Before making Week 7 Fantasy football picks, you should take a deep dive into the advanced analytics could set your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups over the top. Those analytics show that Latavius Murray has been the league's fourth-best runner in terms of rush EPA/snap, which is how well a running back performs relative to expectation. Only the Dolphins duo of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, plus Philly's D'Andre Swift, have been more efficient than Murray.

Those analytics become even more relevant this week with Bills running back Damien Harris (concussion) on IR after being hospitalized last Sunday, clearing the way for Murray to get more touches. Having quality Week 7 Fantasy football advice like this could make any tough start-sit decisions a little easier. Before setting your Week 7 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, he's revealed his top Fantasy football picks to target using advanced analytics entering Week 7. You can see his top Fantasy NFL picks and full analysis over at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football advice for Week 7

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target for Week 7 Fantasy football lineups: Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was the first wideout taken in this year's draft, but had a total of 62 yards through his first four games. Much of that had to do with Seattle's offensive line injuries necessitating an extra tight end to help block, which meant Smith-Njigba was off the field. However, the Seahawks welcomed back a starting offensive tackle last week, and Smith responded with both a season-high in snaps and his most receiving yards (48), trends that should continue on Sunday versus Arizona.

"In Week 7, Seattle faces a Cardinals defense that brings a league-low 16% blitz rate," Gibbs told SportsLine. "This doesn't feel like a matchup where additional in-line tight ends will be needed. And Geno Smith has been below average when blitzed since the start of 2022, but is the best in the NFL according to many metrics when not blitzed during that time. This is a great matchup for Smith." See who else the stats say to target as Fantasy football picks at SportsLine.

How to set your Week 7 Fantasy football strategy

Gibbs is also high on a receiver despite him sitting outside the top 30 in the Fantasy football WR rankings. This player has an ideal matchup, and Gibbs slots him above Amari Cooper and DeVonta Smith for Week 7. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which players should you target as Week 7 Fantasy football picks, and which receiver is a must-start? Visit SportsLine now to see the advanced stats to assist with start-sit decisions entering Week 7, all from a Fantasy football analyst who has been ranked among the most accurate in the nation, and find out.