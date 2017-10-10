Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Rankings: Time to trust Hunter Henry, Ed Dickson?

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 6 Rankings Review piece.

At tight end, you settle for decent, because most of the time, your leaguemates can barely get there. If you can get a Delani Walker or Kyle Rudolph , someone you can start without worrying about it, you take that, even if you know there isn't much upside there.

However, if you can get a difference maker at the position, that really gives you an edge. Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are so far ahead of the rest of the position, being able to lock them in gives you a huge edge. Those guys head into Week 6 with big question marks, and you might need to find a replacement at the position if they can't go.

Ed Dickson and Hunter Henry have shown big upside recently, and are both ranked as No. 1 TE this week. Consider adding them.

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2:30 pm EST Tuesday.