Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Tough matchup makes Mike Evans a riskier start

Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings to see what they have to say.

You drafted Mike Evans in the first or second round precisely because you know, even when faced with a tough matchup, you can keep him in your lineup. So far this season, he has mostly delivered, coming up with 12 points in standard scoring against Janoris Jenkins , and even managing 67 yards against Xavier Rhodes in Week 2.

So, you probably aren't sitting Evans in Week 6, with Patrick Peterson on the schedule. But, even Evans is a risk against this type of matchup, with none of our three Fantasy experts ranking him in the top-eight at the WR position this week.

It is worth noting, however, that Evans had 70 yards and a touchdown against Arizona last season. Like I said, you don't sit him against tough matchups. 

Week 6 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA)
2Julio Jones ATL (vs MIA) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC) Antonio Brown PIT (at KC)
3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK)
4 Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs CLE)
5Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET)
6Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Davante Adams GB (at MIN)
7T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) T.Y. Hilton IND (at TEN)
8Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (at OAK) Jordy Nelson GB (at MIN)
9 Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB)
10 Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Mike Evans TB (at ARI)
11Davante Adams GB (at MIN) Michael Thomas NO (vs DET) Golden Tate DET (at NO)
12 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB)
13Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI)
14 Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT) Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB)
15Mike Evans TB (at ARI) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs GB) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PIT)
16Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI) DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Randall Cobb GB (at MIN)
17Golden Tate DET (at NO) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR)
18Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ)
19Alshon Jeffery PHI (at CAR) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Chris Hogan NE (at NYJ)
20Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs PHI) Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NYG)
21 Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG)
22 Tyrell Williams LAC (at OAK) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS) Devin Funchess CAR (vs PHI)
23Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) Brandin Cooks NE (at NYJ) Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL)
24Randall Cobb GB (at MIN) Golden Tate DET (at NO) Pierre Garcon SF (at WAS)
25Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NYG) DeVante Parker MIA (at ATL) Marvin Jones DET (at NO)
26DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NYG) DeSean Jackson TB (at ARI)
27Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NYG) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TB) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs LAC)
28Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF) Randall Cobb GB (at MIN) Will Fuller HOU (vs CLE)
29 Danny Amendola NE (at NYJ) Adam Thielen MIN (vs GB) DeVante Parker MIA (at ATL)
30 Willie Snead NO (vs DET) Josh Doctson WAS (vs SF) Allen Hurns JAC (vs LAR)
31 John Brown ARI (vs TB) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs NE) Jaron Brown ARI (vs TB)
32Marvin Jones DET (at NO) Jaron Brown ARI (vs TB) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs SF)
33 Rishard Matthews TEN (vs IND) Allen Hurns JAC (vs LAR) Martavis Bryant PIT (at KC)
34Jaron Brown ARI (vs TB) Marvin Jones DET (at NO) Kendall Wright CHI (at BAL)
35Josh Doctson WAS (vs SF) Tyrell Williams LAC (at OAK) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs NE)
36 Amari Cooper OAK (vs LAC) Martavis Bryant PIT (at KC) Danny Amendola NE (at NYJ)
37Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs NE) Mike Wallace BAL (vs CHI) Amari Cooper OAK (vs LAC)
38Martavis Bryant PIT (at KC) Cooper Kupp LAR (at JAC) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs NE)
39DeVante Parker MIA (at ATL) Rishard Matthews TEN (vs IND) Marqise Lee JAC (vs LAR)
40Cooper Kupp LAR (at JAC) John Brown ARI (vs TB) Rishard Matthews TEN (vs IND)
41 Jamison Crowder WAS (vs SF) Nelson Agholor PHI (at CAR) Nelson Agholor PHI (at CAR)
42J.J. Nelson ARI (vs TB) Ricardo Louis CLE (at HOU) Jamison Crowder WAS (vs SF)
43Jarvis Landry MIA (at ATL) Danny Amendola NE (at NYJ) Ted Ginn NO (vs DET)
44Mike Wallace BAL (vs CHI) Kendall Wright CHI (at BAL) Roger Lewis NYG (at DEN)
45Kendall Wright CHI (at BAL) Jeremy Maclin BAL (vs CHI) Taylor Gabriel ATL (vs MIA)
46Jeremy Maclin BAL (vs CHI) Brandon Coleman NO (vs DET) Donte Moncrief IND (at TEN)
47Taylor Gabriel ATL (vs MIA) Marqise Lee JAC (vs LAR) Tyrell Williams LAC (at OAK)
48 Marquise Goodwin SF (at WAS) Taylor Gabriel ATL (vs MIA)Cooper Kupp LAR (at JAC)
