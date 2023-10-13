Next week is our first week with six teams on a bye and they are the Bengals, Cowboys, Jets, Panthers, Texans and Titans. That means two things. One, we need to get ahead of things if we're streaming in Week 7 and two, the bar is lowered for what it takes to be a good streaming option.

In the four categories below you'll find future streamers, rookie stashes, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories, I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes, I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

Week 7 streamers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (37%)

While the bar is lowered for what is acceptable for a streamer in Week 7, Garoppolo against the Bears would qualify any week. The Bears are giving up a league-worst 25.6 FPPG to opposing QBs. Sam Howell, Russell Wilson, and Jordan Love all scored at lest 27 Fantasy points against this defense.

TE Logan Thomas (65%)

Thomas was the top steaming suggestion a week ago, and still sits at just 65% rostered. I think there's a very good chance he's more than a streamer for as long as he can stay healthy.

DST Washington Commanders (52%)

We don't know if it will be Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor starting for the Giants in Week 7 but I'm not sure how much it matters. The offensive line cannot protect and Jones' turnover problems have resurfaced. Until the Giants show some life, you can stream just about any defense agains them, especially one with Washington's pass rush.

K Jason Myers (33%)

Myers is at home as a favorite over the Cardinals. While Myers has struggled on the road, he's started the year seven of eight on field goals in Seattle.

Rookie stashes

There is no better upside stash than Smith-Njigba, a guy who was the best wide receiver in college football two years ago and outproduced both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. It's common for rookies to see increased roles after their byes. Don't wait until this rookie pops to try to add him; it will cost too much.

Johnston is another first-round rookie coming out of his bye. Unlike the Seahawks, there's already been an injury in Los Angeles that could open up targets. Just because Johnston didn't perform in Week 4, doesn't mean nothing changed. Johnston played a career-high 51% of the snaps and I would expect that to go up again in Week 6. It should be no surprise at all if Johnston breaks out after his bye.

I still believe Musgrave has a chance to be a top-12 tight end rest of season, and would like to hold him through his bye if there is room.

Backup running backs

Miller remains one of the top handcuffs behind the 28-year-old Alvin Kamara. He saw a season-high 16 touches in the Saints' Week 5 blowout win and continues to look surprisingly comfortable in the passing game.

Bigsby was drafted in the vast majority of leagues and isn't on a bye, but his roster rate has fallen below 50%. Jacksonville said at the beginning of the year that it would take it slow with Bigsby, increasing his role as the season goes on. One thing we know for sure is that he's already the team's goal-line back. That's a nice base to start with.

Hill is technically the No. 2 back in Baltimore on a rush attempt basis. But there is also reason to believe he'll be the best Ravens running back rest of season, even if Edwards plays more. He leads all Ravens running backs with three touchdowns and seven targets and his 56% snap share last week was actually higher than Edwards'.

Ingram is expected to play in Week 6 and we're hopeful we'll get a more clear picture of the running back pecking order now that James Conner is on IR. Demercado performed well in Week 5, but Ingram is ahead of him on the most recent depth chart. Both should be rostered in most leagues until we know more.

Deep-league stashes

Josh Jacobs continues to dominate touches in this backfield. But his extreme workload means more opportunities for injury, and White is the clear backup if Jacobs goes down. I wouldn't expect efficiency from White if Jacobs goes down, but I would expect more than 15 touches per game.

I still believe in McBride's talent. The Cardinals aren't showing any signs of turning to the young guys yet, so McBride may need an injury to pop, but he has immense upside if that injury happens.

Mason was fantastic in a Week 5 blowout and there is plenty of reason to believe there may be more of those in the future for the 49ers. If something happens to Christian McCaffrey, I would expect Mason and Elijah Mitchell to share touches, if Mitchell can ever get healthy.

Tank Dell has been ruled out, which should mean increased target opportunities for Metchie. He played a season-high 43% of the snaps last week and I would expect that number to be over 50% in Week 6.