Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season was another wild one with overtime finishes and key Fantasy Football performances that defined the week. Before we turn the page on Week 6, it's time to reflect on key standout performances and what the Week 7 waiver-wire priorities should be. From emerging wide receivers to running backs making the most of expanded opportunities, several players have put themselves on the Fantasy radar.

Waiver wire standout of the week

Jaylin Noel, WR, Houston Texans

Week 6 stats: 4 receptions, 107 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Noel scored a touchdown last week and showed signs of a budding rapport with CJ Stroud, but an early-week trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. sapped the excitement surrounding Noel during last week's waiver wire. Noel remains unrostered in a slew of leagues and that has to change immediately. Stroud and Noel continue to develop a rapport. Noel, the 2025 third-round pick, is a route winner on the intermediate and vertical levels of the field. Harrison's addition could actually help free up Noel for more opportunities to make big plays. For now, he's probably worth rostering in most leagues, but he's a better fit for non-PPR formats and not a player you should be allocating major budget to.

Standout Fantasy performances

Isaiah Likely, TE, New York Giants

Week 6 stats: 6 receptions, 99 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Likely to continue dominating for the Giants in what has become one of the most concentrated passing games in the entire NFL. Likely is a multi-level route-winner who has consistently uncovered on whip routes and choice routes in the short area while also eating up space and winning matchups in the intermediate range. He's also a monster in the red zone. He is not a sell-high, but more likely a buy-high after proving his production did not slip (and actually improved) once the Giants turned to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and benched Jameis Winston.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Week 6 stats: 28 carries, 120 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

Hubbard racked up over 100 yards against the Eagles defense and found the end zone. He continues to be one of the best buys in Fantasy Football drafts and likely our biggest league-winning pick of the season. It's the workload that really stands out here. 28 carries in a football game. He's one of the few and true workhorse backs remaining and wouldn't last longer than the second round of Fantasy drafts if we redrafted today. Jonathon Brooks will return at some point, but you have to think this backfield will remain mostly in the hands of Hubbard.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Week 6 stats: 12 receptions, 134 receiving yards, 16 targets

Defenses simply can't stop JSN despite the lack of other receiving options around him. Teams can and do double-team Smith-Njigba, but his ability to uncover with arguably the best route running in the NFL trumps any coverage defenses will throw at the Seahawks. JSN is a buy high and if you're a Bijan Robinson manager, you might want to consider making a big move to get JSN on your roster.

Stock up

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Williams completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 31-23 win over Atlanta, and it could've been a much bigger Fantasy performance in his return if some of the rushing touchdowns went his way or if Chicago was forced into a different game script. He picked up right where he left off in Week 1, and let's not forget Ben Johnson told reporters this preseason that he wants to set scoring records. Does Chicago have the personnel to do it? The answer is yes if Williams continues to play like he did this Sunday and in Week 1. He's the best buy at quarterback in Fantasy right now.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Texans' win. He continues to throw with better anticipation and accuracy this season and he looks more comfortable in the offensive scheme than he has at any point since his rookie season. Stroud is likely to get even better as his rapport with Marvin Harrison Jr. improves and, more importantly, as Harrison Jr. 's role in the offense grows. Stroud and Harrison were dominant together at Ohio State. S

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Nabers finished with 12 receptions for 165 yards against the Saints. He was unstoppable with Jameis Winston at quarterback already over the last two games before this, but his upside looked even greater once McCarthy entered the game. The Giants continue to focus their offense around Nabers and he would be an easy first-round draft pick if we redrafted today.

Other early Week 7 waiver wire targets

Michael Penix, QB, Atlanta Falcons: Penix continues to throw the ball with much better anticipation and command in 2026 and he is getting secondary players like Jahan Dotson involved. Atlanta is scoring TDs through the air.

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Bernard benefits from injuries to multiple Steelers WRs ahead of him. His rapport with Aaron Rodgers will continue to improve. He is a borderline weekly FLEX play.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets: Cooper's production will be less predictable but his big-play ability is obvious. The former first-round pick is worth a bench stash on talent and upside alone.

Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots: Douglas continues to produce and not just on short-area targets. He also appears to be a favorite in the red zone. That's a recipe for scoring Fantasy points.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Dotson is reviving his career with Penix and Atlanta and has emerged as a weekly big-play threat.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants: The Giants can't decide who to play at RB, but Tracy scored two touchdowns and took over the no-huddle passing-downs role again in Week 6. He is the most explosive option in the backfield and is worth rostering in deeper leagues.