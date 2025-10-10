When the season began, one wouldn't have imagined that coveted Week 6 Fantasy football picks consisted of names like Rico Dowdle, Javonte Williams, Kendrick Bourne or Ryan Flournoy. But they all had 100-plus scrimmage yards on Sunday, with Dowdle going north of 200. Did they just have good matchups, or did their performances shoot them up the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings? Both recent performances and current matchups should be taken into account when making Fantasy football start/sit decisions.

Dowdle had 206 yards versus the Dolphins, who will host the Chargers on Sunday. L.A. has now lost both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to IR, leaving Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal as the next men up in the backfield. Should either, or both, make their way into Week 6 Fantasy football lineups? Also, what does Joe Flacco's arrival in Cincinnati mean for the prospects of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and how should you handle the Ravens with Lamar Jackson still not practicing? Before making your Week 6 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons, especially when there were big differences in ranking.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, including being ahead of the curve on players like A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Top Week 6 Fantasy football picks

One surprise in Week 6: The model is fading Lions quarterback Jared Goff, a two-time Pro Bowler who leads the NFL with 12 passing touchdowns. Goff ranks 10th in Fantasy points amongst quarterbacks this year, but much of his success came in two games against a pair of teams who rank in the bottom five in scoring defense in Cincinnati and Chicago. In Goff's other three contests, he's averaging just 198.3 passing yards with four total touchdowns and a pair of turnovers.

Detroit visits Kansas City on Sunday night in Week 6, and only three teams have allowed fewer passing touchdowns than the Chiefs. They're also top 10 in passing yards allowed, as only one opposing quarterback has had more touchdowns than interceptions versus Kansas City, which has held its last four opposing QBs to just 157.3 passing yards. Thus, Goff may not warrant a spot in Week 6 Fantasy football lineups as he sits outside the top 15 in positional rankings.

Another curveball: The model is high on Raiders wideout Tre Tucker. The third-year pro out of Cincinnati is coming off a 71-yard outing in Week 5 and has been one of the most surprising Fantasy players this season. He is the WR16 in PPR scoring and is the WR10 in standard leagues. Tucker is tied for the team lead with four touchdowns, and his 315 scrimmage yards top both Jakobi Meyers (290) and Brock Bowers (225) amongst Raiders' pass catchers.

Vegas takes on Tennessee on Sunday, and few defenses are as giving to wideouts as the Titans are. They allow the fifth-most receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers, and just eight teams have given up more catches to the position. Tennessee has seen eight different opposing wideouts have at least 67 receiving yards or a touchdown versus the team this season, with three receivers reaching both of those thresholds. Tucker is slotted as a top-20 Fantasy wideout by the model in Week 6. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 6 Fantasy football rankings

