Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Ready to trust Adrian Peterson, Carson Wentz or Kelvin Benjamin? Find out what our experts have to say
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.
More Week 6: Waiver Wire – Trade Values – Streaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em (Wednesday) – Cheat Sheet (Wednesday) – Things to Know (Friday)
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at noon EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.
The onslaught continues. I'm sure you're tired of hearing about injuries, and we're tired of how much they have impacted the Fantasy season. Wouldn't it be great if whoever had the best team would win every week, and not who avoided the wrath of the Fantasy Football Gods?
Alas, this is the world we live in, with Odell Beckham and David Johnson joined on the sidelines last week by Aaron Rodgers , meaning arguably the top player at three different positions is out for the season. At least this week, we only have to navigate two bye weeks, though that does mean the loss of two elite quarterbacks, in Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson . Toss in DeAndre Hopkins , Golden Tate , Lamar Miller , Will Fuller and Ameer Abdullah , and there are still plenty of viable Fantasy options you won't have access to while building your lineups.
Good thing our trio of experts are here to help. Here's what their rankings say for Week 7.
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
- First three out... Jamey: Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers,
Derek Carr
; Dave:
Jameis Winston
, Derek Carr, Tyrod Taylor; Heath: Winston,
Trevor Siemian
, Roethlisberger
- Watch the injury report... Winston is dealing with an AC joint injury, and is unlikely to practice this week. He is trending toward a game-time decision, and won't necessarily need to practice to get on the field. He would, of course, be a risk if he plays ... Siemian is also dealing with a shoulder sprain, albeit to his non-throwing shoulder. He struggled in Week 6, passing for 376 yards but with two interceptions. He has four giveaways and only one touchdown over his past three games.
- Buying the breakout? Wentz has multiple touchdowns in four of six games, including seven over his past two. The Eagles' improved rushing attack has made his life much easier, and he has been more efficient than as a rookie.
- Time to panic? Derek Carr just didn't look great in his return from a back injury, picking up just 8 Fantasy points against the Chargers. And, now he has the Chiefs on the way, in a short week on Thursday night. He's talented enough to be worth using, but if you can find a better option, avoiding him might be your best bet.
Running Back Rankings
- First three out... Jamey:
Darren McFadden
,
Javorius Allen
,
Alfred Morris
; Dave:
Ty Montgomery
,
Orleans Darkwa
,
Matt Forte
; Heath: Javorius Allen, Christian McCaffrey,
Dion Lewis
- Watch the injury report... Leonard Fournette's ankle injury isn't expected to be an issue, but keep an eye on his progress throughout the week, just to make sure ... Keep an eye on Bilal Powell 's status, because his presence would take a bad situation and make it even worse, with three mouths to feed in New York's backfield.
- Watch the courts... We should know Ezekiel Elliott 's status for Week 7 before the end of Monday, and if he is cleared to play, he would probably be a top-three option across the board. You're starting him. The more interesting question is what to do if he isn't cleared. Jamey and Dave are both higher on Darren McFadden than Alfred Morris, while Heath has them ranked 36th and 35th. We just don't know who it will be, but reports have started to point toward McFadden lately.
- Trust Belichick? What, you thought Mike Gillislee would be exempt from the shifting whims of Bill Belichick? Of course not. He fumbled on Sunday, which means everything is up in the air in New England; it's the Patriot Way. Dion Lewis was the main beneficiary, and I would argue he's been the most impressive all-around player among the New England Patriots ' revolving door at running back. Of course, what I think doesn't matter, and Gillislee is likely to still have a significant role. Trusting anyone here is going to be tough, until and unless someone stands out consistently and earns Belichick's trust.
Wide Receiver Rankings
- First three out... Jamey: John Brown, Nelson Agholor, Danny Amendola; Dave: Pierre Garcon, Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson; Heath:
Amari Cooper
, John Brown, Danny Amendola
- Missing Aaron... I already had concerns about Jordy Nelson before Rodgers' injury, and though he was solid in Week 6, he averaged just 7.1 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR formats in the seven games Rodgers missed in 2013. He and Adams are going to be tough to trust, and I would view Nelson as more of a low-end WR2 -- even lower than my colleagues.
- Watch the injury report... Tyreek Hill was able to practice Tuesday, and should be good to go for Thursday's prime matchup against the Raiders…
Emmanuel Sanders
has already been ruled out for Week 7, giving Demaryius Thomas a boost…
Sterling Shepard
's status remains up in the air, and he's got a tough matchup against the Seahawks to contend with even if he does play…
DeVante Parker
's ankle injury remains a concern, but he would be a recommended play against the Jets if he is able to get on the field…
Tight End Rankings
- First three out... Jamey: Nick O'Leary,
Jason Witten
,
George Kittle
; Dave: Kyle Rudolph,
Ed Dickson
, George Kittle; Heath: George Kittle, Kyle Rudolph,
Jack Doyle
- Trust the matchup... Jimmy Graham has been a disappointment so far, averaging just 35.8 yards per game for the Seahawks. No worries, he gets the Giants in Week 7. Every tight end seems to go off against them, so don't even think about benching him.
- Buying the breakout? Austin Seferian-Jenkins has had solid Fantasy performances over the last two weeks, though mostly because of a pair of touchdowns. His yardage totals have been disappointing, with just 75 yards combined on 14 catches. If he keeps getting this kind of work, he's going to have a huge breakout. It may happen this week.
- Breakout coming? Jordan Reed has just 12 Fantasy points in four games this season, as he has been the biggest disappointment at the position. His target share is way down, and he is averaging just 7.9 yards per reception. The talent is still incredible, of course, and it's tough to justify benching him even while he struggles.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
Add a Comment