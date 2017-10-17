Play

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Ready to trust Adrian Peterson, Carson Wentz or Kelvin Benjamin? Find out what our experts have to say

With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.

More Week 6: Waiver WireTrade ValuesStreaming Options – Rankings – Start 'Em and Sit 'Em (Wednesday) – Cheat Sheet (Wednesday) – Things to Know (Friday)

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at noon EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.   

The onslaught continues. I'm sure you're tired of hearing about injuries, and we're tired of how much they have impacted the Fantasy season. Wouldn't it be great if whoever had the best team would win every week, and not who avoided the wrath of the Fantasy Football Gods? 

Alas, this is the world we live in, with Odell Beckham and David Johnson joined on the sidelines last week by Aaron Rodgers , meaning arguably the top player at three different positions is out for the season. At least this week, we only have to navigate two bye weeks, though that does mean the loss of two elite quarterbacks, in Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson . Toss in DeAndre Hopkins , Golden Tate , Lamar Miller , Will Fuller  and Ameer Abdullah , and there are still plenty of viable Fantasy options you won't have access to while building your lineups. 

Good thing our trio of experts are here to help. Here's what their rankings say for Week 7. 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.   

Quarterback Rankings

Week 7 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL)
2 Drew Brees NO (at GB) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Drew Brees NO (at GB)
3 Dak Prescott DAL (at SF) Tom Brady NE (vs ATL) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE)
4 Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS) Drew Brees NO (at GB) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG)
5 Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Dak Prescott DAL (at SF)
6 Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI) Cam Newton CAR (at CHI)
7 Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI) Matt Ryan ATL (at NE) Kirk Cousins WAS (at PHI)
8 Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE)
9 Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR) Marcus Mariota TEN (at CLE) Alex Smith KC (at OAK)
10 Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Russell Wilson SEA (at NYG) Carson Wentz PHI (vs WAS)
11 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs CIN) Philip Rivers LAC (vs DEN) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB)
12 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs TB) Alex Smith KC (at OAK) Carson Palmer ARI (at LAR)
  • First three out... Jamey: Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Derek Carr ; Dave: Jameis Winston , Derek Carr, Tyrod Taylor; Heath: Winston, Trevor Siemian , Roethlisberger
  • Watch the injury report... Winston is dealing with an AC joint injury, and is unlikely to practice this week. He is trending toward a game-time decision, and won't necessarily need to practice to get on the field. He would, of course, be a risk if he plays ... Siemian is also dealing with a shoulder sprain, albeit to his non-throwing shoulder. He struggled in Week 6, passing for 376 yards but with two interceptions. He has four giveaways and only one touchdown over his past three games. 
  • Buying the breakout? Wentz has multiple touchdowns in four of six games, including seven over his past two. The Eagles' improved rushing attack has made his life much easier, and he has been more efficient than as a rookie. 
  • Time to panic? Derek Carr just didn't look great in his return from a back injury, picking up just 8 Fantasy points against the Chargers. And, now he has the Chiefs on the way, in a short week on Thursday night. He's talented enough to be worth using, but if you can find a better option, avoiding him might be your best bet. 

Running Back Rankings

Week 7 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK)
2 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs CIN)
3 Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Leonard Fournette JAC (at IND) Leonard Fournette JAC (at IND)
4 Leonard Fournette JAC (at IND) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB)
5 Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE) Kareem Hunt KC (at OAK) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI)
6 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NE)
7 Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Mark Ingram NO (at GB)
8 Todd Gurley LAR (vs ARI) Mark Ingram NO (at GB) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN)
9 Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs TB) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ)
10 Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs NYJ) Jordan Howard CHI (vs CAR)
11 Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL)
12 Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC)
13 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (vs BAL) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL)
14 Doug Martin TB (at BUF) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR) DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE)
15 C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs DEN) Doug Martin TB (at BUF)
16 DeMarco Murray TEN (at CLE) Carlos Hyde SF (vs DAL) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI)
17 Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) C.J. Anderson DEN (at LAC) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS)
18 LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs WAS) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB)
19 Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT)
20 Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE) Alvin Kamara NO (at GB) Adrian Peterson ARI (at LAR)
21 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at CHI) Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) Isaiah Crowell CLE (vs TEN)
22 Joe Mixon CIN (at PIT) Chris Thompson WAS (at PHI) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC)
23 James White NE (vs ATL) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NE)
24 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs KC) Duke Johnson CLE (vs TEN) Alex Collins BAL (at MIN)
  • First three out... Jamey: Darren McFadden , Javorius Allen , Alfred Morris ; Dave: Ty Montgomery , Orleans Darkwa , Matt Forte ; Heath: Javorius Allen, Christian McCaffrey, Dion Lewis
  • Watch the injury report... Leonard Fournette's ankle injury isn't expected to be an issue, but keep an eye on his progress throughout the week, just to make sure ... Keep an eye on Bilal Powell 's status, because his presence would take a bad situation and make it even worse, with three mouths to feed in New York's backfield.
  • Watch the courts... We should know Ezekiel Elliott 's status for Week 7 before the end of Monday, and if he is cleared to play, he would probably be a top-three option across the board. You're starting him. The more interesting question is what to do if he isn't cleared. Jamey and Dave are both higher on Darren McFadden than Alfred Morris, while Heath has them ranked 36th and 35th. We just don't know who it will be, but reports have started to point toward McFadden lately. 
  • Trust Belichick? What, you thought Mike Gillislee would be exempt from the shifting whims of Bill Belichick? Of course not. He fumbled on Sunday, which means everything is up in the air in New England; it's the Patriot Way. Dion Lewis was the main beneficiary, and I would argue he's been the most impressive all-around player among the New England Patriots ' revolving door at running back. Of course, what I think doesn't matter, and Gillislee is likely to still have a significant role. Trusting anyone here is going to be tough, until and unless someone stands out consistently and earns Belichick's trust. 

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 7 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Julio Jones ATL (at NE) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Julio Jones ATL (at NE)
2 Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN)
3 A.J. Green CIN (at PIT) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) A.J. Green CIN (at PIT)
4 Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Antonio Brown PIT (vs CIN) Mike Evans TB (at BUF)
5 Dez Bryant DAL (at SF) Julio Jones ATL (at NE) Michael Thomas NO (at GB)
6 Michael Thomas NO (at GB) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) Dez Bryant DAL (at SF)
7 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL)
8 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC)
9 Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Mike Evans TB (at BUF) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL)
10 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI)
11 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at LAR)
12 Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs KC)
13 Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC) Doug Baldwin SEA (at NYG)
14 Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Chris Hogan NE (vs ATL)
15 Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at LAC) Pierre Garcon SF (vs DAL)
16 Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at CHI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ)
17 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK) Jordy Nelson GB (vs NO)
18 Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI) Davante Adams GB (vs NO)
19 DeSean Jackson TB (at BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS)
20 Adam Thielen MIN (vs BAL) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NYJ) Tyreek Hill KC (at OAK)
21 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs WAS) Brandin Cooks NE (vs ATL) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs JAC)
22 Davante Adams GB (vs NO) John Brown ARI (at LAR) Devin Funchess CAR (at CHI)
23 Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (vs DEN)
24 Danny Amendola NE (vs ATL) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE) Rishard Matthews TEN (at CLE)
  • First three out... Jamey: John Brown, Nelson Agholor, Danny Amendola; Dave: Pierre Garcon, Davante Adams, DeSean Jackson; Heath: Amari Cooper , John Brown, Danny Amendola
  • Missing Aaron... I already had concerns about Jordy Nelson before Rodgers' injury, and though he was solid in Week 6, he averaged just 7.1 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR formats in the seven games Rodgers missed in 2013. He and Adams are going to be tough to trust, and I would view Nelson as more of a low-end WR2 -- even lower than my colleagues. 
  • Watch the injury report... Tyreek Hill was able to practice Tuesday, and should be good to go for Thursday's prime matchup against the Raiders… Emmanuel Sanders has already been ruled out for Week 7, giving Demaryius Thomas a boost… Sterling Shepard 's status remains up in the air, and he's got a tough matchup against the Seahawks to contend with even if he does play… DeVante Parker 's ankle injury remains a concern, but he would be a recommended play against the Jets if he is able to get on the field…

Tight End Rankings

Week 7 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs ATL)
2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK)
3 Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Zach Ertz PHI (vs WAS)
4 Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Travis Kelce KC (at OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG)
5 Jimmy Graham SEA (at NYG) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE)
6 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Delanie Walker TEN (at CLE) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA)
7 Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE)
8 Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF)
9 Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Evan Engram NYG (vs SEA) Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI)
10 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs BAL) Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Hunter Henry LAC (vs DEN)
11 Austin Hooper ATL (at NE) Cameron Brate TB (at BUF) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at MIA)
12 Jordan Reed WAS (at PHI) Zach Miller CHI (vs CAR) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs TB)
  • First three out... Jamey: Nick O'Leary, Jason Witten , George Kittle ; Dave: Kyle Rudolph, Ed Dickson , George Kittle; Heath: George Kittle, Kyle Rudolph, Jack Doyle
  • Trust the matchup... Jimmy Graham has been a disappointment so far, averaging just 35.8 yards per game for the Seahawks. No worries, he gets the Giants in Week 7. Every tight end seems to go off against them, so don't even think about benching him.
  • Buying the breakout? Austin Seferian-Jenkins has had solid Fantasy performances over the last two weeks, though mostly because of a pair of touchdowns. His yardage totals have been disappointing, with just 75 yards combined on 14 catches. If he keeps getting this kind of work, he's going to have a huge breakout. It may happen this week. 
  • Breakout coming? Jordan Reed has just 12 Fantasy points in four games this season, as he has been the biggest disappointment at the position. His target share is way down, and he is averaging just 7.9 yards per reception. The talent is still incredible, of course, and it's tough to justify benching him even while he struggles.     
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...