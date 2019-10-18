Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Alvin Kamara's out, Todd Gurley's back, David Johnson's maybe
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in New Orleans, Los Angeles and Arizona heading into the Week 7 slate.
As always, before we get to the perplexing injury situations you'll need to make decisions on before Sunday morning, here's a quick run-down of some other, less-intense Fantasy Football headlines:
- Amari Cooper got in some practice on Friday and is on track to play against an Eagles secondary that will get a couple of starters back but is still considered vulnerable.
- Jaguars slot receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder) showed up on Thursday's injury report and got in a limited workout on Friday. If he plays against the depleted Bengals, he will see the toughest matchup of any Jaguar against Darqueze Dennard in the slot.
- Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) is questionable. He didn't practice Friday but has missed some practice each week recently. He's not a very desirable Fantasy starter even if he does play.
- Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is listed as questionable despite practicing all week.
- Saquon Barkley (ankle), Evan Engram (knee), Julio Jones (hip), DeAndre Hopkins (ribs), Will Fuller (calf, oblique), Carlos Hyde (calf), Taylor Gabriel (concussion) all got in some full practice at some point this week and are slated to play in Week 7.
- Notables who will miss Week 7 include A.J. Green (again), DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Chris Thompson (toe), Vernon Davis (concussion), Justin Jackson (calf), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Geoff Swaim (concussion), Deebo Samuel (groin) and Tyrell Williams (foot). Williams could be a roster casualty by a few Fantasy managers since he could end up missing multiple weeks.
Start your Jaguars: The Bengals are missing three offensive line starters and four defensive starters including two capable pass rushers (Carlos Dunlap, Carl Lawson) and two starting cornerbacks (Dre Kirkpatrick, William Jackson). Slot cornerback Darqueze Dennard will make his season debut, though. Leonard Fournette should be in all of your DFS lineups. Gardner Minshew and D.J. Chark should be in some, too.
Offensive line injuries that matter: Colts guard and overall beast of a human Quenton Nelson (hip) showed up on Friday's injury report as a DNP. His absence would hurt the Colts run game quite a bit. ... Raiders giant right tackle Trent Brown is doubtful with a calf injury. ... Texans tackle Tytus Howard (knee) is out. ... The Cowboys anticipate having both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins back, improving their offensive line greatly.
Defensive injuries that matter: Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) won't play for the second straight week. The Atlanta pass defense wasn't great with him and won't be any better without him. ... Colts slot corner Kenny Moore (knee) and safety Malik Hooker (knee) aren't expected to play, and starting cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) is questionable, opening up some promising matchups for the Texans passing game. ... The Dolphins are hopeful Xavien Howard (knee) will play, but let's be real, it's not going to matter much. ... Detroit will miss D-lineman Mike Daniels when Dalvin Cook runs all over the place on Sunday. Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable but should play. ... Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (thigh, hand) has been a liability this season but he might not play as he's questionable after missing practice all week.
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's a total bummer for Fantasy managers who continue to struggle with Kamara as a troubling first-round pick. After missing a week's worth of practice, Kamara will give way to Latavius Murray. The veteran should lead the Saints' charge with vets Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner behind him. Murray has had 80 yards and/or a touchdown in 25 of 31 career games with at least 15 carries. Despite the tough matchup, Murray sets up as a good No. 2 running back. If you can't get him, other emergency running backs you could consider include Chase Edmonds (especially if David Johnson doesn't play), Alexander Mattison, Darrell Henderson and (gulp) Brandon Bolden.
Todd Gurley RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Gurley is expected to return on Sunday at the Falcons after a week's worth of limited practices. It's not known if he'll see as many snaps as he did in Week 5 (93%) or settle into an amount similar to what he played in Weeks 1 through 4 (a little over 70%). Regardless, he's averaged 15.6 touches per game with a pretty noticeable nose for the end zone. Five of six opponents against the Falcons have fielded a running back with 10-plus non-PPR points, so Gurley's good to go as a starter. Teammate Malcolm Brown (ankle) is doubtful, so we could see Darrell Henderson replace Gurley for about 5 to 7 touches.
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
For the second week in a row, Johnson's on the injury report. But this time it's for an ankle problem that limited him in practice on Thursday and Friday. Cryptically, coach Kliff Kingsbury said if the game were on Friday, Johnson wouldn't be able to play. Chase Edmonds is the guy behind Johnson on the depth chart -- he's been seeing extended playing time the past two weeks, scoring in each game. Available in 36% of CBS leagues, he would see a ton of work against a struggling Giants run defense on Sunday if Johnson were ruled inactive. If you can't get him or Latavius Murray, other emergency running backs you could consider include Alexander Mattison, Darrell Henderson and (gulp) Brandon Bolden.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
GB Green Bay • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's brutal that the Packers won't have any of their top three receivers for such a good matchup at home against the Raiders. Expect the Packers to roll with a big dose of Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd with newcomer Ryan Grant. Lazard's gotten a lot of attention this week because he went from the bench to the end zone on Monday, but can be best described as a tall, physical dude with minimal explosiveness. He's not the very best receiver to race to waivers to get -- I'd still prefer Phillip Dorsett, Jamison Crowder or Adam Humphries in PPR.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kirk practiced all week on a limited basis and, for the second straight week, is being referred to as a game-time decision. It's been made clear by Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury that Kirk cannot play unless he's at 100%. You probably have a replacement receiver on your roster if you've been holding on to Kirk, who when healthy is a PPR dynamo. We'll know more about his status on Sunday morning.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
This one sort of snuck up on us: Cook didn't practice all week and won't have the chance to continue his touchdown streak at Chicago. That's just as well because the Bears have allowed just 10 touchdowns to tight ends since the start of the 2017 season. Odds are slim that Josh Hill (who's been playing more than Jared Cook over the past three weeks) will score. Better tight end replacements include Darren Fells, Jason Witten and Gerald Everett.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Another week's worth of rest for Brown should mean another week of not playing football. Without him last week, the Ravens' leading receiver in Week 6 was Miles Boykin, who caught two passes for 28 yards on three targets. Willie Snead led the Ravens in targets with five. You're best served looking for a replacement receiver from another roster.
