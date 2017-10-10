Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Rookie RBs Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette take over the top spots, while Tom Brady expected to keep rolling

More Week 6: Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Trade Values – Things To Know – Rankings – Streaming Options – Waiver Wire

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

Another week, and another big shakeup at the top of the rankings. We got Julio Jones back at wide receiver, but lose Odell Beckham for the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle. It's just been that kind of season, and with bye weeks here for Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Seattle, some of the biggest names are once again unavailable.

You'll have to lower your expectations for your starters this week due to attrition, though the good news is your opponent probably has some key pieces missing. For most people, this week is just about surviving. If you get through it unscathed, you'll be in great shape.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 6 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) Tom Brady NE (at NYJ) 2 Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) 3 Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Drew Brees NO (vs DET) 4 Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs CLE) 5 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Aaron Rodgers GB (at MIN) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) 6 Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) 7 Matthew Stafford DET (at NO) Derek Carr OAK (vs LAC) Cam Newton CAR (vs PHI) 8 Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs SF) 9 Alex Smith KC (vs PIT) Alex Smith KC (vs PIT) Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) 10 Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) Philip Rivers LAC (at OAK) 11 Derek Carr OAK (vs LAC) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIA) Jameis Winston TB (at ARI) 12 Carson Palmer ARI (vs TB) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR) Carson Wentz PHI (at CAR)

First three out... Jamey: Ben Roethlisberger , Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston; Dave: Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jacoby Brissett ; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, Derek Carr



Jamey: , Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston; Dave: Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, ; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, Derek Carr Buying the breakout? Still prone to bouts of inconsistency, it's hard to argue with what Carson Wentz has done overall. He has multiple touchdowns in three of five games, putting him on pace for 30-plus. He has taken a big step forward, and that's without Alshon Jeffery doing much so far. He's a borderline No. 1 Fantasy QB for Thursday night.

Time to give up? Coming off a five-interception game, Ben Roethlisberger isn't a No. 1 Fantasy QB for anyone this week. The matchup against Kansas City hurts, sure, but he also has just six touchdowns to seven interceptions, while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt for the season. He's in the midst of his worst season ever.

Watch the injury report... If Matthew Stafford plays, he's a top-7 QB for both Jamey and Heath, but Jim Caldwell has been noncommittal about his status so far. He suffered hamstring and ankle injuries last week, so you'll have to keep an eye on his status as the Detroit Lions make their way through the week of practice.

Coming off a five-interception game, Ben Roethlisberger isn't a No. 1 Fantasy QB for anyone this week. The matchup against Kansas City hurts, sure, but he also has just six touchdowns to seven interceptions, while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt for the season. He's in the midst of his worst season ever. Watch the injury report... If Matthew Stafford plays, he's a top-7 QB for both Jamey and Heath, but Jim Caldwell has been noncommittal about his status so far. He suffered hamstring and ankle injuries last week, so you'll have to keep an eye on his status as the Detroit Lions make their way through the week of practice.

Running Back Rankings

Week 6 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) 2 Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) 3 Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) 4 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) 5 Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) 6 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) 7 Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) 8 Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) 9 C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) 10 Doug Martin TB (at ARI) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) 11 Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) 12 Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) 13 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at CAR) 14 DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) 15 Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) 16 Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) 17 Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) 18 Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) 19 Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) 20 LeGarrette Blount PHI (at CAR) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) 21 Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Andre Ellington ARI (vs TB) Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE) 22 Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at HOU) 23 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Chris Thompson WAS (vs SF) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) 24 Chris Thompson WAS (vs SF) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS)

First three out... Jamey: Elijah McGuire, Andre Ellington, Tevin Coleman; Dave: Carlos Hyde, Jonathan Stewart, Alvin Kamara; Heath: Andre Ellington, Duke Johnson, Tevin Coleman

Peterson trade fallout: None of our trio has Adrian Peterson ranked inside the top 48. So, the move to Arizona doesn't change much for him. However, Alvin Kamara is in the top-24 for Jamey and Heath, and Mark Ingram is a top-24 guy for all three as well.

Buying the breakout? Jerick McKinnon was a star for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, making them forget the loss of Dalvin Cook for at least four quarters. Can he keep it up? He's a top-20 option across the board, so our experts think you have to get him in your lineup, at least.



None of our trio has ranked inside the top 48. So, the move to Arizona doesn't change much for him. However, Alvin Kamara is in the top-24 for Jamey and Heath, and Mark Ingram is a top-24 guy for all three as well. Buying the breakout? Jerick McKinnon was a star for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, making them forget the loss of Dalvin Cook for at least four quarters. Can he keep it up? He's a top-20 option across the board, so our experts think you have to get him in your lineup, at least.



Time for a turnaround? Marshawn Lynch has been a major disappointment to date, with just two games over 10 Fantasy points, and none with more than 76 rushing yards. Dave and Jamey are buying a solid showing from Lynch against the Los Angeles Rams, but Heath is less bullish, ranking him 20th.



Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 6 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) 2 Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) 3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) 4 Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) 5 Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) 6 Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) 7 T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) 8 Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) 9 Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) 10 Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) 11 Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) Golden Tate DET (at NO) 12 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) 13 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) 14 Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) 15 Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) 16 Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Randall Cobb GB (at MIN) 17 Golden Tate DET (at NO) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) 18 Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) 19 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) 20 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NYG) 21 Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) 22 Tyrell Williams LAC (at OAK) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) 23 Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL) 24 Randall Cobb GB (at MIN) Golden Tate DET (at NO) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS)

First three out... Jamey: Demaryius Thomas, DeSean Jackson, Emmanuel Sanders; Dave: DeVante Parker, Demaryius Thomas, Larry Fitzgerald; Heath: Marvin Jones, DeSean Jackson, Michael Crabtree

Jamey: Demaryius Thomas, DeSean Jackson, Emmanuel Sanders; Dave: , Demaryius Thomas, Larry Fitzgerald; Heath: , DeSean Jackson, Michael Crabtree Buying the breakout? With touchdowns in each of his first two games of the season (four total), Will Fuller has been fantastic since returning from injury. That's enough to get him into the WR2 discussion, though Heath remains skeptical; he has him ranked 28th. Fuller having nine targets undoubtedly plays a role.



With touchdowns in each of his first two games of the season (four total), Will Fuller has been fantastic since returning from injury. That's enough to get him into the WR2 discussion, though Heath remains skeptical; he has him ranked 28th. Fuller having nine targets undoubtedly plays a role. Giving up the ghost? Jamey and Heath have Amari Cooper ranked as a No. 3 wide receiver, which Dave has to think is generous; he doesn't even have Cooper in the top-48. Cooper is obviously more talented than that, but he hasn't shown it this season, averaging just 23.6 yards per game. He hasn't even reached 10 yards in any of his last three, and has just 15 targets. I love Cooper as a buy-low target, but he has to show more before you buy him as a starter in the short term.



Worried about Jordy? Touchdowns have saved his day on more than one occasion this season, but if you look under the hood, Jordy Nelson doesn't look quite like an elite receiver. Even taking away Week 2, when he left early with an injury, Nelson is averaging just 57.5 yards per game, his lowest total since 2010. He is dealing with injuries, and Heath dropped him to No. 8 at the position. Dave still has faith, ranking him third.



Tight End Rankings

Week 6 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) 3 Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) 4 Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) 5 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) 6 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) 7 Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) 8 Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) George Kittle SF (at WAS) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) 9 Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs CHI) Jared Cook OAK (vs LAC) 10 Evan Engram NYG (at DEN) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) 11 Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI) 12 George Kittle SF (at WAS) David Njoku CLE (at HOU) Evan Engram NYG (at DEN)