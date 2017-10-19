Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Expert calls for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end

More Week 7: Waiver Wire – Trade Values – Streaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Busts

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Thursday at 2:30 EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

The onslaught continues. I'm sure you're tired of hearing about injuries, and we're tired of how much they have impacted the Fantasy season. Wouldn't it be great if whoever had the best team would win every week, and not who avoided the wrath of the Fantasy Football Gods?

Alas, this is the world we live in, with Odell Beckham and David Johnson joined on the sidelines last week by Aaron Rodgers , meaning arguably the top player at three different positions is out for the season. At least this week, we only have to navigate two bye weeks, though that does mean the loss of two elite quarterbacks, in Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson . Toss in DeAndre Hopkins , Golden Tate , Lamar Miller , Will Fuller and Ameer Abdullah , and there are still plenty of viable Fantasy options you won't have access to while building your lineups.

Good thing our trio of experts are here to help. Here's what their rankings say for Week 7.

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 7 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) 2 Drew Brees NO (at GB) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Drew Brees NO (at GB) 3 Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) 4 Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Drew Brees NO (at GB) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) 5 Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) 6 Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) 7 Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) 8 Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) 9 Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) 10 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Alex Smith KC (at OAK) 11 Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) 12 Alex Smith KC (at OAK) Jameis Winston TB (at BUF) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR)

Thursday Night decision: Alex Smith and Derek Carr are both borderline starting-caliber quarterbacks this week, with Smith edging Carr out on all three of our experts' rankings.

Alex Smith and Derek Carr are both borderline starting-caliber quarterbacks this week, with Smith edging Carr out on all three of our experts' rankings. First three out... Jamey: Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Derek Carr ; Dave: Jameis Winston , Derek Carr, Tyrod Taylor; Heath: Winston, Trevor Siemian , Roethlisberger



Jamey: Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, ; Dave: , Derek Carr, Tyrod Taylor; Heath: Winston, , Roethlisberger Watch the injury report... Winston is dealing with an AC joint injury, and is unlikely to practice this week. He is trending toward a game-time decision, and won't necessarily need to practice to get on the field. He would, of course, be a risk if he plays ... Siemian is also dealing with a shoulder sprain, albeit to his non-throwing shoulder. He struggled in Week 6, passing for 376 yards but with two interceptions. He has four giveaways and only one touchdown over his past three games.

Winston is dealing with an AC joint injury, and is unlikely to practice this week. He is trending toward a game-time decision, and won't necessarily need to practice to get on the field. He would, of course, be a risk if he plays ... Siemian is also dealing with a shoulder sprain, albeit to his non-throwing shoulder. He struggled in Week 6, passing for 376 yards but with two interceptions. He has four giveaways and only one touchdown over his past three games. Buying the breakout? Wentz has multiple touchdowns in four of six games, including seven over his past two. The Eagles' improved rushing attack has made his life much easier, and he has been more efficient than as a rookie.

Wentz has multiple touchdowns in four of six games, including seven over his past two. The Eagles' improved rushing attack has made his life much easier, and he has been more efficient than as a rookie. Time to panic? Derek Carr just didn't look great in his return from a back injury, picking up just 8 Fantasy points against the Chargers. And, now he has the Chiefs on the way, in a short week on Thursday night. He's talented enough to be worth using, but if you can find a better option, avoiding him might be your best bet.

Week 7 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) 2 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at SF) 4 Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Leonard Fournette JAC (at IND) Leonard Fournette JAC (at IND) 5 Leonard Fournette JAC (at IND) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) 6 Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) 7 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) 8 Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Mark Ingram NO (at GB) 9 Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) 10 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) 11 Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) 12 Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) 13 Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) 14 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) 15 C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) Doug Martin TB (at BUF) 16 Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) 17 DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) 18 Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) 19 LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) 20 Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) 21 Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) 22 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) 23 Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) 24 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs TEN)

Thursday Night decision: Kareem Hunt is going to be a no-doubt, must-start player all season long, but Marshawn Lynch is going to be a question every week. He's viewed as another borderline starter in this one, and probably would be in the No. 3 RB conversation if not for bye weeks and injuries. You may not have a choice but to start him, but your expectations shouldn't be high at this point.



Kareem Hunt is going to be a no-doubt, must-start player all season long, but Marshawn Lynch is going to be a question every week. He's viewed as another borderline starter in this one, and probably would be in the No. 3 RB conversation if not for bye weeks and injuries. You may not have a choice but to start him, but your expectations shouldn't be high at this point. First three out... Jamey: Darren McFadden , Javorius Allen , Alfred Morris ; Dave: Ty Montgomery , Orleans Darkwa , Matt Forte ; Heath: Javorius Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Dion Lewis



Jamey: , , ; Dave: , , ; Heath: Javorius Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Watch the injury report... Leonard Fournette's ankle injury isn't expected to be an issue, but keep an eye on his progress throughout the week, just to make sure ... Keep an eye on Bilal Powell 's status, because his presence would take a bad situation and make it even worse, with three mouths to feed in New York's backfield.

Leonard Fournette's ankle injury isn't expected to be an issue, but keep an eye on his progress throughout the week, just to make sure ... Keep an eye on 's status, because his presence would take a bad situation and make it even worse, with three mouths to feed in New York's backfield. Watch the courts... We should know Ezekiel Elliott 's status for Week 7 before the end of Tuesday, and if he is cleared to play, he would probably be a top-three option across the board. You're starting him. The more interesting question is what to do if he isn't cleared. Jamey and Dave are both higher on Darren McFadden than Alfred Morris, while Heath has them ranked 36th and 35th. We just don't know who it will be, but reports have started to point toward McFadden lately.

We should know 's status for Week 7 before the end of Tuesday, and if he is cleared to play, he would probably be a top-three option across the board. You're starting him. The more interesting question is what to do if he isn't cleared. Jamey and Dave are both higher on Darren McFadden than Alfred Morris, while Heath has them ranked 36th and 35th. We just don't know who it will be, but reports have started to point toward McFadden lately. Trust Belichick? What, you thought Mike Gillislee would be exempt from the shifting whims of Bill Belichick? Of course not. He fumbled on Sunday, which means everything is up in the air in New England; it's the Patriot Way. Dion Lewis was the main beneficiary, and I would argue he's been the most impressive all-around player among the New England Patriots ' revolving door at running back. Of course, what I think doesn't matter, and Gillislee is likely to still have a significant role. Trusting anyone here is going to be tough, until and unless someone stands out consistently and earns Belichick's trust.

Week 7 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Julio Jones ATL (at NE) 2 A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) 3 Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) 4 Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Mike Evans TB (at BUF) 5 Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Michael Thomas NO (at GB) 6 Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) 7 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) 8 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) 9 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) 10 Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) 11 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) 12 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) 13 Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) 14 Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) 15 Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) 16 Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) 17 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) 18 Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) 19 John Brown ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) Davante Adams GB (vs NO) 20 Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) 21 Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) John Brown ARI (at LAR) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) 22 Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) 23 Davante Adams GB (vs NO) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) John Brown ARI (at LAR) 24 Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC)

Thursday Night decision: There might not be a single must-start wide receiver in this game, though Michael Crabtree is close. Tyreek Hill's big-play ability against a weak secondary is also tough to ignore, but Amari Cooper is just impossible to start at this point. The talent is still elite, but Heath is the only one of our experts to have him inside of the top-35.

There might not be a single must-start wide receiver in this game, though Michael Crabtree is close. Tyreek Hill's big-play ability against a weak secondary is also tough to ignore, but Amari Cooper is just impossible to start at this point. The talent is still elite, but Heath is the only one of our experts to have him inside of the top-35. First three out... Jamey: John Brown, Nelson Agholor, Danny Amendola; Dave: Pierre Garcon, Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson; Heath: Amari Cooper , John Brown, Danny Amendola



Jamey: John Brown, Nelson Agholor, Danny Amendola; Dave: Pierre Garcon, Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson; Heath: , John Brown, Danny Amendola Missing Aaron... I already had concerns about Jordy Nelson before Rodgers' injury, and though he was solid in Week 6, he averaged just 7.1 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR formats in the seven games Rodgers missed in 2013. He and Adams are going to be tough to trust, and I would view Nelson as more of a low-end WR2 -- even lower than my colleagues.



I already had concerns about Jordy Nelson before Rodgers' injury, and though he was solid in Week 6, he averaged just 7.1 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR formats in the seven games Rodgers missed in 2013. He and Adams are going to be tough to trust, and I would view Nelson as more of a low-end WR2 -- even lower than my colleagues. Watch the injury report... Tyreek Hill was able to practice Tuesday, and should be good to go for Thursday's prime matchup against the Raiders… Emmanuel Sanders has already been ruled out for Week 7, giving Demaryius Thomas a boost… Sterling Shepard 's status remains up in the air, and he's got a tough matchup against the Seahawks to contend with even if he does play… DeVante Parker 's ankle injury remains a concern, but he would be a recommended play against the Jets if he is able to get on the field…



Week 7 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) 3 Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) 4 Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) 5 Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) 6 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) 7 Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) 8 Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) 9 Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI) 10 Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) 11 Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB) Jack Doyle IND (vs JAC) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) 12 Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB)