Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Adrian Peterson trade moves Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon up the charts

How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week 6.

Adrian Peterson remains a big name, but none of our trio of Fantasy experts expects much from him in Arizona Wildcats -- none have him inside of the top-48 even after his trade to the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday. 

However, his departure does clear things up in New Orleans, thankfully. This is a two-man backfield, and in this offense, that means there is plenty of room for both to succeed. The New Orleans Saints had two top-32  running backs in standard Fantasy scoring last season, and Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are both considered top-30 players for Week 6 by all three of our experts. If you own either, you'll want them in your lineup against Detroit. 

Week 6 RB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT)
2 Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC)
3Kareem Hunt KC (vs PIT) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC)
4Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs LAR)
5Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at KC) Melvin Gordon LAC (at OAK)
6Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs MIA)
7 Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG)
8 Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) Doug Martin TB (at ARI) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL)
9C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYG) Jordan Howard CHI (at BAL) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN)
10Doug Martin TB (at ARI) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE)
11 Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Todd Gurley LAR (at JAC) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL)
12Lamar Miller HOU (vs CLE) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO)
13Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC) Aaron Jones GB (at MIN) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at CAR)
14DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND) Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET)
15 Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at ARI)
16Jay Ajayi MIA (at ATL) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI)
17Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ) Javorius Allen BAL (vs CHI) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB)
18Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs IND)
19Ameer Abdullah DET (at NO) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) Mike Gillislee NE (at NYJ)
20LeGarrette Blount PHI (at CAR) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs LAC)
21 Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Andre Ellington ARI (vs TB) Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE)
22Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at HOU)
23Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs GB) Chris Thompson WAS (vs SF) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI)
24Chris Thompson WAS (vs SF) Mark Ingram NO (vs DET) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS)
25Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE) Carlos Hyde SF (at WAS) Andre Ellington ARI (vs TB)
26Andre Ellington ARI (vs TB) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs PHI) Duke Johnson CLE (at HOU)
27Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA) Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET) Alvin Kamara NO (vs DET)
28Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs PHI) Elijah McGuire NYJ (vs NE) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIA)
29 Samaje Perine WAS (vs SF) Rex Burkhead NE (at NYJ) Frank Gore IND (at TEN)
30 Theo Riddick DET (at NO) Frank Gore IND (at TEN) Chris Thompson WAS (vs SF)
31Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs PHI) Alex Collins BAL (vs CHI) Derrick Henry TEN (vs IND)
32 Wayne Gallman NYG (at DEN) Jamaal Charles DEN (vs NYG) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs PHI)
33Frank Gore IND (at TEN) Marlon Mack IND (at TEN) James White NE (at NYJ)
34 Latavius Murray MIN (vs GB) Wayne Gallman NYG (at DEN) Alex Collins BAL (vs CHI)
35Alex Collins BAL (vs CHI) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at CAR) Theo Riddick DET (at NO)
36James White NE (at NYJ) James White NE (at NYJ) Jamaal Charles DEN (vs NYG)
37 Matt Breida SF (at WAS) Tarik Cohen CHI (at BAL) Samaje Perine WAS (vs SF)
38Marlon Mack IND (at TEN) Latavius Murray MIN (vs GB) Wayne Gallman NYG (at DEN)
39Isaiah Crowell CLE (at HOU) Theo Riddick DET (at NO) Tarik Cohen CHI (at BAL)
40Jamaal Charles DEN (vs NYG) Matt Breida SF (at WAS) Latavius Murray MIN (vs GB)
41 D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs CLE) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at HOU) D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs CLE)
42 Shane Vereen NYG (at DEN) Samaje Perine WAS (vs SF) Matt Breida SF (at WAS)
43 Jalen Richard OAK (vs LAC) Shane Vereen NYG (at DEN) Chris Johnson ARI (vs TB)
44Derrick Henry TEN (vs IND) D'Onta Foreman HOU (vs CLE) Marlon Mack IND (at TEN)
45 Dion Lewis NE (at NYJ) Corey Clement PHI (at CAR) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at DEN)
46Tarik Cohen CHI (at BAL) Chris Ivory JAC (vs LAR) Jalen Richard OAK (vs LAC)
47Chris Ivory JAC (vs LAR) Charcandrick West KC (vs PIT) Shane Vereen NYG (at DEN)
48Corey Clement PHI (at CAR) Charles Sims TB (at ARI)Chris Ivory JAC (vs LAR)
