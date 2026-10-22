Week 7 is the week when we are potentially getting a lot of injured players back. The Vikings, in particular, look to be getting healthy off their bye. There is optimism that Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Mason will all be returning in Week 7. We're viewing Hockenson as a borderline TE1, Addison as a boom/bust WR3, and Mason as a touchdown-dependent flex. Their return is good news for Kyler Murray, who will have his full complement of weapons in a plus matchup. The additional competition for targets doesn't hamper a No. 1 wide receiver like Justin Jefferson, but it could be a big problem for Aaron Jones.

Jones has been a true workhorse running back over the past few weeks, handling three-quarters of the team's rush attempts and a 20% target share. Mason will crush his rush share, and 50% is probably the best-case scenario. Meanwhile, the return of Addison and Hockenson could completely diminish Jones' target share. When all three have been healthy, the running backs have been completely uninvolved in the passing game. I'm still viewing Jones as a low-end RB2, but that is only because the Vikings have an excellent matchup and there could be some rust to shake off for the returners. The sell high window is probably closed.

Puka Nacua is questionable

Nacua did not practice on Friday, and it sounds like he will be a true game-time decision. Obviously, if he plays, you should start him. If he sits, you should probably get away from Matthew Stafford, even in a plus matchup against the Raiders. Tyler Higbee is a decent start without Nacua and a top 10 option with him. We would also be more interested in streaming Colby Parkinson if Nacua were out. Konata Mumpfield is the only Rams wide receiver we want to roster and he would be a WR3 if Nacua misses Week 7.

Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert not practicing

Both Smith and Goedert missed Thursday and Friday's practice. They have a Monday game, so Saturday will tell the full story. Smith has dealt with hamstring issues, and Goedert is battling a knee. We think this is likely just maintenance and expect both to play, but you should have a backup plan if you plan on starting either. You should also be paying attention to the Eagles' Saturday injury report.

Baker Mayfield back, Emeka Egbuka ruled out

The good news for Tampa Bay is that Baker Mayfield looks like he will return in Week 7. The bad news is Egbuka won't. The latter is in the concussion protocol and was listed as a DNP on both Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a partial session on Friday. Mayfield is no more than an upside QB2 with or without Egbuka. We view Chris Godwin as a WR3, Ted Hurst as an upside flex, and Cade Otton as a decent streaming option. The biggest winner may be Bucky Irving. He has a great matchup and a much higher target share when Mayfield plays. Start him as an RB1.

Lamar Jackson officially questionable

Jackson technically practiced all week though we have received no indication that he is 100%. We are projecting him to start, and if he starts for the Ravens he should start for you. Zay Flowers is a WR1 with Jackson and a WR2 with Tyler Huntley. With Rashod Bateman back, we don't really want to start anyone else in this Baltimore passing game.

Zach Charbonnet still not ready

All week we expected Charbonnet to return in Week 7 but he was ruled out on Friday. That means another week of Emanuel Wilson as a borderline RB2. This is a bad matchup against the Chiefs and he does not receive much work in the passing game, so in full PPR we would prefer to view Wilson as a flex. Hopefully Charbonnet can make his return in Week 8 against the Bears.

Saquon Barkley back at practice

There has been optimism that Barkley will play in Week 7, so we are ranking him. He's slightly higher in the rankings than Dameon Pierce was, closer to RB15 than RB20. Hamstrings do have a high recurrence of injury, so if you can hold Pierce, that probably makes sense. It will be interesting to see if Barkley's return causes the Eagles to scrap their extremely high pass rate in Week 6. We're still starting Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, but we're nervous.

Breece Hall questionable, Adonai Mitchell back

Hall logged a limited session on Thursday, which could have a big impact on the start of the week, Braelon Allen. For now, we're still to play and be an RB2, while Allen has a bigger role than he did earlier in the year and is a touchdown-dependent flex. Mitchell dampens our excitement for Omar Cooper, as he earned a 25% target share the first two weeks of the season. We don't really want to start Mitchell or Cooper, but Mitchell is probably the safer bet.

David Montgomery out again

Woody Marks will lead the backfield, and his rush share could be even higher with Jawhar Jordan placed on IR. This is a very good matchup against the Giants that should provide both a fantastic game script and improved rushing efficiency. Marks is best viewed as an RB2, though he could have RB1 usage and if he scores a touchdown, he could produce top-12 results. Start him.

Jeremiyah Love still not ready

This will once again be a split between Tyler Allgeier and Zonovan "Bam" Knight. Knight had the hot hand in Week 6, but we still expect Allgeier to get the first crack at the Broncos suspect run defense. If Knight breaks another long run, then he could absolutely be the best Cardinals back but this is a low-confidence situation. It's best to view both of these backs as low-end flexes; we prefer Allgeier, but not by much.

Dalton Schultz full on Friday

Schultz got in a full practice on Friday and should be good to go. He has been up and down this season and hasn't shown much upside when Nico Collins is healthy. With Marvin Harrison Jr. in the mix, Jaylin Noel emerging, and Tank Dell returning, I am not sure there will be as many tight end targets as usual in this offense. View Schultz as a TE2 who needs a touchdown to be a top 12 option.

Quinshon Judkins back, Dylan Sampson questionable

Head Coach Todd Monken has expressed optimism about both players returning in Week 7, so we are ranking them. Judkins is a low-end RB2 in what should be a good game script, while Sampson is best viewed as a PPR flex. The Browns have thrown to their running backs much more than we expected and we will be interested to see how those targets are distributed if their top two backs are healthy.

Caleb Douglas is back

Douglas was the second best option in the Dolphins passing game the first two weeks and caught seven of 10 targets for 113 yards. This is a bad pass attack and the Dolphins once again have a low implied point total, so you shouldn't get too excited, but Douglas is a fine flex if you need him. His return could limite Malik Washington's target upside, but Washington still had a 26% target share the two games Douglas played. Washington is a good PPR flex and he is still our favorite Dolphins wide receiver.

Brian Robinson pit, Mike Washington quetionable

I don't usually group players on different teams, but these are both RB2s with significant shares of their team's rush work. Khalil Herbert could be the Falcons backup now and Dylan Laube should get a few more snaps as well. The big takeaway is that Bijan Robinson and Ashton Jeanty could get even more work. They are both must-start RB1s and Bijan Robinson may challenge Jahmyr Gibbs for RB1 overall this week. If Washington plays he is a touchdown-dependent flex.