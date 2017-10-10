Play

Week 6 Fantasy Football TE Rankings: Time to trust Hunter Henry, Ed Dickson?

Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.

At tight end, you settle for decent, because most of the time, your leaguemates can barely get there. If you can get a Delani Walker or Kyle Rudolph , someone you can start without worrying about it, you take that, even if you know there isn't much upside there.

However, if you can get a difference maker at the position, that really gives you an edge. Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are so far ahead of the rest of the position, being able to lock them in gives you a huge edge. Those guys head into Week 6 with big question marks, and you might need to find a replacement at the position if they can't go. 

Ed Dickson and Hunter Henry have shown big upside recently, and are both ranked as No. 1 TE this week. Consider adding them. 

Week 6 TE Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NYJ)
2 Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR) Zach Ertz PHI (at CAR)
3 Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF)
4 Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND)
5 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK)
6Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs NE)
7Hunter Henry LAC (at OAK) Delanie Walker TEN (vs IND) Cameron Brate TB (at ARI)
8Cameron Brate TB (at ARI) George Kittle SF (at WAS) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE)
9Ryan Griffin HOU (vs CLE) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs CHI) Jared Cook OAK (vs LAC)
10 Evan Engram NYG (at DEN) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN)
11Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Martellus Bennett GB (at MIN) Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI)
12George Kittle SF (at WAS) David Njoku CLE (at HOU) Evan Engram NYG (at DEN)
13A.J. Derby DEN (vs NYG) A.J. Derby DEN (vs NYG) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs GB)
14 Zach Miller CHI (at BAL) Evan Engram NYG (at DEN) Zach Miller CHI (at BAL)
15Ed Dickson CAR (vs PHI) Jordan Reed WAS (vs SF) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs CHI)
16Benjamin Watson BAL (vs CHI) Jared Cook OAK (vs LAC) George Kittle SF (at WAS)
17 Coby Fleener NO (vs DET) Zach Miller CHI (at BAL) Austin Hooper ATL (vs MIA)
18 Tyler Higbee LAR (at JAC) Coby Fleener NO (vs DET) Julius Thomas MIA (at ATL)
19 Vernon Davis WAS (vs SF) Adam Shaheen CHI (at BAL) Jesse James PIT (at KC)
20 Antonio Gates LAC (at OAK) Seth DeValve CLE (at HOU) Coby Fleener NO (vs DET)
21Jared Cook OAK (vs LAC) Vernon Davis WAS (vs SF) Eric Ebron DET (at NO)
22David Njoku CLE (at HOU) Antonio Gates LAC (at OAK) Tyler Higbee LAR (at JAC)
23Jesse James PIT (at KC) Eric Ebron DET (at NO) Seth DeValve CLE (at HOU)
24Austin Hooper ATL (vs MIA) Jonnu Smith TEN (vs IND)Antonio Gates LAC (at OAK)
