Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR

Kupp (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Kupp is expected to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role versus Carolina. However, if he were to experience a setback, Allen Robinson would be in line to serve as Matthew Stafford's top target in the conference clash.

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Higgins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to play versus New Orleans, but the team will wait to see how he performs in pregame warmups before rendering a final decision after the third-year wideout pushed through in Week 5 with the same injury but only logged 10 snaps. Mike Thomas in line to bump up on the depth chart should Higgins sit out.

Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints WR

Thomas (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bengals after once again missing practice all week. Thomas' ongoing absence naturally is a significant subtraction for the Saints' air attack, which will also be without Jarvis Landry (ankle) and appears likely to be sans Chris Olave (concussion) as well. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith both figure to see a bump in opportunity to varying degrees in Thomas' absence.

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Broncos despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter should continue to serve as Justin Herbert's top three wideouts versus Denver if Allen sits out another game as expected.

CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

Lamb (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's NFC East showdown against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Lamb is expected to play, with Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and potentially tight end Dalton Schultz in line for a nice bump in opportunity if their teammate has a setback.

Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR

Bateman (foot) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Giants after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, Devin Duvernay should once again function as the top wideout for Lamar Jackson, while veteran Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche will slot in behind him. Tight end Mark Andrews should also enjoy an even more expansive role than usual.

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR

Hopkins will serve the final game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Kyler Murray projects to work with Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and A.J. Green as his top three wideouts versus the Seahawks.

Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to work back to a full practice Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, Olave is not expected to play versus Cincinnati. If he indeed joins fellow wideouts Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) on the sideline, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should serve as the top two receiving options for New Orleans, while Keith Kirkwood and even jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill could also see extra targets.

Nelson Agholor New England Patriots WR

Agholor (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. Agholor entered the weekend with a questionable tag, but his now-confirmed absence should lead to a bump up the depth chart for Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton, along with potentially more downfield targets for DeVante Parker.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In Jones' likely absence, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller should see more work behind the top trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage versus a Pittsburgh secondary that will be missing three starters.

Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints WR

Landry (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. With Michael Thomas (foot) also out, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see a big bump in opportunity, and even more so if Chris Olave (concussion) is also sidelined.

Isaiah McKenzie Buffalo Bills WR

McKenzie is off the injury report after missing the Week 5 win over the Steelers due to a concussion. McKenzie was able to practice in full all week and should be back in his customary No. 3 receiver role for the late-window showdown against the Chiefs.

Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR

Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Meyers is expected to suit up after putting together a 7-111-1 line on eight targets versus the Lions from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe in Week 5.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Romeo Doubs should see more work alongside Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Robbie Anderson Carolina Panthers WR

Anderson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing Friday's practice. If Anderson is unable to suit up, Shi Smith would be in line to bump up the depth chart and potentially serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside top target DJ Moore.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Jones is expected to play, and he could see even more targets than usual with Marvin Jones (hamstring) already ruled out for the contest.

Marvin Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion Friday. In his absence, Jamal Agnew should bump up to the No. 3 receiver spot, at minimum, with a potentially bigger role possible if Zay Jones (ankle) also sits out or is limited.

Breshad Perriman Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Perriman is off the injury report after missing the last two games with hamstring and knee injuries. Perriman practiced in full all week and could see some No. 4 receiver snaps with Julio Jones (knee) listed as doubtful versus a Steelers secondary that's decimated by injury.

Kadarius Toney New York Giants WR

Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after once again missing practice all week. In Toney's absence, as well as those of Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James are set to work as Daniel Jones' top three wideouts, with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) also mixing in if he's active.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR

Golladay (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after once again missing practice all week. In Golladay's absence, as well as those of Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James are set to work as Daniel Jones' top three wideouts, with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) also mixing in if he's active.

Marquise Goodwin Seattle Seahawks WR

Goodwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals despite practicing in full all week. If Goodwin sits out, Dee Eskridge (illness) would likely bump up to the No. 3 receiver role versus Arizona if he's able to suit up.

Eskridge (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but worked back to a full practice by Friday. Assuming he suits up, Eskridge could bump up to the No. 3 receiver role if Marquise Goodwin (knee) is unable to play.

Shenault (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Terrace Marshall will likely fill the No. 4 receiver role for Carolina versus Los Angeles.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. With Kadarius Toney (hamstrings), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee) all sidelined, Robinson could walk back into a solid complementary role at minimum if he's able to suit up following a four-game absence.

