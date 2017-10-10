Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Adrian Peterson trade moves Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram up the charts

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 6 Rankings Review piece.

Adrian Peterson remains a big name, but none of our trio of Fantasy experts expects much from him in Arizona Wildcats -- none have him inside of the top-48 even after his trade to the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday.

However, his departure does clear things up in New Orleans, thankfully. This is a two-man backfield, and in this offense, that means there is plenty of room for both to succeed. The New Orleans Saints had two top-32 running backs in standard Fantasy scoring last season, and Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are both considered top-30 players for Week 6 by all three of our experts. If you own either, you'll want them in your lineup against Detroit.

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2:30 pm EST Tuesday.