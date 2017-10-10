Week 6 Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Adrian Peterson trade moves Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon up the charts
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week 6.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 6 Rankings Review piece.
Adrian Peterson remains a big name, but none of our trio of Fantasy experts expects much from him in Arizona Wildcats -- none have him inside of the top-48 even after his trade to the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday.
However, his departure does clear things up in New Orleans, thankfully. This is a two-man backfield, and in this offense, that means there is plenty of room for both to succeed. The New Orleans Saints had two top-32 running backs in standard Fantasy scoring last season, and Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are both considered top-30 players for Week 6 by all three of our experts. If you own either, you'll want them in your lineup against Detroit.
Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2:30 pm EST Tuesday.
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
Add a Comment