Week 6 NFL DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

Each week this season, I'll go through some tournament strategies for that week's slate, then give out some picks I like at each position. Let's start this week's article by discussing some strategies to consider to differentiate tournament lineups in Week 6.

Week 6 tournament strategy session

The story of Week 6 is injury monitoring. There's the running backs, and while the best of the best Christian McCaffrey just had a maintenance day and isn't on the main slate anyway, several other lead backs are in real jeopardy of missing. David Johnson appears to be trending the right direction, while Alvin Kamara was added to the Thursday report with an ankle that caused him to miss the media portion of Friday's practice. Sean Payton wouldn't comment.

Then there's Todd Gurley, who is now doubtful. Gurley is likely to be inactive for Week 6, and it's possible Kamara or even Johnson are as well. There's going to be some cheap running back value because of that, and it starts with Malcolm Brown.

Brown is a clear value on all sites, but he's also not much of a pass-catcher, and he's a lock to be highly owned. He's definitely a cash option, but there's a solid argument to fade his likely high ownership in GPPs by either being heavy on a Rams passing game that performs better at home or by being even more contrarian and getting Darrell Henderson into your lineups instead. Henderson has barely played this year after an offseason of hype, but was drawing comparisons to the rols of Kamara's and Chris Thompson's as pass-catching backs, so it's definitely possible he out-produces Brown in PPR formats.

Because the Rams play in the afternoon, there will also be the option of swapping to Chase Edmonds if David Johnson isn't able to go, especially on lineups that might need a little differentiation after the morning slate. Edmonds is just a bit more expensive than Brown on most sites, so it might be worth considering leaving $300 available on DraftKings or $400 on FanDuel to keep that option open.

In addition to the running backs, we have to monitor a couple of wide receiver situations, most notably with Tyreek Hill. Sammy Watkins is also already listed as doubtful, and while Hill looks likely to give it a go, he's not cleared yet. If he's out, we're looking at the same wide receiver trio we saw extensively last week in Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle. If Hill is active, it seems likely Robinson and Hardman would play more than Pringle in three-wide sets.

That Kansas City-Houston game will be a popular one to stack, and if you're entering multiple lineups, you'll want to have different variations of the receivers and Travis Kelce.

Let's get to the (other) player picks for this week.

Week 5 DFS Picks Top players

Quarterbacks Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 51.5 DK Salary $6500 FD Salary $7700 YTD Stats PAYDS 1324 RUYDS 206 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 20 Murray's been very solid this year, but protection has kept him from truly exploding. Last week, Deshaun Watson had the lowest pressure rate of his career against these Falcons, and he carved them up. It's a good spot to bet on Murray yet again, with the hope being he's able to stand in the pocket a little longer than usual. I love stacking him with Christian Kirk if Kirk is active. Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BAL -11 O/U 48 DK Salary $6900 FD Salary $8200 YTD Stats PAYDS 1271 RUYDS 308 TD 12 INT 5 FPTS/G 27.6 Jackson's passing numbers have dipped of late, but his ceiling is as high as ever, especially against a Bengals defense that has struggled against all forms of the run, including letting Kyler Murray rack up 93 yards and a score last week. Expect Jackson to post his typically strong floor with his legs, and if we get a good passing game, we'll be looking at 30-plus Fantasy points. Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 55 DK Salary $6700 FD Salary $8400 YTD Stats PAYDS 1364 RUYDS 122 TD 14 INT 1 FPTS/G 28.2 It's hard not to go right back to Watson after his monster Week 5 game, given he'll likely be in a shootout with Patrick Mahomes (who is also very much a DFS option). A big part of Watson's success last week was the Texans' ability to keep him from being pressured at a high rate, and Kansas City is a matchup where they might be able to repeat that because the Chiefs rank 31st in Football-Outsiders' adjusted sack rate.

Running Backs Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -7 O/U 44.5 DK Salary $6400 FD Salary $6800 YTD Stats RUYDS 206 REC 27 REYDS 166 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.8 Bell has the fifth-most targets and third-most receptions among the league's backs, but hasn't scored since the last time Sam Darnold started in Week 1 and his yardage has left a ton to be desired due to the offense's general ineptitude. With Darnold back for Week 6, it's a great time to get on what has been a very valuable RB workload at a depressed salary. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -3 O/U 50.5 DK Salary $4300 FD Salary $4800 YTD Stats RUYDS 114 REC 1 REYDS 10 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -3 O/U 50.5 DK Salary $3200 FD Salary $4500 YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I hit on the Rams backs above, but to get more specific, Brown's salary on half-PPR FanDuel — just $300 above the minimum — makes him the play there. But on full-PPR DraftKings there's a case to be made to gamble with Henderson, given you get an $1100 discount on Brown, and it's possible Henderson is unleashed a bit in his first extended action, especially in the passing game. Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO JAC -2 O/U 43.5 DK Salary $6700 FD Salary $7300 YTD Stats RUYDS 512 REC 20 REYDS 143 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.8 I've written up Fournette several times this year, so you know I'm a fan of his workload. Simply put, he's still underpriced, especially considering Gardner Minshew has breathed some life into the passing game and offense in general, allowing Fournette to get going a bit. Fournette's combination of a massive snap share, receiving role and goal-line work makes him tough to ignore as the sixth-most expensive RB on both DK and FD, especially as many of the top names carry injury concerns.

Wide Receivers DeAndre Hopkins WR HOU Houston • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 55 DK Salary $7400 FD Salary $8400 YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 44 REYDS 347 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.8 There's nothing wrong with Hopkins, and the matchup couldn't be better for him to confirm that. Will Fuller is also back in play after he blew up for us last week, but it's a gift to see Hopkins' salary where it is given the matchup he's facing in what should be a shootout. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11 O/U 48 DK Salary $6300 FD Salary $6400 YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 52 REYDS 406 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.4 The Ravens haven't been as imposing as we might have expected entering the season, and they've been hit pretty hard by slot receivers in recent weeks. I don't expect the Bengals to have a huge game as an offense, but we're at the point where Boyd should be viewed as something close to a low-end WR1, if not at least a high-end WR2 in seasonal formats. And he's hardly priced like that, especially on FanDuel, where he's the 17th most expensive WR on a 10-game slate. Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Salary Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -3 O/U 50.5 DK Salary $5600 FD Salary $7100 YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 47 REYDS 355 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.4 Cooper Kupp has been outstanding for the Rams, but in previous seasons we've seen the WR production ebb and flow in this offense, and Kupp's salary and ownership will both be much higher than Woods or Brandin Cooks. The latter two are still very involved, and they will have their day. This is a good spot to be on the Rams passing attack at home in a game with an over/under north of 50, and Woods (and possibly Cooks, barring health) are great ways to be on it. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ DAL -7 O/U 44.5 DK Salary $5600 FD Salary $6100 YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 29 REYDS 339 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.3 Gallup is the real deal, and we're coming off a week where Amari Cooper had an eruption while Gallup's 14-7-113-1 line in his return from a two-week absence somehow looked quiet by comparison. Gallup has actually out-targeted Cooper by one and has compiled more air yards by 17 in the three games they've played together — and that includes Week 2 when Gallup left early — so take the huge salary discount and likely lower ownership on Gallup this week in a great matchup with a suspect Jets secondary. Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -7 O/U 44.5 DK Salary $3300 FD Salary $4800 YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 This is purely a salary play, but last week in a game where the Jets got nothing going, Thomas quietly dominated the passing volume as Adam Gase used him in the short screen game a few times, much as he did in their time together back in Denver. Thomas played a full snap share and saw nine targets, and with Darnold back for Week 6, Thomas is just $300 over the minimum on both DraftKings and FanDuel. He does carry a questionable tag, so monitor his health status, but he mostly looked healthy last week and is a good cheap source of targets.