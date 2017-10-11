Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Injuries dominate the headlines, as Ty Montgomery, Marcus Mariota, Tom Brady improve
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.
Another week, and another big shakeup at the top of the rankings. We got Julio Jones back at wide receiver, but lose Odell Beckham for the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle. It's just been that kind of season, and with bye weeks here for Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Seattle, some of the biggest names are once again unavailable.
You'll have to lower your expectations for your starters this week due to attrition, though the good news is your opponent probably has some key pieces missing. For most people, this week is just about surviving. If you get through it unscathed, you'll be in great shape.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
- First three out... Jamey: Alex Smith, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz; Dave: Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jacoby Brissett; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, Derek Carr
- Buying the breakout? Still prone to bouts of inconsistency, it's hard to argue with what Carson Wentz has done overall. He has multiple touchdowns in three of five games, putting him on pace for 30-plus. He has taken a big step forward, and that's without Alshon Jeffery doing much so far. He's a borderline No. 1 Fantasy QB for Thursday night.
- Time to give up? Coming off a five-interception game, Ben Roethlisberger isn't a No. 1 Fantasy QB for anyone this week. The matchup against Kansas City hurts, sure, but he also has just six touchdowns to seven interceptions, while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt for the season. He's in the midst of his worst season ever.
- Watch the injury report... Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota are both trending toward playing in Week 6, and have said all the right things you're hoping to hear. However, it's going to be tough to trust either, even if we know they're playing well before kickoff. Mariota's running is a big part of his success, and he may be less effective as a strict pocket passer. And Carr's chances of putting up huge numbers will be limited if the team opts to lean heavily on the running game.
Running Back Rankings
- First three out... Jamey: Christian McCaffrey, Carlos Hyde, LeGarrette Blount; Dave: Chris Thompson, Alex Collins, Andre Ellington; Heath: Andre Ellington, Duke Johnson, Tevin Coleman
- Peterson trade fallout: None of our trio has Adrian Peterson ranked inside the top 48. So, the move to Arizona doesn't change much for him. However, Alvin Kamara is in the top-24 for Jamey and Heath, and Mark Ingram is a top-24 guy for all three as well.
- Buying the breakout? Jerick McKinnon was a star for the Vikings on Monday, making them forget the loss of Dalvin Cook for at least four quarters. Can he keep it up? He's a top-20 option across the board, so our experts think you have to get him in your lineup, at least.
- Time for a turnaround? Marshawn Lynch has been a major disappointment to date, with just two games over 10 Fantasy points, and none with more than 76 rushing yards. Dave and Jamey are buying a solid showing from Lynch against the Rams, but Heath is less bullish, ranking him 20th.
Wide Receiver Rankings
- First three out... Jamey: Emmanuel Sanders, Randall Cobb, Demaryius Thomas; Dave: DeVante Parker, Demaryius Thomas, Larry Fitzgerald; Heath: Michael Crabtree, Marvin Jones, DeSean Jackson
- Buying the breakout? With touchdowns in each of his first two games of the season (four total), Will Fuller has been fantastic since returning from injury. That's enough to get him into the WR2 discussion, though Heath remains skeptical; he has him ranked 28th. Fuller having nine targets undoubtedly plays a role.
- Giving up the ghost? Jamey and Heath have Amari Cooper ranked as a No. 3 wide receiver, which Dave has to think is generous; he doesn't even have Cooper in the top-48. Cooper is obviously more talented than that, but he hasn't shown it this season, averaging just 23.6 yards per game. He hasn't even reached 10 yards in any of his last three, and has just 15 targets. I love Cooper as a buy-low target, but he has to show more before you buy him as a starter in the short term.
- Worried about Jordy? Touchdowns have saved his day on more than one occasion this season, but if you look under the hood, Jordy Nelson doesn't look quite like an elite receiver. Even taking away Week 2, when he left early with an injury, Nelson is averaging just 57.5 yards per game, his lowest total since 2010. He is dealing with injuries, and Heath dropped him to No. 8 at the position. Dave still has faith, ranking him third. Oh, and he's dealing with a back injury, though it didn't limit him in practice Wednesday.
Tight End Rankings
- First three out... Jamey: A.J. Derby, Zach Miller, Ed Dickson; Dave: David Njoku, Austin Hooper, A.J. Derby; Heath: Jared Cook, Zach Miller, Benjamin Watson
- Buying the breakout? Dickson has been remarkably productive over the last two weeks, totaling 237 yards on just eight catches. He's definitely starting TE material, though he cracks the top-10 in just one list here, for a good reason – he has just one game this season with more than four targets.
- Buying the breakout, Pt. 2? Has Hunter Henry turned his season around? He had just 42 yards in Week 5, but was targeted a season-high eight times. We know he's a touchdown machine when he gets the work, and if he's going to get five-plus targets per week, he's a starting TE.
