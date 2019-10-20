Week 7 Fantasy Football DFS: Top values, contrarian lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
Week 7 may just be the week of the rookie quarterbacks. Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones face off in what should be one of the highest scoring games of the week while Gardner Minshew gets a choice matchup against a banged up Bengals secondary. At least half of my lineups this week will have a rookie signal-caller. Here's what I'm putting around them.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Murray boomed for the first time last week and now he's in a great spot to repeat. Thew Giants have been one of the worst in the league at stopping quarterbacks, giving up at least 21 Fantasy points to every passer they've faced but one. I expect this will be a high-scoring shootout with both rookie quarterbacks in play.
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fournette is my No. 1 running back in redraft leagues this week, so he's quite clearly the top play in DFS. Fournette should get huge volume against a defense that is allowing 27.3 Fantasy points per game for the season.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Boyd busted hard and his price plummeted, and I just can't pass up $5,600 for a receiver averaging 9.9 targets per game.
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hooper has outscored every other tight end by at least 15 Fantasy points and now he's at home in a game that has the highest over/under on the slate. Not convinced? The Rams will have Jalen Ramsey following Julio Jones around, which should mean more targets for everyone else.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Minshew was a disappointment in this very spot last week, but that was against a much more difficult matchup. This week he gets a Bengals defense missing several starters, and they weren't that good in the first place. Even better, his defense will be on the road and they haven't been near as good away from Jacksonville. Minshew is underpriced and underowned once again, so stick with him.
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Williams' Monday night performance came too late to change his price and apparently too late to change DFS players' minds. This was not a one-week trend. In Week 3 he had 14 touches and 10.6 Fantasy points against the Broncos. In Week 2 he had 12 touches and 13.1 Fantasy points against the Vikings. This is a better matchup than either of those, and I expect at least as much work.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook actually leads the Jaguars in targets and now gets a an outstanding matchup. There have been several missed opportunities for Westbrook that have led to his price being this low. If he cashes them in this week he could be a tournament winner.
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I expect the Lions will be playing from behind in this game, which means they'll have to throw. Hockenson has been much better in games where they've been forced to throw more. I don't love any of the low-owned tight ends, but the rookie is my favorite.
FanDuel Contrarian Lineup
QB Gardner Minshew $6,900
RB Jamaal Williams $5,400
RB Leonard Fournette $7,900
WR Dede Westbrook $5,400
WR Michael Thomas $8,100
WR DeAndre Hopkins $8,000
TE T.J. Hockenson $5,400
FLEX Dalvin Cook $8,300
DST Chicago Bears $4,500
DraftKings Contrarian Lineup
QB Gardner Minshew $5,400
RB Jamaal Williams $4,900
RB Leonard Fournette $7,000
WR Dede Westbrook $4,900
WR Tyler Boyd $5,600
WR Larry Fitzgerald $6,100
TE T.J. Hockenson $3,600
FLEX Dalvin Cook $8,000
DST Buffalo Bills $4,300
