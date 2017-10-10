Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Adrian Peterson trade moves Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram up the charts
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week 6.
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 6 Rankings Review piece.
Adrian Peterson remains a big name, but none of our trio of Fantasy experts expects much from him in Arizona Wildcats -- none have him inside of the top-48 even after his trade to the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday.
However, his departure does clear things up in New Orleans, thankfully. This is a two-man backfield, and in this offense, that means there is plenty of room for both to succeed. The New Orleans Saints had two top-32 running backs in standard Fantasy scoring last season, and Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are both considered top-30 players for Week 6 by all three of our experts. If you own either, you'll want them in your lineup against Detroit.
Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2:30 pm EST Tuesday.
