets. I love Cooper as a buy-low target, but he has to show more before you buy him as a starter in the short term.



Worried about Jordy? Touchdowns have saved his day on more than one occasion this season, but if you look under the hood, Jordy Nelson doesn't look quite like an elite receiver. Even taking away Week 2, when he left early with an injury, Nelson is averaging just 57.5 yards per game, his lowest total since 2010. He is dealing with injuries, and Heath dropped him to No. 8 at the position. Dave still has faith, ranking him third. Oh, and he's dealing with a back injury, though it didn't limit him in practice Wednesday.



Week 6 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) 3 Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) 4 Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) 5 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) 6 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) 7 Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) 8 Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) 9 Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) George Kittle SF (at WAS) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) 10 Evan Engram NYG (at DEN) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) 11 Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI) Evan Engram NYG (at DEN) 12 George Kittle SF (at WAS) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI)