Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Tough matchup makes Mike Evans a riskier start

Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 6 Rankings Review piece.

You drafted Mike Evans in the first or second round precisely because you know, even when faced with a tough matchup, you can keep him in your lineup. So far this season, he has mostly delivered, coming up with 12 points in standard scoring against Janoris Jenkins , and even managing 67 yards against Xavier Rhodes in Week 2.

So, you probably aren't sitting Evans in Week 6, with Patrick Peterson on the schedule. But, even Evans is a risk against this type of matchup, with none of our three Fantasy experts ranking him in the top-eight at the WR position this week.

It is worth noting, however, that Evans had 70 yards and a touchdown against Arizona last season. Like I said, you don't sit him against tough matchups.

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 2:30 pm EST Tuesday.