Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Tough matchup makes Mike Evans a riskier start
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings to see what they have to say.
You drafted Mike Evans in the first or second round precisely because you know, even when faced with a tough matchup, you can keep him in your lineup. So far this season, he has mostly delivered, coming up with 12 points in standard scoring against Janoris Jenkins , and even managing 67 yards against Xavier Rhodes in Week 2.
So, you probably aren't sitting Evans in Week 6, with Patrick Peterson on the schedule. But, even Evans is a risk against this type of matchup, with none of our three Fantasy experts ranking him in the top-eight at the WR position this week.
It is worth noting, however, that Evans had 70 yards and a touchdown against Arizona last season. Like I said, you don't sit him against tough matchups.
